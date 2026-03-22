شهد ملعب سانت جيمس بارك، اليوم (الأحد)، قمة محلية محتدمة ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ31 من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم لموسم 2025/2026، انتهت بفوز سندرلاند 2-1 على مضيفه نيوكاسل يونايتد، لكن أحداث المباراة تجاوزت المستطيل الأخضر لتشمل مشاهد عنف وإساءات عنصرية.
قاد مهاجم سندرلاند برايان بروبي فريقه إلى الفوز بهدف متأخر في الدقيقة 90، بعد أن كان نيوكاسل قد تقدم عبر أنتوني جوردون الذي استغل تمريرة نيك فولتماده وسجل هدفاً رائعاً في الدقيقة 10 من عمر اللقاء. وتعادل شمس الدين طالبي لسندرلاند في الدقيقة 78، مستفيداً من ارتباك دفاع نيوكاسل بعد ركلة ركنية، قبل أن يحسم بروبي النتيجة بهدفه الحاسم.
إلا أن الحدث الأبرز كان توقف المباراة مؤقتاً بعد تلقي رابطة الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز بلاغاً عن إساءات عنصرية استهدفت اللاعب لوتشاريل جيرترويدا، وهو لاعب سندرلاند ذو البشرة السمراء، في الشوط الثاني. وأكدت الرابطة أن هذا الإيقاف يأتي ضمن بروتوكول مكافحة التمييز، مشددة على عدم التسامح مع أي شكل من أشكال العنصرية، وأنها ستفتح تحقيقاً رسمياً لتحديد المسؤولين عن الواقعة.
على صعيد خارج الملعب، شهد محيط ملعب سانت جيمس بارك اشتباكات عنيفة بين جماهير الفريقين، أسفرت عن إصابات عديدة بين المشجعين، فضلاً عن تعرّض حافلة فريق سندرلاند للرشق بالحجارة والزجاج أثناء وصولها إلى الاستاد، ما أثار مخاوف كبيرة حول سلامة اللاعبين والأطقم الفنية. وأكدت شرطة نورثمبريا اعتقال شخص واحد حتى الآن، مع استمرار العمل لتحديد هوية بقية المتورطين.
تأتي هذه الأحداث في سياق صراع تاريخي بين المدينتين يمتد لأكثر من 200 عام، ويعرف باسم «ديربي تاين–وير». جذور هذا التنافس تعود إلى العصور التي شهدت اختلافات سياسية واجتماعية بين نيوكاسل وسندرلاند، مع تعمق الفجوة خلال الثورة الصناعية، إذ ارتبطت نيوكاسل بالتجارة والأعمال، وسندرلاند بصناعة السفن والطبقة العاملة، ما أسس لأرضية صراع جماهيري مستمر حتى اليوم. على صعيد كرة القدم، بدأت المواجهات الرسمية بين الفريقين في أواخر القرن الـ19، لتصبح الديربيات محوراً يتسم بالحماس الشديد والتوتر العاطفي، إذ يمثل الفوز فيها مسألة كرامة وهوية للجماهير.
وأكد مركز مباريات الدوري الإنجليزي أن الناديين سيجريان تحقيقاً شاملاً في الحادثة، وأن الإيقاف المؤقت للمباراة كان جزءاً من الالتزام بالبروتوكولات المعتمدة لمكافحة التمييز، لضمان بيئة رياضية آمنة وشاملة للجميع.
St. James' Park witnessed a heated local derby today (Sunday) as part of the 31st round of the Premier League for the 2025/2026 season, ending with Sunderland winning 2-1 against their hosts Newcastle United. However, the events of the match extended beyond the pitch to include scenes of violence and racial abuse.
Sunderland's striker, Brian Brobbey, led his team to victory with a late goal in the 90th minute, after Newcastle had taken the lead through Anthony Gordon, who capitalized on a pass from Nick Pope and scored a stunning goal in the 10th minute of the match. Shamseddine Talbi equalized for Sunderland in the 78th minute, taking advantage of confusion in Newcastle's defense following a corner kick, before Brobbey sealed the result with his decisive goal.
However, the most significant event was the temporary stoppage of the match after the Premier League received a report of racial abuse aimed at player Luchariel Gertroida, a black player for Sunderland, in the second half. The league confirmed that this stoppage was part of the anti-discrimination protocol, emphasizing zero tolerance for any form of racism, and that it would open an official investigation to identify those responsible for the incident.
Off the pitch, the area around St. James' Park witnessed violent clashes between the fans of both teams, resulting in numerous injuries among supporters, as well as Sunderland's team bus being pelted with stones and glass upon its arrival at the stadium, raising significant concerns about the safety of players and coaching staff. Northumbria Police confirmed that one person has been arrested so far, with efforts ongoing to identify the rest of those involved.
These events come in the context of a historical rivalry between the two cities that spans over 200 years, known as the "Tyne-Wear Derby." The roots of this rivalry date back to times of political and social differences between Newcastle and Sunderland, with the gap deepening during the Industrial Revolution, as Newcastle became associated with trade and business, while Sunderland was linked to shipbuilding and the working class, laying the groundwork for ongoing fan conflict to this day. In terms of football, official encounters between the two teams began in the late 19th century, turning the derbies into a focal point characterized by intense passion and emotional tension, as winning represents a matter of pride and identity for the fans.
The English Premier League confirmed that both clubs will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, and that the temporary stoppage of the match was part of the commitment to established anti-discrimination protocols to ensure a safe and inclusive sporting environment for all.