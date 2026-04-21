فجّرت أكبر الصحف الإيطالية «لاغازيتا ديلو سبورت»، المتخصصة في الشأن الرياضي العالمي، مفاجأة مدوية عندما نشرت خبراً صادماً عن وجود شبكة إجرامية متورطة في أنشطة غير قانونية، تشمل الاستغلال الجنسي وإدارة فعاليات ترفيهية ليلية، كانت تُقدَّم لبعض لاعبي كرة القدم من نجوم الدوري الإيطالي، بمن فيهم لاعبو الدرجة الممتازة، مع استخدام مادة «غاز الضحك» كمادة ترفيهية ذات تأثير مخدّر.


وكانت قوات شرطة الجرائم المالية الإيطالية فككت تلك الشبكة بعد متابعة دقيقة طيلة الفترة الماضية حسب ما نشرته الصحيفة، التي أكدت بأن التحقيقات كشفت عن تورط حوالى 50 لاعباً من الدوري الإيطالي كـ«زبائن» لهذه الشبكة، من بينهم أسماء تنتمي لناديي ميلان وإنتر ميلان، كما أشارت التحريات إلى واقعة «حمل» سيدة نتيجة علاقة مع أحد المترددين على خدمات الشبكة المشبوهة.


وأوضحت الصحيفة أن العملية الأمنية التي تباشرها محكمة ميلانو بناءً على طلب الادعاء العام، عن وضع أربعة أشخاص قيد الإقامة الجبرية، بتهم تسهيل شبكات الاستغلال الجنسي، فضلاً عن تهمة غسل الأموال الناتجة عن هذه الأنشطة.


فيما أوضحت وحدة الشرطة الاقتصادية والمالية التابعة لـ«شرطة الجرائم المالية» أن المنظمة كانت تدير فعاليات «تتضمن إتاحة الوصول لخدمات جنسية لعملاء أثرياء، وتحديداً الرياضيين ولاعبي كرة القدم المحترفين».


وأضافت المصادر للصحيفة أن الزبائن كانوا يطلبون استخدام «أكسيد النيتروز» كمادة ترفيهية مثيرة، والمعروف بـ«غاز الضحك»؛ وهو مركب كيميائي بخصائص تخديرية ومسكنة يُستخدم كنوع من المخدرات في التجمعات والاحتفالات الصاخبة.


وأثارت القضية جدلاً واسعاً في الأوساط الكروية الإيطالية، وتحديداً في محيط ناديي ميلان وإنتر ميلان؛ حيث تضم قائمة «المرتادين» الذين رصدتهم التحقيقات لاعبين من أندية الصفوة ورجال أعمال بارزين، وإن لم يتم الكشف عن أسماء محددة حتى هذه اللحظة.


وأوضحت قوات «شرطة الجرائم المالية» رداً على التساؤلات حول إمكانية ملاحقة هؤلاء اللاعبين قانونياً: «للأسف، لا يمثل الأمر جريمة بموجب التوصيف القانوني الحالي؛ فالفتيات كنّ موافقات تماماً على ممارسة هذه الأنشطة، وبالتالي لا يوجد أي شبهة عنف أو إكراه، ولم تُظهر التحقيقات أي مؤشرات على وقوع اعتداءات خلال الوقائع المرصودة».


وكشفت التسريبات الهاتفية التي نشرتها الصحيفة الإيطالية عن امتداد خدمات هذه الشبكة لتشمل نجوماً من خارج عالم كرة القدم، فقط تورط سائق في سباقات «فورمولا 1» في استخدام خدمات المنظمة المشبوهة.


وشملت العملية الأمنية مداهمة عدة عقارات وتفتيشها، وأسفرت عن مصادرة أكثر من 1.2 مليون يورو، اعتبرتها السلطات أرباحاً غير مشروعة ناتجة عن نشاط الشبكة المشبوه تحت مجهر التحقيق.