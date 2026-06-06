رونالدو يكتفي بشوط.. والبرتغال تتجاوز تشيلي بثنائية غيديش وفرنانديز

The Chilean national team fell to their Portuguese hosts with a score of 2-1 in the friendly match held in the capital Lisbon during the international break, in a game that was marked by competitiveness on the field rather than the friendly nature suggested by its title.

The Portuguese team imposed their control over the match from the early minutes, benefiting from their technical superiority and ball possession, while the Chilean team relied on defensive retreat and attempted to surprise the hosts through counterattacks.

Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal's attack alongside Rafa Leão, and the hosts nearly opened the scoring in the first half after a shot hit the post, but the Chilean defense managed to hold firm until the final minutes of the half.

Before the whistle for the end of the first half, the match witnessed a clash between players that resulted in the expulsion of Portuguese Rafa Leão and Chilean Iván Román, leaving both teams to continue the match with ten players each.

Guedes opens the scoring... and Bruno seals it

With the start of the second half, the Portuguese team continued their intense pressure on the Chilean goal, with Gonçalo Guedes successfully breaking the defensive code in the 58th minute after exploiting a precise through ball and firing a powerful shot that shook the net.

The Portuguese dominance continued amid significant fan support, before Bruno Fernandes added the second goal in the 75th minute following a well-organized collective attack that he finished with a successful shot into the net.

Chile reduces the deficit in stoppage time

After the second goal, the pace of the Portuguese team dropped somewhat, giving the Chilean team more space to advance towards the attack and threaten the hosts' goal.

Lucas Sepúlveda succeeded in reducing the deficit in the first minute of stoppage time in the second half with a powerful left-footed shot from outside the penalty area, but the goal came too late and was not enough to avoid defeat against one of the top contenders for the upcoming World Cup.