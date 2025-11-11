بينما يترقب عشاق كرة القدم موعد افتتاح كأس العالم 2026، فجّرت رئيسة المكسيك كلوديا شينباوم مفاجأة، معلنة نيتها التبرع بتذكرتها لحضور المباراة الأولى في مكسيكو سيتي.

وأشارت شينباوم إلى أن صاحبة الحظ في الحصول على هذه التذكرة، ستكون امرأة مجهولة الهوية، ولا تقدر على تحمل تكلفة الحصول على مقعد في مدرجات ملعب أزتيك لحضور المباراة التي ستقام يوم 11 يونيو 2026.

وأضافت الرئيسة المكسيكية: «ما زلنا نفكر في كيفية اختيار المرأة التي ستحصل على التذكرة».

وذكرت صحيفة «ذا أثلتيك» أن أسعار تذاكر مباراة الافتتاح تراوح بين 370 دولاراً أمريكياً و1825 دولاراً، بينما يبلغ الحد الأدنى للأجور في المكسيك حوالى 455 دولاراً أمريكياً في الشهر.

وستقام بطولة كأس العالم 2026 لأول مرة بمشاركة 48 منتخبا، وتمتد لأكثر من خمسة أسابيع، علماً أن المباراة النهائية ستقام يوم 19 يوليو في إيست روثرفورد، في نيويورك.