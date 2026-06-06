سقط المنتخب التشيلي أمام مضيفه البرتغالي بنتيجة 2-1 في المباراة الودية التي جمعتهما في العاصمة لشبونة ضمن فترة التوقف الدولية، في لقاء اتسم بالندية داخل الملعب أكثر من الطابع الودي الذي حمله عنوانه.

وفرض المنتخب البرتغالي سيطرته على مجريات المباراة منذ الدقائق الأولى، مستفيداً من تفوقه الفني واستحواذه على الكرة، فيما اعتمد المنتخب التشيلي على التراجع الدفاعي ومحاولة مباغتة أصحاب الأرض عبر الهجمات المرتدة.

وقاد كريستيانو رونالدو هجوم البرتغال إلى جانب رافا لياو، وكاد أصحاب الأرض أن يفتتحوا التسجيل في الشوط الأول بعد كرة ارتطمت بالقائم، إلا أن الدفاع التشيلي نجح في الصمود حتى الدقائق الأخيرة من الشوط.

رونالدو يكتفي بشوط.. والبرتغال تتجاوز تشيلي بثنائية غيديش وفرنانديز

وقبل صافرة نهاية النصف الأول، شهدت المباراة اشتباكاً بين اللاعبين أسفر عن طرد البرتغالي رافا لياو والتشيلي إيفان رومان، ليكمل المنتخبان المواجهة بعشرة لاعبين لكل طرف.

غيديش يفتتح.. وبرونو يحسم

ومع بداية الشوط الثاني واصل المنتخب البرتغالي ضغطه المكثف على مرمى تشيلي، لينجح غونزالو غيديش في فك الشيفرة الدفاعية عند الدقيقة 58 بعدما استغل تمريرة بينية متقنة وسدد كرة قوية هزت الشباك.

واستمرت الأفضلية البرتغالية وسط مؤازرة جماهيرية كبيرة، قبل أن يضيف برونو فرنانديز الهدف الثاني عند الدقيقة 75 إثر هجمة جماعية منظمة أنهاها بتسديدة ناجحة داخل المرمى.

تشيلي تقلص الفارق في الوقت بدل الضائع

وبعد الهدف الثاني تراجع إيقاع المنتخب البرتغالي نسبياً، ما منح المنتخب التشيلي مساحة أكبر للتقدم نحو الهجوم وتهديد مرمى أصحاب الأرض.

ونجح لوكاس سيبيدا في تقليص الفارق عند الدقيقة الأولى من الوقت بدل الضائع للشوط الثاني بتسديدة يسارية قوية من خارج منطقة الجزاء، إلا أن الهدف جاء متأخراً ولم يكن كافياً لتجنب الخسارة أمام أحد أبرز المرشحين للمنافسة في كأس العالم المقبلة.