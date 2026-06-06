رونالدو يكتفي بشوط.. والبرتغال تتجاوز تشيلي بثنائية غيديش وفرنانديز

سقط المنتخب التشيلي أمام مضيفه البرتغالي بنتيجة 2-1 في المباراة الودية التي جمعتهما في العاصمة لشبونة ضمن فترة التوقف الدولية، في لقاء اتسم بالندية داخل الملعب أكثر من الطابع الودي الذي حمله عنوانه.
وفرض المنتخب البرتغالي سيطرته على مجريات المباراة منذ الدقائق الأولى، مستفيداً من تفوقه الفني واستحواذه على الكرة، فيما اعتمد المنتخب التشيلي على التراجع الدفاعي ومحاولة مباغتة أصحاب الأرض عبر الهجمات المرتدة.
وقاد كريستيانو رونالدو هجوم البرتغال إلى جانب رافا لياو، وكاد أصحاب الأرض أن يفتتحوا التسجيل في الشوط الأول بعد كرة ارتطمت بالقائم، إلا أن الدفاع التشيلي نجح في الصمود حتى الدقائق الأخيرة من الشوط.
وقبل صافرة نهاية النصف الأول، شهدت المباراة اشتباكاً بين اللاعبين أسفر عن طرد البرتغالي رافا لياو والتشيلي إيفان رومان، ليكمل المنتخبان المواجهة بعشرة لاعبين لكل طرف.
غيديش يفتتح.. وبرونو يحسم
ومع بداية الشوط الثاني واصل المنتخب البرتغالي ضغطه المكثف على مرمى تشيلي، لينجح غونزالو غيديش في فك الشيفرة الدفاعية عند الدقيقة 58 بعدما استغل تمريرة بينية متقنة وسدد كرة قوية هزت الشباك.
واستمرت الأفضلية البرتغالية وسط مؤازرة جماهيرية كبيرة، قبل أن يضيف برونو فرنانديز الهدف الثاني عند الدقيقة 75 إثر هجمة جماعية منظمة أنهاها بتسديدة ناجحة داخل المرمى.
تشيلي تقلص الفارق في الوقت بدل الضائع
وبعد الهدف الثاني تراجع إيقاع المنتخب البرتغالي نسبياً، ما منح المنتخب التشيلي مساحة أكبر للتقدم نحو الهجوم وتهديد مرمى أصحاب الأرض.
ونجح لوكاس سيبيدا في تقليص الفارق عند الدقيقة الأولى من الوقت بدل الضائع للشوط الثاني بتسديدة يسارية قوية من خارج منطقة الجزاء، إلا أن الهدف جاء متأخراً ولم يكن كافياً لتجنب الخسارة أمام أحد أبرز المرشحين للمنافسة في كأس العالم المقبلة.
The Chilean national team fell to their Portuguese hosts with a score of 2-1 in the friendly match held in the capital Lisbon during the international break, in a game that was marked by competitiveness on the field rather than the friendly nature suggested by its title.
The Portuguese team imposed their control over the match from the early minutes, benefiting from their technical superiority and ball possession, while the Chilean team relied on defensive retreat and attempted to surprise the hosts through counterattacks.
Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal's attack alongside Rafa Leão, and the hosts nearly opened the scoring in the first half after a shot hit the post, but the Chilean defense managed to hold firm until the final minutes of the half.
Before the whistle for the end of the first half, the match witnessed a clash between players that resulted in the expulsion of Portuguese Rafa Leão and Chilean Iván Román, leaving both teams to continue the match with ten players each.
Guedes opens the scoring... and Bruno seals it
With the start of the second half, the Portuguese team continued their intense pressure on the Chilean goal, with Gonçalo Guedes successfully breaking the defensive code in the 58th minute after exploiting a precise through ball and firing a powerful shot that shook the net.
The Portuguese dominance continued amid significant fan support, before Bruno Fernandes added the second goal in the 75th minute following a well-organized collective attack that he finished with a successful shot into the net.
Chile reduces the deficit in stoppage time
After the second goal, the pace of the Portuguese team dropped somewhat, giving the Chilean team more space to advance towards the attack and threaten the hosts' goal.
Lucas Sepúlveda succeeded in reducing the deficit in the first minute of stoppage time in the second half with a powerful left-footed shot from outside the penalty area, but the goal came too late and was not enough to avoid defeat against one of the top contenders for the upcoming World Cup.