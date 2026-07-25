دخل الإسباني لامين يامال والنرويجي إيرلينغ هالاند تاريخ كرة القدم، بعدما أصبحا أعلى لاعبين قيمة سوقية في تاريخ موقع «ترانسفير ماركت»، في إنجاز يعكس المكانة الكبيرة التي وصل إليها الثنائي على الساحة العالمية.


وبلغت القيمة السوقية لكل من يامال وهالاند 220 مليون يورو، ليصبحا أول لاعبين في تاريخ الموقع يصلان إلى هذا الرقم القياسي، ويتقاسمان صدارة قائمة أغلى اللاعبين من حيث القيمة السوقية.


ويواصل لامين يامال، رغم صغر سنه، تحطيم الأرقام القياسية وفرض نفسه بين أبرز نجوم كرة القدم العالمية، فيما يثبت هالاند استمرار قيمته الكبيرة كواحد من أفضل المهاجمين في العالم، ليكتب الثنائي فصلاً جديداً في تاريخ كرة القدم وسوق اللاعبين.