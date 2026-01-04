Spanish football star Sergio Ramos is leading an investment consortium to acquire ownership of Sevilla FC.

Ramos, who is 39 years old, began his football career at Sevilla before achieving great success with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, in addition to Monterrey in Mexico. The veteran defender is currently seeking a new experience in hopes of returning to the Spanish national team and participating in the 2026 World Cup.

€400 million offer

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca," Ramos heads a group of foreign investors who have made a €400 million offer to acquire ownership of Sevilla FC.

Ramos as the public face of the deal

The newspaper clarified that Ramos will not be the main investor in the deal but will serve as its public face, alongside an American investment fund. The proposal stipulates acquiring the entire capital of the club, provided that a thorough evaluation of the current debts is conducted through an independent external review.

The club's debts as a decisive factor

Marca continued that the most complicated point in the deal relates to how to evaluate the loan provided by CVC Capital Partners to most La Liga clubs in 2021, including Sevilla. The club believes that this loan should not be considered part of its debts, but if it is deemed a debt, it could directly affect the overall value of the acquisition offer.

Competition among three offers

The newspaper concluded by noting that the offer led by Ramos is one of three offers for acquisition.