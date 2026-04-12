أشعل مانشستر سيتي سباق لقب الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، بعدما حقق فوزاً كبيراً على تشيلسي بثلاثية نظيفة، ليضيق الخناق على المتصدر أرسنال مع اقتراب الموسم من مراحله الحاسمة.
وجاءت أهداف اللقاء في الشوط الثاني، وافتتح نيكو أورايلي التسجيل عند الدقيقة (51)، قبل أن يضيف مارك غويهي الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة (57)، فيما اختتم جيريمي دوكو الثلاثية بهدف ثالث عند الدقيقة (68)، مؤكداً تفوق الفريق السماوي.
وجاء انتصار سيتي في توقيت مثالي، مستفيداً من تعثر أرسنال أمس أمام بورنموث، ليرفع رصيده إلى (64) نقطة مقابل (70) نقطة لأرسنال، مع امتلاكه مباراة مؤجلة، وذلك مع تبقي ست جولات فقط على نهاية الموسم، ما يعزز من حظوظه في قلب موازين الصدارة خلال الجولات المتبقية.
وفرض سيتي أفضليته على مجريات اللقاء، خصوصاً في الشوط الثاني الذي شهد الحسم، بعدما نجح في استغلال المساحات وترجمة تفوقه إلى أهداف، في وقت عانى تشيلسي من صعوبة مجاراة نسق المباراة.
ويعكس هذا الانتصار حالة الاستقرار الفني التي يعيشها سيتي، إلى جانب خبرته الكبيرة في التعامل مع المراحل الحاسمة، وهو ما يمنحه أفضلية نسبية في سباق اللقب.
في المقابل، يجد أرسنال نفسه أمام ضغط متزايد للحفاظ على الصدارة، بعد تعثره الأخير، في ظل المطاردة المستمرة من سيتي، ما يبقي المنافسة مفتوحة حتى الأمتار الأخيرة.
Manchester City ignited the race for the Premier League title after achieving a significant victory over Chelsea with a clean sheet of three goals, tightening the noose on the leader Arsenal as the season approaches its crucial stages.
The goals of the match came in the second half, with Nico O'Reilly opening the scoring in the 51st minute, before Marc Guéhi added the second goal in the 57th minute, while Jeremy Doku capped off the trio with a third goal in the 68th minute, confirming the superiority of the Sky Blues.
City's victory came at an ideal time, benefiting from Arsenal's stumble yesterday against Bournemouth, raising their points tally to 64 compared to Arsenal's 70, while having a postponed match, with only six rounds remaining in the season, which enhances their chances of turning the tide in the title race during the remaining matches.
City imposed their superiority on the course of the match, especially in the second half which witnessed the decisive moments, as they successfully exploited the spaces and translated their dominance into goals, while Chelsea struggled to keep up with the pace of the game.
This victory reflects the state of technical stability that City is experiencing, alongside their vast experience in handling crucial stages, which gives them a relative advantage in the title race.
On the other hand, Arsenal finds itself under increasing pressure to maintain the lead after their recent stumble, amid the ongoing pursuit from City, keeping the competition open until the final meters.