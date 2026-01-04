فاز فياريال على مضيفه إلتشي بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما أمس (السبت) على ملعب «مارتينيز فاليرو»، في إطار الجولة الـ19 من الدوري الإسباني لكرة القدم.


وبهذا الفوز رفع فياريال الملقب بـ«الغواصات الصفراء» رصيده إلى (38) نقطة في المركز الثالث، بينما تجمد رصيد إلتشي عند (22) نقطة في المركز التاسع.