Manchester City swept aside their hosts Crystal Palace with a score of four goals to one in the match held on Friday evening at Selhurst Park, in the opening of the second round of the English Premier League.

Match Goals

Erling Haaland opened the scoring for Manchester City in the 17th minute, then Ryan Cherki added the second goal for the visitors just 9 minutes into the second half.

Manchester City goalkeeper Donnarumma scored an own goal in the 56th minute, after a ball hit the crossbar, then deflected off him and settled in the net.

Ryan Cherki continued his brilliance by scoring his second personal goal and the third for coach Enzo Maresca's team just three minutes later, before Haaland returned to score the fourth in the 84th minute.

First Appearance for "Bouaddi"

The match also marked the first appearance of Moroccan star Ayoub Bouaddi with Manchester City after joining from French club Lille in a deal worth around 100 million euros, as he came on as a substitute in the 82nd minute.

Team Standings

Manchester City had previously secured a hard-fought victory over Bournemouth with a score of two goals to one in the opening round, temporarily topping the Premier League table with 6 points, while Crystal Palace dropped to nineteenth place with no points.