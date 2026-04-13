Stuttgart achieved a victory over their guest Hamburg with a clean score of four goals to none in the match that took place yesterday, concluding the 29th round of the German football league.



Stuttgart's four goals were scored by Ngilo Stiller in the 21st minute, Chris Führich in the 32nd minute, Maximilian Mittelstädt in the 56th minute, and Bilal El Khannous in the 86th minute.



With this victory, Stuttgart advanced to third place with 56 points, ahead on goal difference of Leipzig in fourth place. Meanwhile, Hamburg's points remained at 31, placing them in 12th position.



In a second match, Werder Bremen lost to Cologne with a score of (1-3), bringing them closer to the relegation zone.



Werder Bremen's points remained at 28 in 15th place, leading by three points over the relegation playoff spot occupied by St. Pauli in 16th place, with five rounds remaining. Conversely, Cologne moved up to 13th place with 30 points, five points clear of the relegation zone.



In a third match, Freiburg defeated Mainz with a score of one goal to none, scored by Lukas Höler in the 47th minute, raising their points to 40 in 8th place, seven points ahead of Mainz in 9th.