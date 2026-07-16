أعرب مدرب منتخب إنجلترا توماس توخيل عن إحباطه الشديد من ضياع حلم التأهل إلى نهائي كأس العالم 2026، بعد الخسارة أمام الأرجنتين بنتيجة 2-1، أمس (الأربعاء).

ولم يصل المنتخب الإنجليزي إلى المباراة النهائية منذ تتويجه بلقب كأس العالم للمرة الوحيدة في عام 1966، وبدا أنه سيتخلص من هذه العقدة بعدما كان متقدماً على الأرجنتين 1-0 قبل خمس دقائق من نهاية الوقت الأصلي للمباراة، لكن منتخب التانغو حول تأخره إلى فوز بنتيجة 2-1 في الدقائق الأخيرة.

وسيلعب منتخب إنجلترا مع نظيره الفرنسي، (الأحد) القادم، لتحديد صاحبي المركزين الثالث والرابع في بطولة كأس العالم 2026.

توخيل: لا أحد يريد مباراة المركز الثالث

وقال توخيل، في تصريحات نقلتها صحيفة «إندبندنت» البريطانية: «لا أحد من لاعبي إنجلترا، ولا أي من اللاعبين الفرنسيين، يريد خوض مباراة المركز الثالث. كان طموحهم خوض النهائي، لقد بذلنا قصارى جهدنا لنكون في النهائي، لكن في النهاية الجميع يلعب للفوز بكأس العالم، وهذا هو الواقع».

إنجاز لا يرضي الإنجليز

وأضاف: «خرجت العديد من المنتخبات الكبرى قبل الدور نصف النهائي، لذا فإن الوصول إلى هذه المرحلة يُعد إنجازاً، لكن لا أحد يريد سماع ذلك في الوقت الحالي، وأنا أيضاً، لأننا نطالب أنفسنا دائماً بأقصى ما نستطيع».

رد توخيل على الانتقادات

وحول الانتقادات بسبب التراجع الدفاعي أمام الأرجنتين بعد التقدم 1-0، أجاب: «هذه هي طبيعة اللعبة، بمجرد أن تخسر، تتعرض للانتقاد، لا أحد يعلم ما كان سيحدث لو اتخذت قرارات مختلفة، لذا لا جدوى من الانخراط في ذلك أو فقدان صوابي، أنا مسؤول عن قراراتي، وأنا من اتخذها، لذا أتحمل النقد».