اكتسح فريق مانشستر سيتي مُضيفه كريستال بالاس بأربعة أهداف مقابل هدف في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء الجمعة على ملعب «سيلهرست بارك» في افتتاح الجولة الثانية من بطولة الدوري الإنجليزي (بريميرليغ).

أهداف المباراة

افتتح إيرلينغ هالاند التسجيل لمانشستر سيتي في الدقيقة 17، ثم أضاف ريان شرقي الهدف الثاني للضيوف بعد 9 دقائق من انطلاق الشوط الثاني.

وسجل حارس مرمى مانشستر سيتي دوناروما هدفاً بالخطأ في مرماه في الدقيقة 56، بعدما ارتطمت كرة بالعارضة ثم اصطدمت به واستقرت في الشباك.

وواصل ريان شرقي تألقه بتسجيل هدفه الشخصي الثاني والثالث لفريق المدرب إنزو ماريسكا بعدها بثلاث دقائق فقط، قبل أن يعود هالاند ويسجل الرابع في الدقيقة 84.

الظهور الأول لـ«بوعدي»

وشهدت المباراة الظهور الأول للنجم المغربي أيوب بوعدي مع مانشستر سيتي بعد انضمامه من ليل الفرنسي في صفقة بلغت قيمتها نحو 100 مليون يورو، إذ حل بديلاً في الدقيقة 82.

ترتيب الفريقين

وكان مانشستر سيتي قد حقق فوزاً صعباً على بورنموث بهدفين مقابل هدف في الجولة الافتتاحية، ليتصدر جدول ترتيب «البريميرليغ» مؤقتاً برصيد 6 نقاط، بينما تراجع كريستال بالاس إلى المركز التاسع عشر من دون رصيد.