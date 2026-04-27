قال تشافي سيمونز، لاعب خط وسط توتنهام هوتسبير ومنتخب هولندا، يوم الأحد، إن موسمه الكروي انتهى بشكل مفاجئ عقب تعرضه لإصابة قوية في الركبة ستحرمه من المشاركة في نهائيات كأس العالم لكرة القدم.
وتعرض سيمونز للإصابة يوم السبت الماضي أثناء فوز فريقه توتنهام بنتيجة 1-0 خارج أرضه أمام ولفرهامبتون، حيث غادر أرضية الملعب محمولاً على محفة في الدقيقة 63 من اللقاء.
وذكرت تقارير أولية أن اللاعب يعاني من إصابة في الرباط الصليبي الأمامي للركبة اليمنى.
ونشر اللاعب البالغ من العمر 23 عاماً رسالة عبر حسابه على تطبيق «إنستغرام» قال فيها: «يقال إن الحياة قد تكون قاسية، واليوم أشعر بذلك فعلاً. انتهى موسمي بشكل غير متوقع، وأحاول فقط تقبل ما حدث. أشعر بصدق أن قلبي محطم، كل ما كنت أطمح إليه هو القتال من أجل فريقي، والآن لم يعد بإمكاني القيام بذلك، ومعه أيضاً حلم كأس العالم. تمثيل بلدي هذا الصيف أصبح أمراً مستحيلاً الآن».
وكان من المنتظر أن يكون سيمونز من الركائز الأساسية في تشكيلة المنتخب الهولندي بقيادة المدرب رونالد كومان، حيث كانت مشاركته المرتقبة ستعد الثانية له في كأس العالم بعد ظهوره الأول عام 2022. وقد خاض اللاعب 34 مباراة دولية، كان آخرها في اللقاءات الودية التي أُقيمت الشهر الماضي.
وتعد هذه الإصابة ضربة قوية أيضاً لفريق توتنهام، الذي يعيش موسماً صعباً في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، إذ يحتل الفريق حالياً المركز الثامن عشر برصيد 34 نقطة، متأخراً بفارق نقطتين فقط عن مراكز البقاء.
Chavi Simons, the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder and Netherlands national team player, said on Sunday that his football season has ended unexpectedly after suffering a serious knee injury that will prevent him from participating in the FIFA World Cup.
Simons was injured last Saturday during his team's 1-0 away victory against Wolverhampton, as he left the field on a stretcher in the 63rd minute of the match.
Initial reports indicated that the player is suffering from an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee.
The 23-year-old player posted a message on his Instagram account saying: "They say life can be tough, and today I really feel that. My season has ended unexpectedly, and I’m just trying to accept what has happened. I honestly feel like my heart is broken; all I wanted was to fight for my team, and now I can no longer do that, along with the dream of the World Cup. Representing my country this summer has now become impossible."
Simons was expected to be a key player in the Dutch national team lineup under coach Ronald Koeman, as his anticipated participation would have marked his second World Cup appearance after his debut in 2022. The player has played 34 international matches, the most recent being in the friendly matches held last month.
This injury is also a significant blow for Tottenham, which is having a tough season in the Premier League, currently sitting in 18th place with 34 points, just two points behind the survival spots.