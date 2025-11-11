As football fans await the kickoff of the 2026 World Cup, Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has surprised everyone by announcing her intention to donate her ticket to attend the opening match in Mexico City.

Sheinbaum indicated that the lucky recipient of this ticket will be an unidentified woman who cannot afford the cost of a seat in the stands of the Aztec Stadium for the match scheduled for June 11, 2026.

The Mexican president added, "We are still thinking about how to choose the woman who will receive the ticket."

The Athletic reported that ticket prices for the opening match range from $370 to $1,825, while the minimum wage in Mexico is about $455 per month.

The 2026 World Cup will be held for the first time with 48 teams participating and will last for more than five weeks, with the final match taking place on July 19 in East Rutherford, New York.