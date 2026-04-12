Manchester City ignited the race for the Premier League title after achieving a significant victory over Chelsea with a clean sheet of three goals, tightening the noose on the leader Arsenal as the season approaches its crucial stages.



The goals of the match came in the second half, with Nico O'Reilly opening the scoring in the 51st minute, before Marc Guéhi added the second goal in the 57th minute, while Jeremy Doku capped off the trio with a third goal in the 68th minute, confirming the superiority of the Sky Blues.



City's victory came at an ideal time, benefiting from Arsenal's stumble yesterday against Bournemouth, raising their points tally to 64 compared to Arsenal's 70, while having a postponed match, with only six rounds remaining in the season, which enhances their chances of turning the tide in the title race during the remaining matches.



City imposed their superiority on the course of the match, especially in the second half which witnessed the decisive moments, as they successfully exploited the spaces and translated their dominance into goals, while Chelsea struggled to keep up with the pace of the game.



This victory reflects the state of technical stability that City is experiencing, alongside their vast experience in handling crucial stages, which gives them a relative advantage in the title race.



On the other hand, Arsenal finds itself under increasing pressure to maintain the lead after their recent stumble, amid the ongoing pursuit from City, keeping the competition open until the final meters.