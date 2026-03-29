أعلن الكونغولي فيرون موسينجو أومبا استقالته من منصب الأمين العام للاتحاد الأفريقي لكرة القدم (كاف) بعد فترة تجاوزت 30 عاماً من عمله داخل الاتحاد القاري.

أومبا يودع منصبه بعد ضغوط التقاعد

وجاءت الاستقالة عقب دعوات متكررة لإقالته بعد تجاوزه سن التقاعد الإلزامي ​في الاتحاد البالغ 63 عاماً، وفي وقت تعيش فيه كرة القدم الأفريقية فترة مضطربة عقب قرار لجنة الاستئناف بالاتحاد الأفريقي تجريد منتخب السنغال من لقب كأس الأمم الأفريقية 2025 ومنحه للمغرب.

وكان أومبا قد واجه تهمة صنع أجواء سامة في مكان العمل من قبل بعض الموظفين في الاتحاد القاري، لكن التحقيق الذي خضع له برأه من أي مخالفة.

بيان الاستقالة

وقال موسينجو أومبا في بيان: «بعد أكثر من 30 عاماً من مسيرة مهنية دولية كرستها لتعزيز ​شكل مثالي من كرة القدم يجمع الناس معاً، ويثقفهم ويصنع فرصاً للأمل، قررت التنحي عن منصبي كأمين عام للاتحاد ​الأفريقي لكرة القدم (كاف) لتكريس نفسي لمشاريع أكثر شخصية».

وأضاف: «الآن بعد أن تمكنت من تبديد الشكوك التي بذل بعض الأشخاص جهوداً كبيرة لإثارتها ضدي، يمكنني التقاعد براحة بال ودون قيود، تاركاً الاتحاد الأفريقي أكثر ازدهاراً من أي وقت مضى».

وختم: «أشكر بصدق رئيس «كاف» الدكتور باتريس موتسيبي، وفرق ​العمل التي عملت معي وجميع الذين ساهموا بشكل مباشر أو غير مباشر في تمكين الاتحاد القاري والمنظمات الكروية الأفريقية ​من تحقيق تقدم حقيقي وملحوظ، نأمل أن يستمر هذا التقدم ويدوم».

ورغم أن البيان قال إنه سيتقاعد، إلا أن موتسيبي نفى ذلك في مؤتمر صحفي، حيث قال: «أخبرني أومبا ​أن رئيس الكونغو الديموقراطية طلب ​منه المساعدة في تطوير ⁠الكرة المحلية».