Al-Ahli hosts its counterpart Al-Khulood today (Saturday) at 9 PM at the "Al-Inma" Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City, as part of the 33rd round of the Roshen Saudi League.

Al-Ahli, led by its German coach Matthias Jaissle, aims to achieve its fourth consecutive victory in the competition and the twenty-fourth this season against Al-Khulood, to secure at least third place before the final round.

The "Raqi" occupies third place with 75 points, just one point ahead of Al-Qadisiyah, while trailing three points behind second-placed Al-Hilal and eight points behind leaders Al-Nassr.

Jaissle said during the press conference preceding the match: "The match against Al-Khulood represents an important opportunity to end the season strongly, especially since it is our last game at home this season. Despite some challenges related to the absence of several players due to injury, we have ready options and complete confidence in the team's ability to handle these circumstances."

He added: "Our goal is to deliver a disciplined performance and achieve a positive result that reflects the work the team has put in throughout the season, as we focus at this stage on the details on the pitch and strive to finish the last two rounds in the best possible manner, especially defensively."



Asian Celebrations

Al-Ahli is set to celebrate with its fans tonight the title of the AFC Champions League for the elite, with events starting with the launch of a special song for the occasion of the crowning, followed by a light show and the introduction of the team players and the trophy. This will be followed by messages from the players, then the trophy will be raised, and celebrations will take place with the fans, concluding with a champions' parade around the stadium and the distribution of gifts to the fans.



Al-Khulood Without Pressure

On the other hand, Al-Khulood enters today's match without pressure after officially securing its stay, as it occupies thirteenth place with 32 points, five points clear of the relegation zone.

Al-Khulood reached the final of the King’s Cup for the first time in its history this season, but lost the title to Al-Hilal with a score of two goals to one.