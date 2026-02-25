Argentinian Gianluca Prestiani, a Benfica player, accused UEFA officials of favoring Real Madrid ahead of the two teams' match on Wednesday in the second leg of the playoff qualifying for the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League.



Prestiani posted a picture on his official Instagram account showing him being punched by Federico Valverde, a midfielder for Real Madrid, during the first leg, stating, "It seems you can throw a punch without the ball and not get penalized, while at the same time, someone else can be punished without clear evidence."



The Argentinian player added, "They don't even try to hide it anymore when it comes to Real Madrid; what is happening is shameful," according to the German news agency.



The UEFA Appeals Committee had rejected Benfica's appeal against the temporary suspension of their player Gianluca Prestiani, who is suspected of making racist remarks during his team's match against Real Madrid, which ended with a victory for the latter by one goal.



French newspaper L'Équipe reported that according to this decision, Prestiani will not participate in the return match scheduled for Wednesday, noting that Real Madrid won the first leg by one goal to nil.



The Argentinian player Prestiani faces accusations of having referred to Real Madrid star Vinícius Júnior as a "monkey," which will prevent him from participating in the return match in the playoff qualifying for the Round of 16 in the Champions League.



L'Équipe concluded that a final decision regarding Prestiani's case will be issued in the coming period, and that the Benfica player is now threatened with a suspension of no less than 10 matches.