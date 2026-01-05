فرض فولهام التعادل على ضيفه ليفربول بهدفين لمثلهما، في المباراة التي جمعتهما أمس (الأحد) على ملعب «كرافن كوتيج»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ20 من مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز «بريميرليغ».

فولهام يتقدم في الشوط الأول

افتتح فولهام التسجيل في الدقيقة 17 عن طريق هاري ويلسون، أحد خريجي أكاديمية ليفربول، من تسديدة متقنة سكنت الشباك.

فيرتز يعيد ليفربول للمباراة

وفي الشوط الثاني، أدرك فلوريان فيرتز التعادل لصالح ليفربول في الدقيقة 57، بتسديدة متقنة، بعدما احتسب حكم اللقاء الهدف عقب العودة إلى تقنية الفيديو.

إثارة +90

وشهدت الدقائق الأخيرة إثارة كبيرة، إذ نجح ليفربول في تسجيل الهدف الثاني عند الدقيقة 90+4، بعد عرضية من الجهة اليمنى حولها كودي جاكبو بتسديدة مباشرة إلى الشباك.

قذيفة ريد تخطف التعادل

وبينما كانت جماهير ليفربول تستعد للاحتفال بالنقاط الثلاث، أطلق هاريسون ريد تسديدة صاروخية قوية من خارج منطقة الجزاء، استقرت في المقص الأيسر لمرمى الحارس أليسون بيكر، مانحاً فولهام تعادلاً قاتلاً.

ترتيب الفريقين

وبهذه النتيجة، رفع ليفربول رصيده إلى 34 نقطة في المركز الرابع بجدول ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي، فيما وصل فولهام إلى النقطة 28 في المركز الـ11.