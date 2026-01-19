كشف تقرير صحفي عن اهتمام نادي آينتراخت فرانكفورت الألماني بالتعاقد مع المدرب الإسباني تشابي ألونسو، لقيادة الفريق خلال المرحلة القادمة، خلفاً للمدرب دينو توبمولر الذي تمت إقالته بسبب تراجع النتائج.

وكان تشابي ألونسو قد أُقيل من تدريب ريال مدريد، الإثنين الماضي، عقب الخسارة أمام برشلونة بنتيجة 3-2 في نهائي كأس السوبر الإسباني، ليتم تعيين ألفارو أربيلوا مديراً فنياً جديداً للفريق الملكي.

وبحسب ما ذكرته صحيفة «آس» الإسبانية، نقلاً عن تقارير ألمانية، فإن المدير الرياضي لنادي آينتراخت فرانكفورت، ماركوس كروش، يسعى لعقد اجتماع مع تشابي ألونسو من أجل بحث إمكانية توليه القيادة الفنية للفريق.

بدائل مطروحة على طاولة الإدارة

وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن إدارة فرانكفورت، التي لا يزال ينافس فريقها على حجز بطاقة التأهل إلى دوري أبطال أوروبا، تدرس أسماء تدريبية أخرى، من بينها إدين تيرزيتش وماركو روزه وروغر شميدت، إلا أن تشابي ألونسو يبقى الخيار الأول للإدارة.

ورغم الاهتمام الكبير، أوضح التقرير أن قبول ألونسو تدريب فرانكفورت يبدو أمراً غير مرجح، إذ سبق للمدرب الإسباني أن حقق نجاحاً لافتاً مع باير ليفركوزن، ما جعله محط أنظار أندية كبرى مثل بايرن ميونخ وليفربول، قبل انتقاله إلى تدريب ريال مدريد، في حين تبدو فرصة تدريب فرانكفورت خطوة إلى الخلف في مسيرته التدريبية.

ولفت التقرير إلى أن كل المؤشرات تؤكد أن تشابي ألونسو لن يتسرع في اتخاذ قراره، مفضلاً الانتظار إلى حين وصول عرض من نادٍ أوروبي صاحب مشروع طموح يتناسب مع تطلعاته المستقبلية.