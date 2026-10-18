The Arsenal team achieved a hard-fought victory over their hosts Nottingham Forest with a score of one goal to nil, in the match that took place this evening (Saturday) at the "City Ground," as part of the seventh round of the English Premier League.

Maduike Scores the Winning Goal

The goal for Arsenal came in the 80th minute through Noni Maduike, who received the ball on the left flank, then penetrated the penalty area and unleashed a powerful shot that deflected off one of Nottingham's defenders, changing direction and finding the back of the net.

Team Standings

With this result, Arsenal raised their points tally to 18, reclaiming second place in the Premier League from Brighton, which dropped to third place with 16 points, while Manchester City tops the table with 21 points.

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest's points remain at 5, sitting in eighteenth place, after suffering their third consecutive defeat and fourth this season.