استهل فريق إنتر ميامي حملته في الدوري الأمريكي لكرة القدم بالخسارة (3-0) أمام مضيّفه لوس أنجلوس في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء أمس (صباح الأحد بتوقيت جرينتش).
وبهذا الفوز حصد فريق لوس أنجلوس أول 3 نقاط له في الدوري هذا الموسم، بينما ظل فريق إنتر ميامي بلا رصيد.
Inter Miami began its campaign in the Major League Soccer with a loss (3-0) against its host Los Angeles in the match that took place last night (Sunday morning GMT).
With this victory, Los Angeles earned its first 3 points in the league this season, while Inter Miami remained without any points.