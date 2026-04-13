حقق شتوتغارت الفوز على ضيفه هامبورغ برباعية نظيفة في المباراة التي جمعتهما أمس في ختام الجولة الـ29 من الدوري الألماني لكرة القدم.
سجل رباعية شتوتغارت، نجيلو ستيلر في الدقيقة 21، وكريس فوريخ في الدقيقة 32، وماكسيميليان ميتيلشتايت في الدقيقة 56، وبلال الخنوس في الدقيقة 86.
وبهذا الفوز، تقدم شتوتغارت إلى المركز الثالث برصيد 56 نقطة بفارق الأهداف عن لايبزيغ صاحب المركز الرابع. في المقابل، تجمد رصيد هامبورغ عند 31 نقطة في المركز الـ12.
وفي مباراة ثانية، خسر فريق فيردر بريمن أمام كولن بنتيجة (1-3)، ليقترب من منطقة الهبوط.
وتجمد رصيد فيردر بريمن عند 28 نقطة في المركز الـ15، ويتقدم بفارق ثلاث نقاط عن مركز ملحق تفادي الهبوط الذي يحتله سانت باولي الـ16، قبل 5 جولات من النهاية. في المقابل تقدم فريق كولن للمركز الـ13 برصيد 30 نقطة بفارق خمس نقاط عن منطقة الهبوط.
وفي مباراة ثالثة، تغلب فرايبورغ على ماينتس بهدف دون رد سجله لوكاس هولر في الدقيقة 47، ليرفع رصيده إلى 40 نقطة في المركز الثامن بفارق سبع نقاط عن ماينتس التاسع.
Stuttgart achieved a victory over their guest Hamburg with a clean score of four goals to none in the match that took place yesterday, concluding the 29th round of the German football league.
Stuttgart's four goals were scored by Ngilo Stiller in the 21st minute, Chris Führich in the 32nd minute, Maximilian Mittelstädt in the 56th minute, and Bilal El Khannous in the 86th minute.
With this victory, Stuttgart advanced to third place with 56 points, ahead on goal difference of Leipzig in fourth place. Meanwhile, Hamburg's points remained at 31, placing them in 12th position.
In a second match, Werder Bremen lost to Cologne with a score of (1-3), bringing them closer to the relegation zone.
Werder Bremen's points remained at 28 in 15th place, leading by three points over the relegation playoff spot occupied by St. Pauli in 16th place, with five rounds remaining. Conversely, Cologne moved up to 13th place with 30 points, five points clear of the relegation zone.
In a third match, Freiburg defeated Mainz with a score of one goal to none, scored by Lukas Höler in the 47th minute, raising their points to 40 in 8th place, seven points ahead of Mainz in 9th.