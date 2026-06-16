تعادل منتخب مصر مع نظيره البلجيكي بهدف لمثله في المباراة التي جمعتهما على ملعب «لومن فيلد» بمدينة سياتل الأمريكية، ضمن منافسات الجولة الأولى من دور المجموعات ببطولة كأس العالم 2026 المقامة في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك.

قذيقة عاشور تمنح مصر التقدم

افتتح إمام عاشور التسجيل لمنتخب مصر في الدقيقة 19 بعد كرة استلمها من محمد صلاح خارج منطقة الجزاء، وأطلق قذيفة أرضية سكنت الزاوية اليُمنى للحارس البلجيكي تيبو كوتورا.

«النيران الصديقة» تنقذ بلجيكا التعادل

وأدرك المنتخب البلجيكي التعادل في الدقيقة 66 عقب عرضية أرضية من الجبهة اليمنى اصطدمت بقدم الظهير الأيمن المصري محمد هاني وهزت شباك الحارس مصطفى شوبير، ليهدر منتخب أول انتصار في تاريخ مشاركاته بالمونديال.

مجموعة مصر

ويوجد منتخب مصر في المجموعة السابعة ببطولة كأس العالم 2026 التي تستمر منافساتها حتى 19 يوليو القادم، إلى جانب منتخبات بلجيكا وإيران ونيوزيلندا.