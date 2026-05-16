يستضيف الأهلي نظيره الخلود، اليوم (السبت)، في التاسعة مساءً على ملعب «الإنماء» بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ33 من دوري روشن السعودي.

ويستهدف الأهلي بقيادة مدربه الألماني ماتياس يايسله، تحقيق انتصاره الرابع على التوالي في المسابقة، والرابع والعشرين هذا الموسم على حساب الخلود، لضمان المركز الثالث على الأقل قبل جولة من النهاية.

ويحتل «الراقي» المركز الثالث برصيد 75 نقطة، بفارق نقطة واحدة عن القادسية، فيما يتأخر بثلاث نقاط عن الهلال الوصيف، وثماني نقاط عن النصر المتصدر.

وقال يايسله خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق اللقاء: «تمثل مواجهة الخلود فرصة مهمة لإنهاء الموسم بصورة قوية، خصوصاً أنها مباراتنا الأخيرة على أرضنا هذا الموسم، وعلى الرغم من بعض التحديات المرتبطة بغياب عدد من اللاعبين بداعي الإصابة، فإن لدينا خيارات جاهزة، وثقة كاملة في قدرة الفريق على التعامل مع هذه الظروف».

وأضاف: «هدفنا تقديم أداء منضبط وتحقيق نتيجة إيجابية تعكس العمل الذي قدمه الفريق طوال الموسم، حيث نركز في هذه المرحلة على التفاصيل داخل الملعب، ونسعى لإنهاء آخر جولتين بأفضل صورة ممكنة، خصوصاً على الصعيد الدفاعي».

احتفالات آسيوية

ومن المقرر أن يحتفل الأهلي مع جماهيره، الليلة، بلقب دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، حيث تبدأ الفعاليات بتدشين أغنية خاصة بمناسبة التتويج، ثم عرض ضوئي وتقديم لاعبي الفريق والكأس، يلي ذلك رسائل من اللاعبين، ثم رفع الكأس والاحتفال مع الجماهير، على أن تُختتم الفعاليات بجولة الأبطال حول الملعب وتوزيع الهدايا على الجماهير.

الخلود دون ضغوط

على الجانب الآخر، يدخل الخلود مباراة اليوم دون ضغوط بعد ضمان البقاء رسمياً، إذ يحتل المركز الثالث عشر برصيد 32 نقطة، بفارق خمس نقاط عن منطقة الهبوط.

وكان الخلود قد بلغ نهائي كأس خادم الحرمين الشريفين لأول مرة في تاريخه هذا الموسم، لكنه خسر اللقب أمام الهلال بهدفين مقابل هدف.