حقق فريق أرسنال فوزاً صعباً على مضيفه نوتنغهام فورست بهدف دون رد، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء اليوم (السبت)، على ملعب «سيتي غراوند»، ضمن منافسات الجولة السابعة من الدوري الإنجليزي «بريميرليغ».

مادويكي يسجل هدف الفوز

جاء هدف أرسنال في الدقيقة 80 عن طريق نوني مادويكي، الذي استلم الكرة في الجبهة اليسرى، ثم اقتحم منطقة الجزاء وأطلق تسديدة قوية اصطدمت بأحد مدافعي نوتنغهام، لتغير اتجاهها وتسكن الشباك.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذه النتيجة، رفع أرسنال رصيده إلى 18 نقطة، ليستعيد وصافة «البريميرليغ» من برايتون، الذي تراجع إلى المركز الثالث برصيد 16 نقطة، فيما يتصدر مانشستر سيتي جدول الترتيب بـ21 نقطة.

في المقابل، تجمد رصيد نوتنغهام فورست عند 5 نقاط في المركز الثامن عشر، بعدما تلقى الهزيمة الثالثة على التوالي والرابعة هذا الموسم.