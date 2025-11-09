في مواجهة لا تقبل القسمة على اثنين، يلتقي الأهلي غريمه التقليدي الزمالك اليوم (الأحد) في نهائي بطولة كأس السوبر المصري 2025، المقامة في الإمارات.

وتنطلق المباراة في الخامسة والنصف مساءً بتوقيت القاهرة، السادسة والنصف بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، على ملعب «محمد بن زايد» في أبو ظبي.

وحجز الأهلي بطاقة التأهل إلى المباراة النهائية بعدما فاز على سيراميكا كليوباترا بهدفين مقابل هدف، بينما تأهل الزمالك عقب التغلب على بيراميدز بركلات الترجيح 5-4 بعد انتهاء الوقت الأصلي بالتعادل السلبي.

توروب وعبدالرؤوف يبحثان عن اللقب الأول

ويسعى كل من الدنماركي يس توروب، المدير الفني للأهلي، والمدرب المؤقت للزمالك أحمد عبدالرؤوف إلى تحقيق أول ألقابهما مع فريقيهما.

وتولى توروب قيادة الأهلي منتصف الشهر الماضي خلفاً للإسباني خوسيه ريبيرو، بينما يقود عبدالرؤوف الزمالك بشكل مؤقت بعد إقالة البلجيكي يانيك فيريرا.

ومن المتوقع أن يواصل أحمد عبدالرؤوف قيادة الزمالك في حال فوزه بالسوبر المصري، بينما تهدد الهزيمة منصبه المؤقت.

استقرار الأهلي وطموح الزمالك

ويتسلح الأهلي في هذه المباراة بالاستقرار الإداري والفني، لتجاوز غريمه التقليدي وإضافة لقب جديد إلى خزائنه، ليعزز رقمه القياسي في عدد ألقاب السوبر المصري.

في المقابل، يأمل الزمالك الذي يعاني من أزمة مالية طاحنة تسببت في إيقاف القيد أخيراً، في إسعاد جماهيره وانتزاع اللقب من أنياب الأهلي.

ديربي القاهرة بين الأهلي والزمالك هو تكرار للنهائي الذي جمعهما في النسخة الماضية من السوبر المصري، وفاز الأهلي حينها بركلات الترجيح 7-6 بعد تعادل الفريقين في الوقتين الأصلي والإضافي دون أهداف.

كما انتصر الأهلي في آخر مباراة جمعت الفريقين في الدوري المصري، في سبتمبر الماضي، بهدفين مقابل هدف.

الأهلي الأكثر تتويجاً بالسوبر المصري

ويتربع الأهلي على صدارة قائمة الأندية الأكثر تتويجاً بكأس السوبر المصري برصيد 15 لقباً، بفارق 11 لقباً عن أقرب منافسيه الزمالك صاحب المركز الثاني، بينما فاز كل من «المقاولون العرب» و«حرس الحدود» و«طلائع الجيش» بلقب البطولة مرة واحدة.