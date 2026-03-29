The Congolese Veron Mosengo-Omba announced his resignation from the position of Secretary General of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) after more than 30 years of service within the continental federation.

Omba Bids Farewell to His Position After Retirement Pressures

The resignation came after repeated calls for his dismissal following his surpassing the mandatory retirement age of 63 years at the federation, at a time when African football is experiencing a turbulent period after the African Union's Appeals Committee decided to strip Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title and award it to Morocco.

Omba had faced accusations of creating a toxic work environment from some employees within the continental federation, but the investigation he underwent cleared him of any wrongdoing.

Resignation Statement

In a statement, Mosengo-Omba said: “After more than 30 years of an international career dedicated to promoting an ideal form of football that brings people together, educates them, and creates opportunities for hope, I have decided to step down from my position as Secretary General of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to dedicate myself to more personal projects.”

He added: “Now that I have managed to dispel the doubts that some individuals have made great efforts to raise against me, I can retire with peace of mind and without constraints, leaving the African federation more prosperous than ever.”

He concluded: “I sincerely thank the CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe, the working teams that have worked with me, and all those who have contributed directly or indirectly to enabling the continental federation and African football organizations to achieve real and significant progress, which we hope will continue and endure.”

Although the statement mentioned that he would retire, Motsepe denied this in a press conference, stating: “Omba told me that the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo asked him for help in developing local football.”