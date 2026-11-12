واصل منتخب تركيا نتائجه السلبية في بطولة دوري الأمم الأوروبية، بعدما خسر أمام بلجيكا بهدفين مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي أقيمت اليوم (الخميس) على ملعب «غورسل أكسل»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة.
مشاركة ديميرال
وشارك مدافع الأهلي ميريح ديميرال أساسياً في تشكيل منتخب تركيا، مرتدياً شارة القيادة، وحصل على تقييم 6.4 من 10، وفقاً لموقع «سوفا سكور».
جولر يتقدم لتركيا
افتتح منتخب تركيا التسجيل في الدقيقة 20 عن طريق أردا جولر، الذي نفذ ركلة حرة مباشرة بطريقة رائعة، سكنت الزاوية اليمنى لمرمى حارس منتخب بلجيكا سيني لامينس.
بلجيكا تقلب الطاولة في 3 دقائق
وأدرك كيفن دي بروين التعادل لمنتخب بلجيكا في الدقيقة 27، بتسديدة قوية من داخل منطقة الجزاء، قبل أن يضيف تشارلز دي كيتيلير الهدف الثاني بعد ثلاث دقائق فقط، بتسديدة من مسافة قريبة من المرمى.
ترتيب المجموعة الأولى
بهذه النتيجة، رفع منتخب بلجيكا رصيده إلى 9 نقاط، ليتقدم مؤقتاً إلى المركز الثاني في ترتيب المجموعة الأولى بالمستوى الأول من دوري الأمم الأوروبية، متأخراً بنقطة واحدة عن منتخب فرنسا المتصدر، فيما يأتي منتخب إيطاليا ثالثاً برصيد 7 نقاط، ويتذيل منتخب تركيا الترتيب دون رصيد.
The Turkish national team continued its negative results in the UEFA Nations League, losing to Belgium by two goals to one in the match held today (Thursday) at the "Gursel Aksel" stadium, as part of the fifth round of the competition.
Demiral's Participation
Al Ahli defender Merih Demiral started in the Turkish national team lineup, wearing the captain's armband, and received a rating of 6.4 out of 10, according to the "Sofa Score" website.
Güler Gives Turkey the Lead
The Turkish national team opened the scoring in the 20th minute through Arda Güler, who executed a direct free kick in a wonderful manner, finding the right corner of the goal of Belgium's goalkeeper, Seny Lamine.
Belgium Turns the Tables in 3 Minutes
Kevin De Bruyne equalized for Belgium in the 27th minute with a powerful shot from inside the penalty area, before Charles De Ketelaere added the second goal just three minutes later with a shot from close range.
Group A Standings
With this result, Belgium raised its points total to 9, temporarily moving into second place in Group A of the top tier of the UEFA Nations League, one point behind the leading French team, while Italy comes in third with 7 points, and Turkey sits at the bottom of the standings with no points.