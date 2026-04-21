شهدت العاصمة السورية دمشق إعادة افتتاح صالة الفيحاء لكرة السلة بعد تأهيلها وفق معايير حديثة تتيح استضافة البطولات المحلية والدولية.


حضر الافتتاح الرئيس السوري للمرحلة الانتقالية أحمد الشرع وعدد من الوزراء، وتخلله لقاء ودي بين منتخبي سورية ولبنان بمشاركة ممثلين عن الاتحاد الدولي لكرة السلة، ما منح الحدث طابعاً دولياً.


وأكد الشرع أهمية عودة النشاط الرياضي كجزء من مسار إعادة الإعمار وتطوير البنية التحتية، مشدداً على متانة العلاقات مع لبنان وضرورة تعزيز التعاون الرياضي.


وجاء اختيار المنتخب اللبناني للمشاركة نظراً لمكانته الآسيوية والعلاقات المشتركة، إضافة إلى القيمة الفنية للمباراة ضمن استعدادات المنتخبين.


من جهته، أوضح رئيس اتحاد كرة السلة رامي عيسى أن المباراة تأتي ضمن برنامج الافتتاح بهدف الاحتفاء بعودة الصالة وتحقيق فائدة فنية، مؤكداً أن إعادة التأهيل تُعد من أبرز إنجازات ملف المنشآت الرياضية، مع خطط لتطوير صالات أخرى في حلب وحمص.


وتشمل خطة الاتحاد تطوير الفئات العمرية وإطلاق أكاديمية لتأهيل الكوادر الفنية.


وهنأ رئيس الوزراء اللبناني نواف سلام منتخب بلاده بالفوز، مشيداً بالأجواء الرياضية. ويُنظر إلى افتتاح الصالة كمؤشر على عودة النشاط الرياضي في سورية وتوسّع استضافة الفعاليات مستقبلاً.