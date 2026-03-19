دافع يوليان ناغلسمان، مدرب المنتخب الألماني لكرة القدم، عن أنطونيو روديغر، مدافع ريال مدريد الإسباني، في ظل الانتقادات اللاذعة التي تعرَّض لها أخيراً، بسبب أسلوب لعبه العنيف، في أحدث فصول الجدل الذي يحيط باللاعب.


وجاء ذلك تزامناً مع إعلان قائمة المنتخب الألماني، اليوم (الخميس)، استعداداً للاستحقاقات القادمة؛ إذ يلتقي «المانشافت» مع سويسرا في 27 مارس الجاري، قبل أن يواجه غانا بعد 3 أيام، ضمن التحضيرات لكأس العالم 2026.


وكان روديغر قد غاب عن قائمة المنتخب في نوفمبر الماضي، بسبب الإصابة، قبل أن يعود مجدداً رغم الضغوط الإعلامية التي يواجهها في إسبانيا، على خلفية تدخله العنيف خلال مباراة ريال مدريد وخيتافي؛ إذ اتهمه دييغو ريكو بتعمد إصابته، وهو ما نفاه المدافع الألماني بشكل قاطع.


وأكد ناغلسمان في مؤتمر صحافي أن روديغر «ملتزم للغاية تجاه المنتخب الوطني»؛ مشيراً إلى أنه شخصية مهمة داخل المجموعة، ويحرص دائماً على حماية أجواء الفريق وبذل أقصى ما لديه من أجل النجاح.


ووصف المدرب الألماني الواقعة الأخيرة بأنها «مخالفة خاصة بكرة القدم»، معتبراً أن روديغر لاعب يثير الجدل بين مؤيد ومعارض، لكنه يبقى عنصراً مهماً في الفريق.


وكان ناغلسمان قد انتقد اللاعب البالغ 33 عاماً في وقت سابق من العام الماضي، بعد تصرفه بإلقاء مادة باردة من مقاعد البدلاء باتجاه الحكم، خلال مباراة ريال مدريد وبرشلونة، ولكنه شدد على أن تلك الحادثة كانت استثناء.


وأضاف المدرب الألماني أن تطور روديغر مع المنتخب خلال الأشهر والسنوات الماضية كان إيجابياً على الدوام، سواء داخل الملعب أو خارجه، مشيداً بالتزامه وسلوكه الاحترافي.


ورغم هذا الدعم، لمَّح ناغلسمان إلى أن المنافسة على مركز قلب الدفاع ستكون مفتوحة، مرجحاً أن يعتمد على جوناثان تاه ونيكو شلوتربيك كخيارين أساسيين في بطولة كأس العالم القادمة التي ستقام في يونيو ويوليو في أمريكا الشمالية.