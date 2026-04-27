قال تشافي سيمونز، لاعب خط وسط توتنهام هوتسبير ومنتخب هولندا، يوم الأحد، إن موسمه الكروي انتهى بشكل مفاجئ عقب تعرضه لإصابة قوية في الركبة ستحرمه من المشاركة في نهائيات كأس العالم لكرة القدم.


وتعرض سيمونز للإصابة يوم السبت الماضي أثناء فوز فريقه توتنهام بنتيجة 1-0 خارج أرضه أمام ولفرهامبتون، حيث غادر أرضية الملعب محمولاً على محفة في الدقيقة 63 من اللقاء.


وذكرت تقارير أولية أن اللاعب يعاني من إصابة في الرباط الصليبي الأمامي للركبة اليمنى.


ونشر اللاعب البالغ من العمر 23 عاماً رسالة عبر حسابه على تطبيق «إنستغرام» قال فيها: «يقال إن الحياة قد تكون قاسية، واليوم أشعر بذلك فعلاً. انتهى موسمي بشكل غير متوقع، وأحاول فقط تقبل ما حدث. أشعر بصدق أن قلبي محطم، كل ما كنت أطمح إليه هو القتال من أجل فريقي، والآن لم يعد بإمكاني القيام بذلك، ومعه أيضاً حلم كأس العالم. تمثيل بلدي هذا الصيف أصبح أمراً مستحيلاً الآن».


وكان من المنتظر أن يكون سيمونز من الركائز الأساسية في تشكيلة المنتخب الهولندي بقيادة المدرب رونالد كومان، حيث كانت مشاركته المرتقبة ستعد الثانية له في كأس العالم بعد ظهوره الأول عام 2022. وقد خاض اللاعب 34 مباراة دولية، كان آخرها في اللقاءات الودية التي أُقيمت الشهر الماضي.


وتعد هذه الإصابة ضربة قوية أيضاً لفريق توتنهام، الذي يعيش موسماً صعباً في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، إذ يحتل الفريق حالياً المركز الثامن عشر برصيد 34 نقطة، متأخراً بفارق نقطتين فقط عن مراكز البقاء.