فاز فريق كروز أزول الوصيف على ضيفه جوادلاخارا المتصدر بهدفين مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما ضمن منافسات الجولة السابعة من الدوري المكسيكي لكرة القدم.


وسجل كروز أزول الهدف الأول عن طريق جابرييل فرنانديز في الدقيقة 34، والهدف الثاني كارلوس رودريجيز في الدقيقة 85. وأحرز جوادلاخارا هدفاً عن طريق اللاعب أنجيل سيبولفيدا في الدقيقة 81.


وبهذا الفوز رفع كروز أزول رصيده إلى 16 نقطة في الوصافة بفارق نقطتين خلف جوادلاخارا الذي توقف رصيده عند 18 نقطة في صدارة الترتيب.


وشهدت أيضاً هذه الجولة فوز أطلس على أتلتيكو سان لويس (3-2)، وتولوكا على نيكاكسا (3-0)، وكلوب ليون على سانتوس لاجونا (2-1)، وتعادل تيخوانا مع مازاتلان (1-1).