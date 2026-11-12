واصل منتخب تركيا نتائجه السلبية في بطولة دوري الأمم الأوروبية، بعدما خسر أمام بلجيكا بهدفين مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي أقيمت اليوم (الخميس) على ملعب «غورسل أكسل»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الخامسة.

مشاركة ديميرال

وشارك مدافع الأهلي ميريح ديميرال أساسياً في تشكيل منتخب تركيا، مرتدياً شارة القيادة، وحصل على تقييم 6.4 من 10، وفقاً لموقع «سوفا سكور».

جولر يتقدم لتركيا

افتتح منتخب تركيا التسجيل في الدقيقة 20 عن طريق أردا جولر، الذي نفذ ركلة حرة مباشرة بطريقة رائعة، سكنت الزاوية اليمنى لمرمى حارس منتخب بلجيكا سيني لامينس.

بلجيكا تقلب الطاولة في 3 دقائق

وأدرك كيفن دي بروين التعادل لمنتخب بلجيكا في الدقيقة 27، بتسديدة قوية من داخل منطقة الجزاء، قبل أن يضيف تشارلز دي كيتيلير الهدف الثاني بعد ثلاث دقائق فقط، بتسديدة من مسافة قريبة من المرمى.

ترتيب المجموعة الأولى

بهذه النتيجة، رفع منتخب بلجيكا رصيده إلى 9 نقاط، ليتقدم مؤقتاً إلى المركز الثاني في ترتيب المجموعة الأولى بالمستوى الأول من دوري الأمم الأوروبية، متأخراً بنقطة واحدة عن منتخب فرنسا المتصدر، فيما يأتي منتخب إيطاليا ثالثاً برصيد 7 نقاط، ويتذيل منتخب تركيا الترتيب دون رصيد.