The English club Liverpool announced today that their player Conor Bradley will be sidelined until the end of the current season due to a serious knee injury.



The club stated in a statement on its official website that the player was injured during the team's last match against Arsenal in the English Premier League, which ended in a goalless draw, clarifying that medical examinations confirmed the need for the player to undergo surgery.



The statement indicated that Bradley will undergo surgery in the coming days, followed by a rehabilitation program, which means his season with the team will end early.



Bradley's absence comes at a critical time for Liverpool, which is currently in fourth place in the Premier League standings with 35 points, increasing the challenges the team faces in the race for the title in the upcoming phase of the season.