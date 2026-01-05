Fulham held their guest Liverpool to a draw with two goals each, in the match that took place yesterday (Sunday) at Craven Cottage, as part of the 20th round of the English Premier League.

Fulham Takes the Lead in the First Half

Fulham opened the scoring in the 17th minute through Harry Wilson, a graduate of Liverpool's academy, with a precise shot that found the net.

Wirtz Brings Liverpool Back into the Match

In the second half, Florian Wirtz equalized for Liverpool in the 57th minute with a well-placed shot, after the referee awarded the goal following a review with the video technology.

Excitement in the Final Minutes

The final minutes saw great excitement, as Liverpool managed to score their second goal in the 90+4 minute, after a cross from the right side that Cody Gakpo converted with a direct shot into the net.

Reed's Rocket Snatches the Equalizer

Just as Liverpool fans were preparing to celebrate the three points, Harrison Reed unleashed a powerful rocket shot from outside the penalty area, which settled in the top left corner of goalkeeper Alisson Becker's net, giving Fulham a dramatic equalizer.

Team Standings

With this result, Liverpool raised their tally to 34 points in fourth place in the English Premier League standings, while Fulham reached 28 points in 11th place.