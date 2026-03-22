شهد ملعب سانت جيمس بارك، اليوم (الأحد)، قمة محلية محتدمة ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ31 من الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم لموسم 2025/2026، انتهت بفوز سندرلاند 2-1 على مضيفه نيوكاسل يونايتد، لكن أحداث المباراة تجاوزت المستطيل الأخضر لتشمل مشاهد عنف وإساءات عنصرية.


قاد مهاجم سندرلاند برايان بروبي فريقه إلى الفوز بهدف متأخر في الدقيقة 90، بعد أن كان نيوكاسل قد تقدم عبر أنتوني جوردون الذي استغل تمريرة نيك فولتماده وسجل هدفاً رائعاً في الدقيقة 10 من عمر اللقاء. وتعادل شمس الدين طالبي لسندرلاند في الدقيقة 78، مستفيداً من ارتباك دفاع نيوكاسل بعد ركلة ركنية، قبل أن يحسم بروبي النتيجة بهدفه الحاسم.


إلا أن الحدث الأبرز كان توقف المباراة مؤقتاً بعد تلقي رابطة الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز بلاغاً عن إساءات عنصرية استهدفت اللاعب لوتشاريل جيرترويدا، وهو لاعب سندرلاند ذو البشرة السمراء، في الشوط الثاني. وأكدت الرابطة أن هذا الإيقاف يأتي ضمن بروتوكول مكافحة التمييز، مشددة على عدم التسامح مع أي شكل من أشكال العنصرية، وأنها ستفتح تحقيقاً رسمياً لتحديد المسؤولين عن الواقعة.


على صعيد خارج الملعب، شهد محيط ملعب سانت جيمس بارك اشتباكات عنيفة بين جماهير الفريقين، أسفرت عن إصابات عديدة بين المشجعين، فضلاً عن تعرّض حافلة فريق سندرلاند للرشق بالحجارة والزجاج أثناء وصولها إلى الاستاد، ما أثار مخاوف كبيرة حول سلامة اللاعبين والأطقم الفنية. وأكدت شرطة نورثمبريا اعتقال شخص واحد حتى الآن، مع استمرار العمل لتحديد هوية بقية المتورطين.


تأتي هذه الأحداث في سياق صراع تاريخي بين المدينتين يمتد لأكثر من 200 عام، ويعرف باسم «ديربي تاين–وير». جذور هذا التنافس تعود إلى العصور التي شهدت اختلافات سياسية واجتماعية بين نيوكاسل وسندرلاند، مع تعمق الفجوة خلال الثورة الصناعية، إذ ارتبطت نيوكاسل بالتجارة والأعمال، وسندرلاند بصناعة السفن والطبقة العاملة، ما أسس لأرضية صراع جماهيري مستمر حتى اليوم. على صعيد كرة القدم، بدأت المواجهات الرسمية بين الفريقين في أواخر القرن الـ19، لتصبح الديربيات محوراً يتسم بالحماس الشديد والتوتر العاطفي، إذ يمثل الفوز فيها مسألة كرامة وهوية للجماهير.


وأكد مركز مباريات الدوري الإنجليزي أن الناديين سيجريان تحقيقاً شاملاً في الحادثة، وأن الإيقاف المؤقت للمباراة كان جزءاً من الالتزام بالبروتوكولات المعتمدة لمكافحة التمييز، لضمان بيئة رياضية آمنة وشاملة للجميع.