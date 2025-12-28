The Algerian national team qualified for the Round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, by defeating Burkina Faso with a score of 1-0, in the second round of the fifth group matches.



The veteran star Riyad Mahrez scored the goal for the Algerian team in the 23rd minute from a penalty kick, continuing his streak of finding the net for the second consecutive match, after scoring a brace against the Sudanese team in the first round.



Mahrez has taken the lead in the current edition of the continental competition's top scorers with 3 goals, one goal ahead of his closest rivals.



With this result, the Algerian team's points increased to 6, ensuring their qualification for the next round and officially securing the top spot in the fifth group before playing their final group match against Equatorial Guinea.



On the other hand, Burkina Faso's points remained at 3, placing them in second place, before their final round match against the Sudanese team, which is in third place and tied on points with them.



The tournament regulations state that the top team and the runner-up from each of the six groups will qualify for the knockout stage, in addition to the best 4 teams that finish in third place.