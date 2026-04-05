سلطت الإحصاءات الحديثة الضوء على الدور المتزايد لحماية اللاعبين في كرة القدم، من خلال ما يقدمه النجم الصاعد لامين يامال في الدوري الإسباني. فقد تسبب يامال في طرد 5 لاعبين من الفرق المنافسة بعد أخطاء ارتُكبت ضده، كان آخرها عند الخطأ رقم 161، ما يعكس حجم المعاناة التي يواجهها داخل الملعب نتيجة أسلوبه المهاري.


في المقابل، تُظهر المقارنة مع فينيسيوس جونيورز فارقًا واضحًا، إذ لم يتسبب الأخير سوى في حالة طرد واحدة عند بلوغه نفس عدد الأخطاء المحتسبة، ما يفتح باب النقاش حول اختلاف تعامل الحكام مع مثل هذه الحالات.


وتعزز هذه الأرقام أهمية تطبيق قوانين حماية اللاعبين، خصوصًا أصحاب المهارات العالية الذين يتعرضون لتدخلات متكررة. ويبدو أن التشدد في معاقبة المخالفات ضد يامال يعكس توجهًا واضحًا نحو الحفاظ على سلامة اللاعبين، وضمان استمرارية الأداء الفني دون تهديد بدني متكرر داخل المستطيل الأخضر.