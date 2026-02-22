Sheffield Wednesday has officially been relegated from the English Championship 13 matches before the end of the season, marking the fastest such occurrence in the history of English football, following their loss to rivals Sheffield United with a score of 1-2.



The confirmation of the relegation came mathematically after the gap between the team and safety zones widened to 41 points, compared to only 39 points remaining, bringing an early end to a disastrous season. The team sits at the bottom of the table with a negative 7 points, after a deduction of 18 points due to entering bankruptcy proceedings and severe financial crises.



Wednesday has suffered from administrative turmoil and delays in salary payments, leading to the departure of several players and the imposition of sanctions and a ban on signings. Since coming under judicial administration last October, they have only achieved one victory in 33 matches, alongside 8 draws and 24 losses, including 10 consecutive defeats.



Despite the announcement of a preferred investor for the club's acquisition, the sale procedures have not yet been completed, exacerbating the uncertainty surrounding its future.