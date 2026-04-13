Lille regained third place in the overall standings of the French Ligue 1 after defeating their hosts Toulouse (4-0) in the match that took place today in the 29th round of the competition.



The four goals were scored by Belgian Thomas Meunier, Romain Perraud, Spanish Matías Fernández Pardo, and Olivier Giroud from a penalty in the minutes (23, 50, 55, 88) respectively.



Toulouse completed the match with ten players from the 48th minute after American Mark McKenzie was sent off.



With their fourth consecutive victory, Lille raised their points tally to 53 in third place, strengthening their position in the battle for qualification to the Champions League next season, leading by one point over Marseille, who dropped to fourth place.



On the other hand, Toulouse suffered their 12th defeat, with 10 victories and 7 draws, leaving them with 37 points in tenth place.



In a second match, Olympique Lyon defeated their guests Lorient with a score of two clean goals scored by Ukrainian Roman Yaremchuk and Corentin Tolisso in the minutes (49 and 56).



With this victory, Lyon raised their points total to 51 in fifth place, just one point behind fourth-placed Marseille and two points behind third-placed Lille, maintaining their chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season, while Lorient faced their ninth defeat, alongside 9 victories and 11 draws, leaving them with 38 points in ninth place.



In a third match, Nice continued their efforts to escape the relegation zone by drawing against Le Havre (1-1), increasing their points to 28 in 15th place, four points ahead of 16th placed Auxerre in the relegation zone, and trailing by one point behind 14th placed Le Havre.



Tanzanian Mbwana Samatta gave Le Havre the lead in the 41st minute, before Tunisian Ali Abdi equalized for the hosts in the 59th minute.



Defending champions and league leaders Paris Saint-Germain are absent from this round's matches after their game against chasing Lens, which was scheduled for the day before yesterday (Saturday), was postponed until later next month, to give them a break before their match against English Liverpool in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals tomorrow (Tuesday) at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool.