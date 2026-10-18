حقق فريق أرسنال فوزاً صعباً على مضيفه نوتنغهام فورست بهدف دون رد، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء اليوم (السبت)، على ملعب «سيتي غراوند»، ضمن منافسات الجولة السابعة من الدوري الإنجليزي «بريميرليغ».
مادويكي يسجل هدف الفوز
جاء هدف أرسنال في الدقيقة 80 عن طريق نوني مادويكي، الذي استلم الكرة في الجبهة اليسرى، ثم اقتحم منطقة الجزاء وأطلق تسديدة قوية اصطدمت بأحد مدافعي نوتنغهام، لتغير اتجاهها وتسكن الشباك.
ترتيب الفريقين
بهذه النتيجة، رفع أرسنال رصيده إلى 18 نقطة، ليستعيد وصافة «البريميرليغ» من برايتون، الذي تراجع إلى المركز الثالث برصيد 16 نقطة، فيما يتصدر مانشستر سيتي جدول الترتيب بـ21 نقطة.
في المقابل، تجمد رصيد نوتنغهام فورست عند 5 نقاط في المركز الثامن عشر، بعدما تلقى الهزيمة الثالثة على التوالي والرابعة هذا الموسم.
The Arsenal team achieved a hard-fought victory over their hosts Nottingham Forest with a score of one goal to nil, in the match that took place this evening (Saturday) at the "City Ground," as part of the seventh round of the English Premier League.
Maduike Scores the Winning Goal
The goal for Arsenal came in the 80th minute through Noni Maduike, who received the ball on the left flank, then penetrated the penalty area and unleashed a powerful shot that deflected off one of Nottingham's defenders, changing direction and finding the back of the net.
Team Standings
With this result, Arsenal raised their points tally to 18, reclaiming second place in the Premier League from Brighton, which dropped to third place with 16 points, while Manchester City tops the table with 21 points.
On the other hand, Nottingham Forest's points remain at 5, sitting in eighteenth place, after suffering their third consecutive defeat and fourth this season.