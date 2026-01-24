Inter Milan won yesterday against their guest Pisa, with a score of (6 - 2) in the twenty-second round of the Italian football league.



With this result, Inter Milan raised their tally to (52) points, six points ahead of their rival AC Milan in second place, while Pisa, who occupies the last position, remains stuck at (14) points.



AC Milan will face a strong match tomorrow evening (Sunday) when they visit Roma in the same round, and the "Rossoneri" hope to achieve victory and maintain a three-point gap between them and their traditional rival Inter, who tops the standings.