دخل الإسباني لامين يامال والنرويجي إيرلينغ هالاند تاريخ كرة القدم، بعدما أصبحا أعلى لاعبين قيمة سوقية في تاريخ موقع «ترانسفير ماركت»، في إنجاز يعكس المكانة الكبيرة التي وصل إليها الثنائي على الساحة العالمية.
وبلغت القيمة السوقية لكل من يامال وهالاند 220 مليون يورو، ليصبحا أول لاعبين في تاريخ الموقع يصلان إلى هذا الرقم القياسي، ويتقاسمان صدارة قائمة أغلى اللاعبين من حيث القيمة السوقية.
ويواصل لامين يامال، رغم صغر سنه، تحطيم الأرقام القياسية وفرض نفسه بين أبرز نجوم كرة القدم العالمية، فيما يثبت هالاند استمرار قيمته الكبيرة كواحد من أفضل المهاجمين في العالم، ليكتب الثنائي فصلاً جديداً في تاريخ كرة القدم وسوق اللاعبين.
The Spanish player Lamine Yamal and the Norwegian Erling Haaland have entered the history of football, becoming the highest-valued players in the history of the "Transfermarkt" website, in an achievement that reflects the significant status the duo has reached on the global stage.
The market value of both Yamal and Haaland has reached 220 million euros, making them the first players in the history of the site to reach this record figure, sharing the top spot on the list of the most expensive players in terms of market value.
Despite his young age, Lamine Yamal continues to break records and establish himself among the top stars of global football, while Haaland proves his continued high value as one of the best strikers in the world, as the duo writes a new chapter in the history of football and the player market.