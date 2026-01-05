فرض فولهام التعادل على ضيفه ليفربول بهدفين لمثلهما، في المباراة التي جمعتهما أمس (الأحد) على ملعب «كرافن كوتيج»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ20 من مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز «بريميرليغ».
فولهام يتقدم في الشوط الأول
افتتح فولهام التسجيل في الدقيقة 17 عن طريق هاري ويلسون، أحد خريجي أكاديمية ليفربول، من تسديدة متقنة سكنت الشباك.
فيرتز يعيد ليفربول للمباراة
وفي الشوط الثاني، أدرك فلوريان فيرتز التعادل لصالح ليفربول في الدقيقة 57، بتسديدة متقنة، بعدما احتسب حكم اللقاء الهدف عقب العودة إلى تقنية الفيديو.
إثارة +90
وشهدت الدقائق الأخيرة إثارة كبيرة، إذ نجح ليفربول في تسجيل الهدف الثاني عند الدقيقة 90+4، بعد عرضية من الجهة اليمنى حولها كودي جاكبو بتسديدة مباشرة إلى الشباك.
قذيفة ريد تخطف التعادل
وبينما كانت جماهير ليفربول تستعد للاحتفال بالنقاط الثلاث، أطلق هاريسون ريد تسديدة صاروخية قوية من خارج منطقة الجزاء، استقرت في المقص الأيسر لمرمى الحارس أليسون بيكر، مانحاً فولهام تعادلاً قاتلاً.
ترتيب الفريقين
وبهذه النتيجة، رفع ليفربول رصيده إلى 34 نقطة في المركز الرابع بجدول ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي، فيما وصل فولهام إلى النقطة 28 في المركز الـ11.
Fulham held their guest Liverpool to a draw with two goals each, in the match that took place yesterday (Sunday) at Craven Cottage, as part of the 20th round of the English Premier League.
Fulham Takes the Lead in the First Half
Fulham opened the scoring in the 17th minute through Harry Wilson, a graduate of Liverpool's academy, with a precise shot that found the net.
Wirtz Brings Liverpool Back into the Match
In the second half, Florian Wirtz equalized for Liverpool in the 57th minute with a well-placed shot, after the referee awarded the goal following a review with the video technology.
Excitement in the Final Minutes
The final minutes saw great excitement, as Liverpool managed to score their second goal in the 90+4 minute, after a cross from the right side that Cody Gakpo converted with a direct shot into the net.
Reed's Rocket Snatches the Equalizer
Just as Liverpool fans were preparing to celebrate the three points, Harrison Reed unleashed a powerful rocket shot from outside the penalty area, which settled in the top left corner of goalkeeper Alisson Becker's net, giving Fulham a dramatic equalizer.
Team Standings
With this result, Liverpool raised their tally to 34 points in fourth place in the English Premier League standings, while Fulham reached 28 points in 11th place.