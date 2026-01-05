Real Madrid swept aside their guest Real Betis with a score of five goals to one, in the match that took place last night (Sunday) at the "Santiago Bernabéu" stadium, as part of the 19th round of the Spanish league "La Liga".

Garcia's Hat-Trick in Mbappe's Absence

The match saw the brilliance of striker Gonzalo Garcia, who led Real Madrid to a resounding victory in the absence of French star Kylian Mbappe, as he scored three goals (a hat-trick) in the 20th, 50th, and 82nd minutes, while Raul Asensio and Ferran Garcia added two more goals in the 56th and 90+3 minutes.

Consolation Goal for Betis

Juan Hernandez scored Real Betis's only goal in the 66th minute, but it did not change the course of the match.

Team Standings

With this victory, Real Madrid raised their points total to 45, placing them second in the Spanish league standings, narrowing the gap with leaders Barcelona to four points.

On the other hand, Real Betis's points remained at 28, placing them sixth, after suffering their fourth defeat of the current season.