His Royal Highness Prince Khalid bin Saud Al-Faisal revealed in a special interview with "Okaz" his pride and honor in hosting the golf championship at the Arab level, which brought together Arab amateurs and the best Arab players, wishing that the championship would appear beautifully and reflect the extent of development that Arab and Saudi sports have reached in this regard.

He added: I am participating as a player in the seniors category, and I make it a point to participate in international, local, and regional championships. I am also a player on the Saudi national team, clarifying that golf is a wonderful sport, and expressing his hopes that it will spread more widely in the Kingdom.

For his part, the Vice President of the Arab Golf Federation, Abdulaziz Ibrahim Al-Mulla, said: Today we celebrate the Arab Championship for men and seniors, which coincides with the celebration of the fiftieth anniversary of the establishment of the Arab Federation that began in Lebanon. Today, we are celebrating this occasion in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Mulla added: The beautiful thing about this championship is the presence of the seniors, and I was pleased today to meet my old colleagues in the game of golf, and it is wonderful to gather again.

He continued: I believe that the game of golf is developing rapidly in the Arab region, especially in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which has several internationally-rated courses and hosts global championships for men and women, placing Arab golf on the international map. This allows our players to interact with global players, and we hope to see an Arab player with a high international ranking soon.

Al-Mulla praised, saying: I thank the brothers and sisters in the Saudi Golf Federation for the excellent organization, warm reception, and generous hospitality; they have embarrassed us with their kindness and honors, and that is not strange for them.

Player and coach Ali Hamad Al-Balharith from the seniors category also spoke, saying: "I am a veteran player on the national team, a coach for the national teams of all categories, and responsible for the seniors category in this championship. Today's ceremony was wonderful, simple, and very beautiful."

Al-Balharith added: It is important for the championship to achieve great success, and my testimony may be biased, but I have not seen a ceremony this beautiful and with excellent organization. Thank God, everything is facilitated from courses, services, transportation, and more.

He explained: Our participation begins tomorrow, God willing, in the seniors category, and I will be participating with Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, Omar Al-Shawaf, and Sattam Al-Qusaybi. They will play as a team, while I will participate individually, as I have not trained for a while. As a coach, I know the level of the players, so I will strive to achieve a medal; first place is the goal, second is welcome, and third, thank God.