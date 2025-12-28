تأهل المنتخب الجزائري إلى ثُمن نهائي بطولة الأمم الأفريقية 2025، بفوزه على بوركينا فاسو بنتيجة 1-0، ضمن الجولة الثانية من منافسات المجموعة الخامسة.


وسجل النجم المخضرم رياض محرز هدف منتخب الجزائر في الدقيقة 23 من ركلة جزاء، ليواصل هوايته في هز الشباك للمباراة الثانية على التوالي، بعدما أحرز ثنائية في مرمى منتخب السودان بالجولة الأولى.


وانفرد محرز بصدارة هدافي النسخة الحالية من المسابقة القارية برصيد 3 أهداف، بفارق هدف وحيد أمام أقرب ملاحقيه.


وبهذه النتيجة، ارتفع رصيد منتخب الجزائر إلى 6 نقاط، ليضمن التأهل إلى الدور القادم وصدارة ترتيب المجموعة الخامسة رسمياً قبل خوض مباراته الأخيرة في المجموعة أمام غينيا الاستوائية.


في المقابل، توقف رصيد منتخب بوركينا فاسو عند 3 نقاط في المركز الثاني، قبل لقائه في الجولة الأخيرة مع منتخب السودان، صاحب المركز الثالث، المتساوي معه بالرصيد ذاته.


وتنص لائحة البطولة على تأهل متصدر ووصيف كل مجموعة بالمجموعات السّت لمرحلة خروج المغلوب، إضافة لأفضل 4 منتخبات تحتل المركز الثالث.