فاز فريق إنتر ميلان أمس، على ضيفه بيزا، بنتيجة (6 - 2) لحساب الجولة الثانية والعشرين من الدوري الإيطالي لكرة القدم.


وبهذه النتيجة رفع إنتر ميلان رصيده إلى (52) نقطة بفارق (6) نقاط عن غريمه إيه سي ميلان الوصيف، فيما تجمّد رصيد بيزا الذي يحتل المركز الأخير عند (14) نقطة.


ويخوض إيه سي ميلان مواجهة قوية مساء غد (الأحد) عندما يحل ضيفاً على فريق روما ضمن الجولة نفسها، ويأمل «الروسينيري» في تحقيق الفوز وإبقاء فارق النقاط الثلاث بينه وبين غريمه التقليدي إنتر الذي يتصدر جدول الترتيب.