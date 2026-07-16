England's coach Thomas Tuchel expressed his deep frustration over the loss of the dream to qualify for the 2026 World Cup final after losing to Argentina 2-1 yesterday (Wednesday).

The English national team has not reached the final match since winning the World Cup for the only time in 1966, and it seemed they would overcome this hurdle after leading Argentina 1-0 five minutes before the end of regular time, but the Tango team turned their deficit into a 2-1 victory in the final minutes.

England will play against their French counterparts next Sunday to determine the third and fourth place holders in the 2026 World Cup.

Tuchel: No one wants the third-place match

Tuchel said in statements reported by the British newspaper "Independent": "None of the England players, nor any of the French players, want to play in the third-place match. Their ambition was to reach the final; we did our utmost to be in the final, but in the end, everyone plays to win the World Cup, and that is the reality."

A result that does not satisfy the English

He added: "Many major teams were eliminated before the semifinals, so reaching this stage is an achievement, but no one wants to hear that right now, and I don't either, because we always demand the most from ourselves."

Tuchel's response to criticism

Regarding the criticism for the defensive retreat against Argentina after leading 1-0, he responded: "This is the nature of the game; once you lose, you face criticism. No one knows what would have happened if different decisions were made, so there is no point in engaging in that or losing my mind over it. I am responsible for my decisions, and I made them, so I accept the criticism."