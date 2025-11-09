In a match that cannot be divided, Al Ahly faces its traditional rival Zamalek today (Sunday) in the final of the Egyptian Super Cup 2025, held in the UAE.

The match kicks off at 5:30 PM Cairo time, 6:30 PM Mecca time, at the "Mohammed bin Zayed" Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Al Ahly secured their place in the final after defeating Ceramica Cleopatra 2-1, while Zamalek qualified after overcoming Pyramids in a penalty shootout 5-4 following a goalless draw in regular time.

Turup and Abdel Raouf Seek Their First Title

Both Danish coach Jes Turup of Al Ahly and interim coach Ahmed Abdel Raouf of Zamalek are looking to achieve their first titles with their teams.

Turup took over the leadership of Al Ahly in mid-last month, succeeding Spanish coach Jose Ribeiro, while Abdel Raouf is temporarily leading Zamalek after the dismissal of Belgian coach Yannick Ferreira.

It is expected that Ahmed Abdel Raouf will continue to lead Zamalek if he wins the Egyptian Super Cup, while a defeat threatens his interim position.

Al Ahly's Stability and Zamalek's Ambition

Al Ahly is bolstered in this match by administrative and technical stability, aiming to surpass their traditional rival and add a new title to their collection, thereby enhancing their record number of Egyptian Super Cup titles.

On the other hand, Zamalek, which is suffering from a severe financial crisis that has recently led to a halt in player registration, hopes to please its fans and snatch the title from Al Ahly's grasp.

The Cairo derby between Al Ahly and Zamalek is a repeat of the final that brought them together in the last edition of the Egyptian Super Cup, where Al Ahly won in a penalty shootout 7-6 after both teams drew in regular and extra time without goals.

Al Ahly also triumphed in the last match between the two teams in the Egyptian league last September, winning 2-1.

Al Ahly is the Most Decorated in the Egyptian Super Cup

Al Ahly sits at the top of the list of clubs with the most Egyptian Super Cup titles, boasting 15 titles, a difference of 11 titles from its closest competitor, Zamalek, in second place, while "Arab Contractors," "Haras El Hodood," and "Tala'ea El Gaish" have each won the title once.