The runner-up team Cruz Azul defeated its guest Guadalajara, the leader, with a score of two goals to one in the match that took place in the seventh round of the Mexican football league.



Cruz Azul scored the first goal through Gabriel Fernandez in the 34th minute, and the second goal by Carlos Rodriguez in the 85th minute. Guadalajara managed to score one goal through player Angel Sepulveda in the 81st minute.



With this victory, Cruz Azul raised its points to 16, remaining in second place, two points behind Guadalajara, which stopped at 18 points at the top of the standings.



This round also witnessed Atlas winning against Atletico San Luis (3-2), Toluca against Necaxa (3-0), Club Leon against Santos Laguna (2-1), and Tijuana drawing with Mazatlán (1-1).