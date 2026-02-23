أعلن الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم «اليويفا» إيقاف الأرجنتيني جيانلوكا بريستياني بشكل مؤقت؛ على خلفية الاشتباه في توجيهه إهانة ذات طابع عنصري إلى البرازيلي فينيسيوس جونيور، وذلك في انتظار استكمال التحقيقات الجارية في القضية.


وبموجب القرار، لن يتمكن لاعب بنفيكا من المشاركة في المباراة المقررة على ملعب سانتياغو برنابيو يوم الاربعاء، فيما أكدت الهيئة الأوروبية أن الملف لا يزال قيد الدراسة ولم يصدر فيه حكم نهائي حتى الآن.


في المقابل، تحرك نادي بنفيكا سريعًا وأعلن رسميًا عزمه الطعن في قرار الإيقاف المؤقت. وجاء في بيان النادي:


«يأسف النادي لحرمانه من خدمات اللاعب بينما لا تزال الإجراءات قيد التحقيق، وسيقوم بالطعن في قرار الاتحاد الأوروبي».


وتأتي هذه التطورات في ظل حساسية متزايدة تجاه قضايا العنصرية في الملاعب الأوروبية، ما يجعل القرار المؤقت خطوة احترازية بانتظار ما ستسفر عنه التحقيقات النهائية.