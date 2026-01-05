اكتسح ريال مدريد ضيفه ريال بيتيس بخمسة أهداف مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء أمس (الأحد) على ملعب «سانتياغو برنابيو»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ19 من مسابقة الدوري الإسباني «لا ليغا».

هاتريك غارسيا في غياب مبابي

وشهد اللقاء تألق المهاجم غونزالو غارسيا، الذي قاد ريال مدريد لتحقيق الفوز العريض، في ظل غياب النجم الفرنسي كيليان مبابي، بعدما سجل ثلاثة أهداف «هاتريك» في الدقائق 20 و50 و82، فيما أحرز راؤول أسينسيو وفيران غارسيا هدفين في الدقيقتين 56 و90+3.

هدف شرفي لبيتيس

وسجل جوان هيرنانديز هدف ريال بيتيس الوحيد في الدقيقة 66، دون أن يغير من مسار اللقاء.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذا الفوز، رفع ريال مدريد رصيده إلى 45 نقطة في المركز الثاني بجدول ترتيب الدوري الإسباني، مقلصاً الفارق مع المتصدر برشلونة إلى أربع نقاط.

في المقابل، تجمد رصيد ريال بيتيس عند 28 نقطة في المركز السادس، بعدما تلقى هزيمته الرابعة خلال الموسم الجاري.