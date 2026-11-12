The Turkish national team continued its negative results in the UEFA Nations League, losing to Belgium by two goals to one in the match held today (Thursday) at the "Gursel Aksel" stadium, as part of the fifth round of the competition.

Demiral's Participation

Al Ahli defender Merih Demiral started in the Turkish national team lineup, wearing the captain's armband, and received a rating of 6.4 out of 10, according to the "Sofa Score" website.

Güler Gives Turkey the Lead

The Turkish national team opened the scoring in the 20th minute through Arda Güler, who executed a direct free kick in a wonderful manner, finding the right corner of the goal of Belgium's goalkeeper, Seny Lamine.

Belgium Turns the Tables in 3 Minutes

Kevin De Bruyne equalized for Belgium in the 27th minute with a powerful shot from inside the penalty area, before Charles De Ketelaere added the second goal just three minutes later with a shot from close range.

Group A Standings

With this result, Belgium raised its points total to 9, temporarily moving into second place in Group A of the top tier of the UEFA Nations League, one point behind the leading French team, while Italy comes in third with 7 points, and Turkey sits at the bottom of the standings with no points.