أعرب مدرب منتخب إنجلترا توماس توخيل عن إحباطه الشديد من ضياع حلم التأهل إلى نهائي كأس العالم 2026، بعد الخسارة أمام الأرجنتين بنتيجة 2-1، أمس (الأربعاء).
ولم يصل المنتخب الإنجليزي إلى المباراة النهائية منذ تتويجه بلقب كأس العالم للمرة الوحيدة في عام 1966، وبدا أنه سيتخلص من هذه العقدة بعدما كان متقدماً على الأرجنتين 1-0 قبل خمس دقائق من نهاية الوقت الأصلي للمباراة، لكن منتخب التانغو حول تأخره إلى فوز بنتيجة 2-1 في الدقائق الأخيرة.
وسيلعب منتخب إنجلترا مع نظيره الفرنسي، (الأحد) القادم، لتحديد صاحبي المركزين الثالث والرابع في بطولة كأس العالم 2026.
توخيل: لا أحد يريد مباراة المركز الثالث
وقال توخيل، في تصريحات نقلتها صحيفة «إندبندنت» البريطانية: «لا أحد من لاعبي إنجلترا، ولا أي من اللاعبين الفرنسيين، يريد خوض مباراة المركز الثالث. كان طموحهم خوض النهائي، لقد بذلنا قصارى جهدنا لنكون في النهائي، لكن في النهاية الجميع يلعب للفوز بكأس العالم، وهذا هو الواقع».
إنجاز لا يرضي الإنجليز
وأضاف: «خرجت العديد من المنتخبات الكبرى قبل الدور نصف النهائي، لذا فإن الوصول إلى هذه المرحلة يُعد إنجازاً، لكن لا أحد يريد سماع ذلك في الوقت الحالي، وأنا أيضاً، لأننا نطالب أنفسنا دائماً بأقصى ما نستطيع».
رد توخيل على الانتقادات
وحول الانتقادات بسبب التراجع الدفاعي أمام الأرجنتين بعد التقدم 1-0، أجاب: «هذه هي طبيعة اللعبة، بمجرد أن تخسر، تتعرض للانتقاد، لا أحد يعلم ما كان سيحدث لو اتخذت قرارات مختلفة، لذا لا جدوى من الانخراط في ذلك أو فقدان صوابي، أنا مسؤول عن قراراتي، وأنا من اتخذها، لذا أتحمل النقد».
England's coach Thomas Tuchel expressed his deep frustration over the loss of the dream to qualify for the 2026 World Cup final after losing to Argentina 2-1 yesterday (Wednesday).
The English national team has not reached the final match since winning the World Cup for the only time in 1966, and it seemed they would overcome this hurdle after leading Argentina 1-0 five minutes before the end of regular time, but the Tango team turned their deficit into a 2-1 victory in the final minutes.
England will play against their French counterparts next Sunday to determine the third and fourth place holders in the 2026 World Cup.
Tuchel: No one wants the third-place match
Tuchel said in statements reported by the British newspaper "Independent": "None of the England players, nor any of the French players, want to play in the third-place match. Their ambition was to reach the final; we did our utmost to be in the final, but in the end, everyone plays to win the World Cup, and that is the reality."
A result that does not satisfy the English
He added: "Many major teams were eliminated before the semifinals, so reaching this stage is an achievement, but no one wants to hear that right now, and I don't either, because we always demand the most from ourselves."
Tuchel's response to criticism
Regarding the criticism for the defensive retreat against Argentina after leading 1-0, he responded: "This is the nature of the game; once you lose, you face criticism. No one knows what would have happened if different decisions were made, so there is no point in engaging in that or losing my mind over it. I am responsible for my decisions, and I made them, so I accept the criticism."