The largest Italian newspaper, "La Gazzetta dello Sport," which specializes in global sports news, made a shocking revelation when it published a startling report about the existence of a criminal network involved in illegal activities, including sexual exploitation and the management of nighttime entertainment events, which were offered to some football players from the stars of the Italian league, including players from the top division, using "laughing gas" as a recreational substance with narcotic effects.



The Italian financial crimes police dismantled this network after careful monitoring over the past period, according to the newspaper, which confirmed that investigations revealed the involvement of about 50 players from the Italian league as "clients" of this network, including names associated with AC Milan and Inter Milan. The investigations also indicated an incident of a woman becoming "pregnant" as a result of a relationship with one of the frequenters of the suspicious network's services.



The newspaper clarified that the security operation being conducted by the Milan court at the request of the public prosecutor's office has placed four individuals under house arrest on charges of facilitating sexual exploitation networks, in addition to money laundering charges resulting from these activities.



The economic and financial police unit of the "financial crimes police" explained that the organization was managing events "that included providing access to sexual services for wealthy clients, specifically athletes and professional football players."



Sources added to the newspaper that clients were requesting the use of "nitrous oxide" as an exciting recreational substance, known as "laughing gas"; it is a chemical compound with anesthetic and analgesic properties used as a type of drug in gatherings and loud celebrations.



The case has sparked widespread controversy in Italian football circles, particularly around AC Milan and Inter Milan; the list of "frequenters" identified by the investigations includes players from elite clubs and prominent businessmen, although no specific names have been disclosed at this time.



The "financial crimes police" responded to questions about the possibility of legally pursuing these players: "Unfortunately, this does not constitute a crime under the current legal description; the girls were fully consenting to engage in these activities, and thus there is no suspicion of violence or coercion, and the investigations did not show any indicators of assaults during the observed incidents."



Phone leaks published by the Italian newspaper revealed that the services of this network extended to include stars from outside the world of football, with only a Formula 1 driver being implicated in using the suspicious organization's services.



The security operation included raiding and searching several properties, resulting in the confiscation of more than 1.2 million euros, which authorities considered illegal profits resulting from the activities of the suspicious network under investigation.