اكتسح ريال مدريد ضيفه ريال بيتيس بخمسة أهداف مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء أمس (الأحد) على ملعب «سانتياغو برنابيو»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ19 من مسابقة الدوري الإسباني «لا ليغا».
هاتريك غارسيا في غياب مبابي
وشهد اللقاء تألق المهاجم غونزالو غارسيا، الذي قاد ريال مدريد لتحقيق الفوز العريض، في ظل غياب النجم الفرنسي كيليان مبابي، بعدما سجل ثلاثة أهداف «هاتريك» في الدقائق 20 و50 و82، فيما أحرز راؤول أسينسيو وفيران غارسيا هدفين في الدقيقتين 56 و90+3.
هدف شرفي لبيتيس
وسجل جوان هيرنانديز هدف ريال بيتيس الوحيد في الدقيقة 66، دون أن يغير من مسار اللقاء.
ترتيب الفريقين
بهذا الفوز، رفع ريال مدريد رصيده إلى 45 نقطة في المركز الثاني بجدول ترتيب الدوري الإسباني، مقلصاً الفارق مع المتصدر برشلونة إلى أربع نقاط.
في المقابل، تجمد رصيد ريال بيتيس عند 28 نقطة في المركز السادس، بعدما تلقى هزيمته الرابعة خلال الموسم الجاري.
Real Madrid swept aside their guest Real Betis with a score of five goals to one, in the match that took place last night (Sunday) at the "Santiago Bernabéu" stadium, as part of the 19th round of the Spanish league "La Liga".
Garcia's Hat-Trick in Mbappe's Absence
The match saw the brilliance of striker Gonzalo Garcia, who led Real Madrid to a resounding victory in the absence of French star Kylian Mbappe, as he scored three goals (a hat-trick) in the 20th, 50th, and 82nd minutes, while Raul Asensio and Ferran Garcia added two more goals in the 56th and 90+3 minutes.
Consolation Goal for Betis
Juan Hernandez scored Real Betis's only goal in the 66th minute, but it did not change the course of the match.
Team Standings
With this victory, Real Madrid raised their points total to 45, placing them second in the Spanish league standings, narrowing the gap with leaders Barcelona to four points.
On the other hand, Real Betis's points remained at 28, placing them sixth, after suffering their fourth defeat of the current season.