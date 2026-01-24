فاز فريق إنتر ميلان أمس، على ضيفه بيزا، بنتيجة (6 - 2) لحساب الجولة الثانية والعشرين من الدوري الإيطالي لكرة القدم.
وبهذه النتيجة رفع إنتر ميلان رصيده إلى (52) نقطة بفارق (6) نقاط عن غريمه إيه سي ميلان الوصيف، فيما تجمّد رصيد بيزا الذي يحتل المركز الأخير عند (14) نقطة.
ويخوض إيه سي ميلان مواجهة قوية مساء غد (الأحد) عندما يحل ضيفاً على فريق روما ضمن الجولة نفسها، ويأمل «الروسينيري» في تحقيق الفوز وإبقاء فارق النقاط الثلاث بينه وبين غريمه التقليدي إنتر الذي يتصدر جدول الترتيب.
Inter Milan won yesterday against their guest Pisa, with a score of (6 - 2) in the twenty-second round of the Italian football league.
With this result, Inter Milan raised their tally to (52) points, six points ahead of their rival AC Milan in second place, while Pisa, who occupies the last position, remains stuck at (14) points.
AC Milan will face a strong match tomorrow evening (Sunday) when they visit Roma in the same round, and the "Rossoneri" hope to achieve victory and maintain a three-point gap between them and their traditional rival Inter, who tops the standings.