هبط نادي شيفيلد وينزداي رسمياً من دوري الدرجة الأولى الإنجليزي قبل 13 جولة من نهاية الموسم، في سابقة تُعد الأسرع بتاريخ الكرة الإنجليزية، عقب خسارته أمام غريمه شيفيلد يونايتد بنتيجة 1-2.


وجاء تأكيد الهبوط حسابياً بعدما اتسع الفارق بين الفريق ومناطق الأمان إلى 41 نقطة، مقابل 39 نقطة فقط متبقية، ليُسدل الستار مبكراً على موسم كارثي. ويقبع الفريق في المركز الأخير برصيد سالب 7 نقاط، بعد خصم 18 نقطة بسبب دخوله إجراءات الإفلاس وأزمات مالية حادة.


وعانى وينزداي من اضطرابات إدارية وتأخر في سداد الرواتب، ما أدى إلى رحيل عدد من لاعبيه وفرض عقوبات ومنع من التعاقدات. ومنذ خضوعه للإدارة القضائية في أكتوبر الماضي، لم يحقق سوى فوز واحد في 33 مباراة، مقابل 8 تعادلات و24 خسارة، بينها 10 هزائم متتالية.


ورغم الإعلان عن مستثمر مفضل للاستحواذ على النادي، لم تكتمل إجراءات البيع حتى الآن، ما يفاقم الغموض حول مستقبله.