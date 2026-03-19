Julian Nagelsmann, the coach of the German national football team, defended Antonio Rüdiger, the Real Madrid defender, amid the fierce criticism he has faced recently due to his aggressive playing style, in the latest chapter of the controversy surrounding the player.



This came coinciding with the announcement of the German national team roster today (Thursday), in preparation for the upcoming challenges; as "Die Mannschaft" will face Switzerland on March 27, before meeting Ghana three days later, as part of the preparations for the 2026 World Cup.



Rüdiger had missed the national team roster last November due to injury, before returning again despite the media pressure he faces in Spain, following his violent tackle during the match between Real Madrid and Getafe; Diego Rico accused him of deliberately injuring him, which the German defender categorically denied.



Nagelsmann confirmed in a press conference that Rüdiger is "extremely committed to the national team"; noting that he is an important figure within the group and always strives to protect the team's atmosphere and give his utmost for success.



The German coach described the recent incident as "a specific violation in football," considering that Rüdiger is a player who stirs controversy among supporters and opponents, but he remains an important element in the team.



Nagelsmann had criticized the 33-year-old player earlier last year after he threw a cold substance from the bench towards the referee during the match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, but he emphasized that this incident was an exception.



The German coach added that Rüdiger's development with the national team over the past months and years has always been positive, both on and off the field, praising his commitment and professional conduct.



Despite this support, Nagelsmann hinted that the competition for the center-back position will be open, suggesting that he may rely on Jonathan Tah and Nico Schlotterbeck as primary options in the upcoming World Cup, which will take place in June and July in North America.