Recent statistics have highlighted the increasing role of player protection in football, as demonstrated by the rising star Lamine Yamal in the Spanish league. Yamal has caused the expulsion of 5 players from opposing teams due to fouls committed against him, the latest being at foul number 161, reflecting the extent of the suffering he faces on the pitch as a result of his skillful style.



In contrast, a comparison with Vinicius Junior shows a clear difference, as the latter has only caused one expulsion when reaching the same number of fouls counted, opening the door for discussion about the differing treatment by referees in such cases.



These numbers reinforce the importance of implementing player protection laws, especially for highly skilled players who are subjected to repeated interventions. It seems that the strictness in penalizing offenses against Yamal reflects a clear trend towards ensuring player safety and guaranteeing the continuity of technical performance without repeated physical threats on the pitch.