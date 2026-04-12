أشعل مانشستر سيتي سباق لقب الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، بعدما حقق فوزاً كبيراً على تشيلسي بثلاثية نظيفة، ليضيق الخناق على المتصدر أرسنال مع اقتراب الموسم من مراحله الحاسمة.


وجاءت أهداف اللقاء في الشوط الثاني، وافتتح نيكو أورايلي التسجيل عند الدقيقة (51)، قبل أن يضيف مارك غويهي الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة (57)، فيما اختتم جيريمي دوكو الثلاثية بهدف ثالث عند الدقيقة (68)، مؤكداً تفوق الفريق السماوي.


وجاء انتصار سيتي في توقيت مثالي، مستفيداً من تعثر أرسنال أمس أمام بورنموث، ليرفع رصيده إلى (64) نقطة مقابل (70) نقطة لأرسنال، مع امتلاكه مباراة مؤجلة، وذلك مع تبقي ست جولات فقط على نهاية الموسم، ما يعزز من حظوظه في قلب موازين الصدارة خلال الجولات المتبقية.


وفرض سيتي أفضليته على مجريات اللقاء، خصوصاً في الشوط الثاني الذي شهد الحسم، بعدما نجح في استغلال المساحات وترجمة تفوقه إلى أهداف، في وقت عانى تشيلسي من صعوبة مجاراة نسق المباراة.


ويعكس هذا الانتصار حالة الاستقرار الفني التي يعيشها سيتي، إلى جانب خبرته الكبيرة في التعامل مع المراحل الحاسمة، وهو ما يمنحه أفضلية نسبية في سباق اللقب.


في المقابل، يجد أرسنال نفسه أمام ضغط متزايد للحفاظ على الصدارة، بعد تعثره الأخير، في ظل المطاردة المستمرة من سيتي، ما يبقي المنافسة مفتوحة حتى الأمتار الأخيرة.