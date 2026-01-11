أعلن نادي ليفربول الإنجليزي، اليوم، غياب لاعبه كونور برادلي عن الملاعب حتى نهاية الموسم الحالي، بسبب إصابة قوية في الركبة.


وذكر النادي في بيان عبر موقعه الرسمي أن اللاعب أصيب خلال مباراة الفريق الأخيرة أمام أرسنال في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم، التي انتهت بالتعادل دون أهداف، موضحاً أن الفحوص الطبية أكدت حاجة اللاعب لتدخل جراحي.


وأشار البيان إلى أن برادلي سيخضع لعملية جراحية خلال الأيام المقبلة، يعقبها برنامج تأهيلي، مما يعني انتهاء موسمه مبكراً مع الفريق.


ويأتي غياب برادلي في توقيت حساس بالنسبة لليفربول، الذي يحتل المركز الرابع في جدول ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي برصيد 35 نقطة، ما يزيد من التحديات التي يواجهها الفريق في سباق المنافسة على اللقب خلال المرحلة المقبلة من الموسم.