سلطت الإحصاءات الحديثة الضوء على الدور المتزايد لحماية اللاعبين في كرة القدم، من خلال ما يقدمه النجم الصاعد لامين يامال في الدوري الإسباني. فقد تسبب يامال في طرد 5 لاعبين من الفرق المنافسة بعد أخطاء ارتُكبت ضده، كان آخرها عند الخطأ رقم 161، ما يعكس حجم المعاناة التي يواجهها داخل الملعب نتيجة أسلوبه المهاري.
في المقابل، تُظهر المقارنة مع فينيسيوس جونيورز فارقًا واضحًا، إذ لم يتسبب الأخير سوى في حالة طرد واحدة عند بلوغه نفس عدد الأخطاء المحتسبة، ما يفتح باب النقاش حول اختلاف تعامل الحكام مع مثل هذه الحالات.
وتعزز هذه الأرقام أهمية تطبيق قوانين حماية اللاعبين، خصوصًا أصحاب المهارات العالية الذين يتعرضون لتدخلات متكررة. ويبدو أن التشدد في معاقبة المخالفات ضد يامال يعكس توجهًا واضحًا نحو الحفاظ على سلامة اللاعبين، وضمان استمرارية الأداء الفني دون تهديد بدني متكرر داخل المستطيل الأخضر.
Recent statistics have highlighted the increasing role of player protection in football, as demonstrated by the rising star Lamine Yamal in the Spanish league. Yamal has caused the expulsion of 5 players from opposing teams due to fouls committed against him, the latest being at foul number 161, reflecting the extent of the suffering he faces on the pitch as a result of his skillful style.
In contrast, a comparison with Vinicius Junior shows a clear difference, as the latter has only caused one expulsion when reaching the same number of fouls counted, opening the door for discussion about the differing treatment by referees in such cases.
These numbers reinforce the importance of implementing player protection laws, especially for highly skilled players who are subjected to repeated interventions. It seems that the strictness in penalizing offenses against Yamal reflects a clear trend towards ensuring player safety and guaranteeing the continuity of technical performance without repeated physical threats on the pitch.