استعاد ليل الفرنسي المركز الثالث في الترتيب العام لبطولة الدوري الفرنسي لكرة القدم، بعد فوزه على مضيفه تولوز (4-0) في المباراة التي جرت بينهما اليوم في الجولة الـ29 من المسابقة.


وسجل الأهداف الأربعة كل من البلجيكي توماس مونييه، ورومان بيرو، والإسباني ماتياس فيرنانديس باردو، وأوليفييه جيرو من ركلة جزاء في الدقائق (23، 50، 55، 88 ) توالياً.


وأكمل فريق تولوز المباراة منذ الدقيقة (48) بعشرة لاعبين بعد طرد الأمريكي مارك ماكنزي.


وبفوزه الرابع توالياً، رفع ليل رصيده إلى 53 نقطة في المركز الثالث معززاً موقعه في معركة التأهل إلى دوري أبطال أوروبا الموسم القادم، ويتقدم بفارق نقطة عن مرسيليا الذي تراجع للمركز الرابع.


في المقابل، مني تولوز بهزيمته الـ12، مقابل 10 انتصارات و7 تعادلات، ليتجمد رصيده عند 37 نقطة في المركز العاشر.


وفي مباراة ثانية، تغلب أولمبيك ليون على ضيفه لوريان بهدفين نظيفين سجلهما الأوكراني رومان ياريمتشوك وكورينتين توليسو في الدقيقتين (49، و56).


ورفع ليون بهذا الفوز رصيده إلى 51 نقطة في المركز الخامس، وبفارق نقطة عن مرسيليا الرابع، ونقطتين عن ليون الثالث، ليحافظ على حظوظه في التأهل إلى دوري الأبطال الموسم القادم، فيما نال لوريان هزيمته التاسعة مقابل 9 انتصارات و11 تعادلاً، ليتجمد رصيده عند 38 نقطة في المركز التاسع.


وفي مباراة ثالثة، وواصل نيس سعيه للهروب من منطقة الهبوط بتعادله أمام لوهافر (1-1)، وعزز رصيده إلى 28 نقطة في المركز الـ15 بفارق أربع نقاط عن أوكسير الـ16 ضمن منطقة الهبوط، ومتخلفاً بفارق نقطة عن لوهافر الـ14.


ومنح التنزاني مبوانا ساماتا التقدم للوهافر في الدقيقة (41)، قبل أن يعادل التونسي علي عبدي النتيجة لأصحاب الأرض في الدقيقة (59).


ويغيب باريس سان جيرمان حامل اللقب ومتصدر الترتيب عن مباريات هذه الجولة بعد تأجيل مباراته أمام مطارده لنس التي كانت مقررة أمس الأول (السبت) حتى وقت لاحق من الشهر القادم، لمنحه قسطاً من الراحة قبل مباراته أمام ليفربول الإنجليزي في إياب ربع نهائي دوري الأبطال غداً (الثلاثاء) في ملعب «آنفيلد» بمدينة ليفربول.