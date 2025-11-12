كشف صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير خالد بن سعود الفيصل في حديث خاص لـ«عكاظ» عن فخره واعتزازه باستضافة المملكة لبطولة الجولف على مستوى الوطن العربي، والتي جمعت الهواة العرب وأفضل اللاعبين العرب، متمنياً أن تظهر البطولة بصورة جميلة تعكس مدى التطور الذي وصلت إليه الرياضة العربية والسعودية في هذا الجانب.

وأضاف: أنا مشارك كلاعب من فئة الرواد، وأحرص على المشاركة في البطولات الدولية والمحلية والإقليمية. كما أنني لاعب في المنتخب السعودي، موضحاً أن رياضة الجولف تعد رياضة رائعة، ومعرباً عن أمنياته أن تنتشر بشكل أوسع في المملكة.

من جانبه، قال نائب رئيس الاتحاد العربي للجولف عبدالعزيز إبراهيم الملا: اليوم نحتفل بإقامة البطولة العربية للرجال والرواد، والتي تصادف الاحتفال بالذكرى الخمسين لتأسيس الاتحاد العربي الذي انطلقت بداياته من لبنان. ونحن اليوم في السعودية نحتفل بهذه المناسبة.

وأضاف الملا: الشيء الجميل في هذه البطولة هو وجود الرواد، وقد سعدتُ اليوم بلقاء زملائي القدامى في لعبة الجولف، وهذا أمر رائع أن نجتمع مجدداً.

وتابع قائلاً: أعتقد أن لعبة الجولف تتطور بسرعة في المنطقة العربية، ولا سيما في المملكة العربية السعودية التي تمتلك عدة ملاعب بمستوى دولي، كما تستضيف بطولات عالمية للرجال والنساء، مما يضع الجولف العربي على الخارطة الدولية. هذا الأمر يتيح للاعبينا الاحتكاك بلاعبين ولاعبات عالميين، ونأمل أن نرى قريباً لاعباً عربياً بتصنيف دولي متقدّم.

وأشاد الملا قائلاً؛ أشكر الإخوة والأخوات في الاتحاد السعودي للجولف على التنظيم المتميز وحفاوة الاستقبال وكرم الضيافة، فقد أخجلونا بحسن التعامل والتكريم، وليس ذلك بغريب عليهم.

كما تحدث اللاعب والمدرب علي حمد آل بالحارث من فئة الرواد قائلاً: "أنا لاعب قديم في المنتخب، ومدرب للمنتخبات الوطنية لجميع الفئات، ومسؤول عن فئة الرواد في هذه البطولة. الحفل اليوم كان رائعاً ومبسطاً وجميلاً جداً".

وأضاف آل بالحارث:من المهم أن تحقق البطولة نجاحاً كبيراً، وشهادتي قد تكون مجروحة، لكن لم أرَ حفلاً بهذا الجمال والتنظيم الممتاز. الحمد لله كل شيء متيسر من ملاعب وخدمات ومواصلات وغيرها.

وأوضح قائلاً: تبدأ مشاركتنا غداً بإذن الله ضمن فئة الرواد، ويشارك معي الأمير خالد الفيصل، وعمر الشواف، وسطام القصيبي. هؤلاء سيلعبون ضمن فريق، بينما سأشارك بشكل فردي، كوني لم أتمرن منذ فترة. وبصفتي مدرباً أعرف مستوى اللاعبين، لذا سأحرص على تحقيق ميدالية، فالمركز الأول هو الهدف، والثاني مرحب به، والثالث الحمد لله».