The Spanish player Lamine Yamal and the Norwegian Erling Haaland have entered the history of football, becoming the highest-valued players in the history of the "Transfermarkt" website, in an achievement that reflects the significant status the duo has reached on the global stage.



The market value of both Yamal and Haaland has reached 220 million euros, making them the first players in the history of the site to reach this record figure, sharing the top spot on the list of the most expensive players in terms of market value.



Despite his young age, Lamine Yamal continues to break records and establish himself among the top stars of global football, while Haaland proves his continued high value as one of the best strikers in the world, as the duo writes a new chapter in the history of football and the player market.