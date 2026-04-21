The Syrian capital, Damascus, witnessed the reopening of the Al-Fayhaa basketball hall after its renovation according to modern standards that allow hosting local and international championships.



The opening was attended by the Syrian transitional president, Ahmad al-Shara, along with several ministers, and included a friendly match between the teams of Syria and Lebanon with the participation of representatives from the International Basketball Federation, giving the event an international character.



Al-Shara emphasized the importance of the return of sports activity as part of the reconstruction process and the development of infrastructure, stressing the strength of relations with Lebanon and the necessity of enhancing sports cooperation.



The selection of the Lebanese team to participate was due to its Asian standing and shared relations, in addition to the technical value of the match as part of the preparations of both teams.



For his part, the president of the Basketball Federation, Rami Issa, explained that the match is part of the opening program aimed at celebrating the return of the hall and achieving technical benefits, confirming that the rehabilitation is considered one of the most significant achievements in the sports facilities file, with plans to develop other halls in Aleppo and Homs.



The federation's plan includes developing age groups and launching an academy to train technical staff.



The Lebanese Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, congratulated his country's team on their victory, praising the sporting atmosphere. The opening of the hall is seen as an indicator of the return of sports activity in Syria and the expansion of hosting events in the future.