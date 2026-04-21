فجّرت أكبر الصحف الإيطالية «لاغازيتا ديلو سبورت»، المتخصصة في الشأن الرياضي العالمي، مفاجأة مدوية عندما نشرت خبراً صادماً عن وجود شبكة إجرامية متورطة في أنشطة غير قانونية، تشمل الاستغلال الجنسي وإدارة فعاليات ترفيهية ليلية، كانت تُقدَّم لبعض لاعبي كرة القدم من نجوم الدوري الإيطالي، بمن فيهم لاعبو الدرجة الممتازة، مع استخدام مادة «غاز الضحك» كمادة ترفيهية ذات تأثير مخدّر.
وكانت قوات شرطة الجرائم المالية الإيطالية فككت تلك الشبكة بعد متابعة دقيقة طيلة الفترة الماضية حسب ما نشرته الصحيفة، التي أكدت بأن التحقيقات كشفت عن تورط حوالى 50 لاعباً من الدوري الإيطالي كـ«زبائن» لهذه الشبكة، من بينهم أسماء تنتمي لناديي ميلان وإنتر ميلان، كما أشارت التحريات إلى واقعة «حمل» سيدة نتيجة علاقة مع أحد المترددين على خدمات الشبكة المشبوهة.
وأوضحت الصحيفة أن العملية الأمنية التي تباشرها محكمة ميلانو بناءً على طلب الادعاء العام، عن وضع أربعة أشخاص قيد الإقامة الجبرية، بتهم تسهيل شبكات الاستغلال الجنسي، فضلاً عن تهمة غسل الأموال الناتجة عن هذه الأنشطة.
فيما أوضحت وحدة الشرطة الاقتصادية والمالية التابعة لـ«شرطة الجرائم المالية» أن المنظمة كانت تدير فعاليات «تتضمن إتاحة الوصول لخدمات جنسية لعملاء أثرياء، وتحديداً الرياضيين ولاعبي كرة القدم المحترفين».
وأضافت المصادر للصحيفة أن الزبائن كانوا يطلبون استخدام «أكسيد النيتروز» كمادة ترفيهية مثيرة، والمعروف بـ«غاز الضحك»؛ وهو مركب كيميائي بخصائص تخديرية ومسكنة يُستخدم كنوع من المخدرات في التجمعات والاحتفالات الصاخبة.
وأثارت القضية جدلاً واسعاً في الأوساط الكروية الإيطالية، وتحديداً في محيط ناديي ميلان وإنتر ميلان؛ حيث تضم قائمة «المرتادين» الذين رصدتهم التحقيقات لاعبين من أندية الصفوة ورجال أعمال بارزين، وإن لم يتم الكشف عن أسماء محددة حتى هذه اللحظة.
وأوضحت قوات «شرطة الجرائم المالية» رداً على التساؤلات حول إمكانية ملاحقة هؤلاء اللاعبين قانونياً: «للأسف، لا يمثل الأمر جريمة بموجب التوصيف القانوني الحالي؛ فالفتيات كنّ موافقات تماماً على ممارسة هذه الأنشطة، وبالتالي لا يوجد أي شبهة عنف أو إكراه، ولم تُظهر التحقيقات أي مؤشرات على وقوع اعتداءات خلال الوقائع المرصودة».
وكشفت التسريبات الهاتفية التي نشرتها الصحيفة الإيطالية عن امتداد خدمات هذه الشبكة لتشمل نجوماً من خارج عالم كرة القدم، فقط تورط سائق في سباقات «فورمولا 1» في استخدام خدمات المنظمة المشبوهة.
وشملت العملية الأمنية مداهمة عدة عقارات وتفتيشها، وأسفرت عن مصادرة أكثر من 1.2 مليون يورو، اعتبرتها السلطات أرباحاً غير مشروعة ناتجة عن نشاط الشبكة المشبوه تحت مجهر التحقيق.
The largest Italian newspaper, "La Gazzetta dello Sport," which specializes in global sports news, made a shocking revelation when it published a startling report about the existence of a criminal network involved in illegal activities, including sexual exploitation and the management of nighttime entertainment events, which were offered to some football players from the stars of the Italian league, including players from the top division, using "laughing gas" as a recreational substance with narcotic effects.
The Italian financial crimes police dismantled this network after careful monitoring over the past period, according to the newspaper, which confirmed that investigations revealed the involvement of about 50 players from the Italian league as "clients" of this network, including names associated with AC Milan and Inter Milan. The investigations also indicated an incident of a woman becoming "pregnant" as a result of a relationship with one of the frequenters of the suspicious network's services.
The newspaper clarified that the security operation being conducted by the Milan court at the request of the public prosecutor's office has placed four individuals under house arrest on charges of facilitating sexual exploitation networks, in addition to money laundering charges resulting from these activities.
The economic and financial police unit of the "financial crimes police" explained that the organization was managing events "that included providing access to sexual services for wealthy clients, specifically athletes and professional football players."
Sources added to the newspaper that clients were requesting the use of "nitrous oxide" as an exciting recreational substance, known as "laughing gas"; it is a chemical compound with anesthetic and analgesic properties used as a type of drug in gatherings and loud celebrations.
The case has sparked widespread controversy in Italian football circles, particularly around AC Milan and Inter Milan; the list of "frequenters" identified by the investigations includes players from elite clubs and prominent businessmen, although no specific names have been disclosed at this time.
The "financial crimes police" responded to questions about the possibility of legally pursuing these players: "Unfortunately, this does not constitute a crime under the current legal description; the girls were fully consenting to engage in these activities, and thus there is no suspicion of violence or coercion, and the investigations did not show any indicators of assaults during the observed incidents."
Phone leaks published by the Italian newspaper revealed that the services of this network extended to include stars from outside the world of football, with only a Formula 1 driver being implicated in using the suspicious organization's services.
The security operation included raiding and searching several properties, resulting in the confiscation of more than 1.2 million euros, which authorities considered illegal profits resulting from the activities of the suspicious network under investigation.