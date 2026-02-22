استهل فريق إنتر ميامي حملته في الدوري الأمريكي لكرة القدم بالخسارة (3-0) أمام مضيّفه لوس أنجلوس في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء أمس (صباح الأحد بتوقيت جرينتش).


وبهذا الفوز حصد فريق لوس أنجلوس أول 3 نقاط له في الدوري هذا الموسم، بينما ظل فريق إنتر ميامي بلا رصيد.