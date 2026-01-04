يقود نجم كرة القدم الإسبانية سيرجيو راموس تحالفاً استثمارياً للاستحواذ على ملكية نادي إشبيلية.

وبدأ راموس، البالغ من العمر 39 عاماً، مسيرته الكروية في صفوف إشبيلية، قبل أن يحقق نجاحات كبيرة مع أندية ريال مدريد وباريس سان جيرمان، إضافة إلى مونتيري المكسيكي، ويبحث المدافع المخضرم حالياً عن تجربة جديدة أملاً في العودة إلى صفوف منتخب إسبانيا والمشاركة في كأس العالم 2026.

عرض بقيمة 400 مليون يورو

وبحسب صحيفة «ماركا» الإسبانية، يرأس راموس مجموعة من المستثمرين الأجانب الذين تقدموا بعرض بقيمة 400 مليون يورو للاستحواذ على ملكية نادي إشبيلية.

راموس واجهة إعلامية للصفقة

وأوضحت الصحيفة أن راموس لن يكون المستثمر الرئيسي في الصفقة، بل سيؤدي دور الواجهة الإعلامية لها، بمشاركة صندوق استثماري أمريكي، وينص المقترح على الاستحواذ على كامل رأسمال النادي، شريطة إجراء تقييم دقيق للديون الحالية، عبر مراجعة خارجية مستقلة.

ديون النادي نقطة الحسم

وتابعت «ماركا» أن النقطة الأكثر تعقيداً في الصفقة تتعلق بكيفية تقييم القرض الذي قدمته شركة «سي في سي كابيتال بارتنرز» لمعظم أندية الدوري الإسباني عام 2021، ومن بينها إشبيلية، إذ يرى النادي أن هذا القرض لا يُعد جزءاً من ديونه، ولكن في حال اعتباره ديناً قد يؤثر بشكل مباشر على القيمة الإجمالية لعرض الاستحواذ.

منافسة بين 3 عروض

واختتمت الصحيفة بالإشارة إلى أن العرض الذي يقوده راموس يُعد واحداً من ثلاثة عروض للاستحواذ.