Chavi Simons, the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder and Netherlands national team player, said on Sunday that his football season has ended unexpectedly after suffering a serious knee injury that will prevent him from participating in the FIFA World Cup.



Simons was injured last Saturday during his team's 1-0 away victory against Wolverhampton, as he left the field on a stretcher in the 63rd minute of the match.



Initial reports indicated that the player is suffering from an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee.



The 23-year-old player posted a message on his Instagram account saying: "They say life can be tough, and today I really feel that. My season has ended unexpectedly, and I’m just trying to accept what has happened. I honestly feel like my heart is broken; all I wanted was to fight for my team, and now I can no longer do that, along with the dream of the World Cup. Representing my country this summer has now become impossible."



Simons was expected to be a key player in the Dutch national team lineup under coach Ronald Koeman, as his anticipated participation would have marked his second World Cup appearance after his debut in 2022. The player has played 34 international matches, the most recent being in the friendly matches held last month.



This injury is also a significant blow for Tottenham, which is having a tough season in the Premier League, currently sitting in 18th place with 34 points, just two points behind the survival spots.