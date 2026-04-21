شهدت العاصمة السورية دمشق إعادة افتتاح صالة الفيحاء لكرة السلة بعد تأهيلها وفق معايير حديثة تتيح استضافة البطولات المحلية والدولية.
حضر الافتتاح الرئيس السوري للمرحلة الانتقالية أحمد الشرع وعدد من الوزراء، وتخلله لقاء ودي بين منتخبي سورية ولبنان بمشاركة ممثلين عن الاتحاد الدولي لكرة السلة، ما منح الحدث طابعاً دولياً.
وأكد الشرع أهمية عودة النشاط الرياضي كجزء من مسار إعادة الإعمار وتطوير البنية التحتية، مشدداً على متانة العلاقات مع لبنان وضرورة تعزيز التعاون الرياضي.
وجاء اختيار المنتخب اللبناني للمشاركة نظراً لمكانته الآسيوية والعلاقات المشتركة، إضافة إلى القيمة الفنية للمباراة ضمن استعدادات المنتخبين.
من جهته، أوضح رئيس اتحاد كرة السلة رامي عيسى أن المباراة تأتي ضمن برنامج الافتتاح بهدف الاحتفاء بعودة الصالة وتحقيق فائدة فنية، مؤكداً أن إعادة التأهيل تُعد من أبرز إنجازات ملف المنشآت الرياضية، مع خطط لتطوير صالات أخرى في حلب وحمص.
وتشمل خطة الاتحاد تطوير الفئات العمرية وإطلاق أكاديمية لتأهيل الكوادر الفنية.
وهنأ رئيس الوزراء اللبناني نواف سلام منتخب بلاده بالفوز، مشيداً بالأجواء الرياضية. ويُنظر إلى افتتاح الصالة كمؤشر على عودة النشاط الرياضي في سورية وتوسّع استضافة الفعاليات مستقبلاً.
The Syrian capital, Damascus, witnessed the reopening of the Al-Fayhaa basketball hall after its renovation according to modern standards that allow hosting local and international championships.
The opening was attended by the Syrian transitional president, Ahmad al-Shara, along with several ministers, and included a friendly match between the teams of Syria and Lebanon with the participation of representatives from the International Basketball Federation, giving the event an international character.
Al-Shara emphasized the importance of the return of sports activity as part of the reconstruction process and the development of infrastructure, stressing the strength of relations with Lebanon and the necessity of enhancing sports cooperation.
The selection of the Lebanese team to participate was due to its Asian standing and shared relations, in addition to the technical value of the match as part of the preparations of both teams.
For his part, the president of the Basketball Federation, Rami Issa, explained that the match is part of the opening program aimed at celebrating the return of the hall and achieving technical benefits, confirming that the rehabilitation is considered one of the most significant achievements in the sports facilities file, with plans to develop other halls in Aleppo and Homs.
The federation's plan includes developing age groups and launching an academy to train technical staff.
The Lebanese Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, congratulated his country's team on their victory, praising the sporting atmosphere. The opening of the hall is seen as an indicator of the return of sports activity in Syria and the expansion of hosting events in the future.