The Egyptian national team drew with their Belgian counterpart with a score of one goal each in the match held at the "Lumen Field" stadium in Seattle, USA, as part of the first round of the group stage in the 2026 World Cup taking place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Ashour's Blast Gives Egypt the Lead

Imam Ashour opened the scoring for the Egyptian team in the 19th minute after receiving a ball from Mohamed Salah outside the penalty area, and he unleashed a powerful shot that found the bottom right corner of Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

"Friendly Fire" Saves Belgium with a Draw

The Belgian team equalized in the 66th minute following a ground cross from the right flank that struck the foot of Egyptian right-back Mohamed Hani and shook the net of goalkeeper Mostafa Shobair, denying the team their first victory in World Cup history.

Egypt's Group

The Egyptian team is in Group G of the 2026 World Cup, which will continue until July 19, alongside the teams from Belgium, Iran, and New Zealand.