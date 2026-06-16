تعادل منتخب مصر مع نظيره البلجيكي بهدف لمثله في المباراة التي جمعتهما على ملعب «لومن فيلد» بمدينة سياتل الأمريكية، ضمن منافسات الجولة الأولى من دور المجموعات ببطولة كأس العالم 2026 المقامة في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك.
قذيقة عاشور تمنح مصر التقدم
افتتح إمام عاشور التسجيل لمنتخب مصر في الدقيقة 19 بعد كرة استلمها من محمد صلاح خارج منطقة الجزاء، وأطلق قذيفة أرضية سكنت الزاوية اليُمنى للحارس البلجيكي تيبو كوتورا.
«النيران الصديقة» تنقذ بلجيكا التعادل
وأدرك المنتخب البلجيكي التعادل في الدقيقة 66 عقب عرضية أرضية من الجبهة اليمنى اصطدمت بقدم الظهير الأيمن المصري محمد هاني وهزت شباك الحارس مصطفى شوبير، ليهدر منتخب أول انتصار في تاريخ مشاركاته بالمونديال.
مجموعة مصر
ويوجد منتخب مصر في المجموعة السابعة ببطولة كأس العالم 2026 التي تستمر منافساتها حتى 19 يوليو القادم، إلى جانب منتخبات بلجيكا وإيران ونيوزيلندا.
The Egyptian national team drew with their Belgian counterpart with a score of one goal each in the match held at the "Lumen Field" stadium in Seattle, USA, as part of the first round of the group stage in the 2026 World Cup taking place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Ashour's Blast Gives Egypt the Lead
Imam Ashour opened the scoring for the Egyptian team in the 19th minute after receiving a ball from Mohamed Salah outside the penalty area, and he unleashed a powerful shot that found the bottom right corner of Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
"Friendly Fire" Saves Belgium with a Draw
The Belgian team equalized in the 66th minute following a ground cross from the right flank that struck the foot of Egyptian right-back Mohamed Hani and shook the net of goalkeeper Mostafa Shobair, denying the team their first victory in World Cup history.
Egypt's Group
The Egyptian team is in Group G of the 2026 World Cup, which will continue until July 19, alongside the teams from Belgium, Iran, and New Zealand.