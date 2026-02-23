The European Football Association "UEFA" announced the temporary suspension of Argentine Gianluca Prestiani, following allegations of him directing a racially offensive insult towards Brazilian Vinicius Junior, pending the completion of ongoing investigations into the matter.



According to the decision, the Benfica player will not be able to participate in the match scheduled at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium on Wednesday, while the European body confirmed that the case is still under review and no final ruling has been issued yet.



Meanwhile, Benfica quickly moved and officially announced its intention to appeal the temporary suspension. The club's statement read:



“The club regrets being deprived of the player's services while the procedures are still under investigation, and it will appeal the UEFA decision.”



These developments come amid increasing sensitivity towards issues of racism in European stadiums, making the temporary decision a precautionary step while awaiting the outcome of the final investigations.