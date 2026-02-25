اتهم الأرجنتيني جيانلوكا بريستياني لاعب بنفيكا مسؤولي الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم «يويفا» بمجاملة ريال مدريد، وذلك قبل لقاء الفريقين، الأربعاء، في إياب الملحق المؤهل لدور الـ16 بدوري أبطال أوربا.


ونشر بريستياني صورة عبر حسابه الرسمي على «إنستغرام» وهو يتعرض للكمة من فيدريكو فالفيردي لاعب وسط ريال مدريد خلال مباراة الذهاب، قائلاً «يبدو أنه بإمكانك توجيه لكمة بدون الكرة دون أن تحصل على عقوبة، وفي نفس الوقت بالإمكان معاقبة شخص آخر بدون دليل واضح».


أضاف اللاعب الأرجنتيني: «لم يعودوا حتى يحاولون إخفاء ذلك عندما يتعلق الأمر بريال مدريد، ما يحدث أمر مخز» طبقاً لما نقلت وكالة الأنباء الألمانية.


وكانت لجنة الاستئناف بالاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم «يويفا» رفضت الطعن الذي تقدم به نادي بنفيكا ضد الإيقاف المؤقت للاعبه جيانلوكا بريستياني، الذي يُشتبه في توجيهه إساءات عنصرية خلال مباراة فريقه أمام ريال مدريد التي انتهت بفوز الأخير بهدف.


وذكرت صحيفة ليكيب الفرنسية، أنه وفقاً لهذا القرار فإن بريستياني لن يشارك في لقاء الإياب الذي سيقام الأربعاء، علماً بأن ريال مدريد فاز ذهاباً بهدف دون رد.


ويواجه اللاعب الأرجنتيني بريستياني اتهاماً بأنه وصف فينيسيوس جونيور نجم ريال مدريد بـ«القرد»، مما سيحرمه من المشاركة في مباراة العودة بالملحق المؤهل لدور الـ16 بدوري الأبطال.


وختمت «ليكيب» بأنه سيتم إصدار قرار نهائي في قضية بريستياني خلال الفترة القادمة، وأن لاعب بنفيكا بات مهدداً بالإيقاف لمدة لا تقل عن 10 مباريات.