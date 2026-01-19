كشف تقرير صحفي عن اهتمام نادي آينتراخت فرانكفورت الألماني بالتعاقد مع المدرب الإسباني تشابي ألونسو، لقيادة الفريق خلال المرحلة القادمة، خلفاً للمدرب دينو توبمولر الذي تمت إقالته بسبب تراجع النتائج.
وكان تشابي ألونسو قد أُقيل من تدريب ريال مدريد، الإثنين الماضي، عقب الخسارة أمام برشلونة بنتيجة 3-2 في نهائي كأس السوبر الإسباني، ليتم تعيين ألفارو أربيلوا مديراً فنياً جديداً للفريق الملكي.
وبحسب ما ذكرته صحيفة «آس» الإسبانية، نقلاً عن تقارير ألمانية، فإن المدير الرياضي لنادي آينتراخت فرانكفورت، ماركوس كروش، يسعى لعقد اجتماع مع تشابي ألونسو من أجل بحث إمكانية توليه القيادة الفنية للفريق.
بدائل مطروحة على طاولة الإدارة
وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن إدارة فرانكفورت، التي لا يزال ينافس فريقها على حجز بطاقة التأهل إلى دوري أبطال أوروبا، تدرس أسماء تدريبية أخرى، من بينها إدين تيرزيتش وماركو روزه وروغر شميدت، إلا أن تشابي ألونسو يبقى الخيار الأول للإدارة.
ورغم الاهتمام الكبير، أوضح التقرير أن قبول ألونسو تدريب فرانكفورت يبدو أمراً غير مرجح، إذ سبق للمدرب الإسباني أن حقق نجاحاً لافتاً مع باير ليفركوزن، ما جعله محط أنظار أندية كبرى مثل بايرن ميونخ وليفربول، قبل انتقاله إلى تدريب ريال مدريد، في حين تبدو فرصة تدريب فرانكفورت خطوة إلى الخلف في مسيرته التدريبية.
ولفت التقرير إلى أن كل المؤشرات تؤكد أن تشابي ألونسو لن يتسرع في اتخاذ قراره، مفضلاً الانتظار إلى حين وصول عرض من نادٍ أوروبي صاحب مشروع طموح يتناسب مع تطلعاته المستقبلية.
A press report revealed that the German club Eintracht Frankfurt is interested in hiring Spanish coach Xabi Alonso to lead the team in the upcoming phase, following the dismissal of coach Dino Toppmöller due to a decline in results.
Xabi Alonso was dismissed from coaching Real Madrid last Monday after losing to Barcelona 3-2 in the Spanish Super Cup final, leading to the appointment of Álvaro Arbeloa as the new head coach of the royal team.
According to the Spanish newspaper "AS," citing German reports, the sporting director of Eintracht Frankfurt, Markus Krösche, is seeking to arrange a meeting with Xabi Alonso to discuss the possibility of him taking over the coaching role of the team.
Alternatives on the Management's Table
The newspaper pointed out that the Frankfurt management, whose team is still competing for a spot in the UEFA Champions League, is considering other coaching names, including Edin Terzić, Marco Rose, and Roger Schmidt, but Xabi Alonso remains the management's first choice.
Despite the significant interest, the report clarified that Alonso's acceptance of the Frankfurt coaching position seems unlikely, as the Spanish coach has previously achieved remarkable success with Bayer Leverkusen, making him a target for major clubs like Bayern Munich and Liverpool before moving to coach Real Madrid. In contrast, the opportunity to coach Frankfurt appears to be a step backward in his coaching career.
The report highlighted that all indications confirm that Xabi Alonso will not rush to make his decision, preferring to wait for an offer from a European club with an ambitious project that aligns with his future aspirations.