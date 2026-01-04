فاز فياريال على مضيفه إلتشي بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما أمس (السبت) على ملعب «مارتينيز فاليرو»، في إطار الجولة الـ19 من الدوري الإسباني لكرة القدم.
وبهذا الفوز رفع فياريال الملقب بـ«الغواصات الصفراء» رصيده إلى (38) نقطة في المركز الثالث، بينما تجمد رصيد إلتشي عند (22) نقطة في المركز التاسع.
Villarreal defeated their host Elche with three goals to one, in the match that took place yesterday (Saturday) at the "Martínez Valero" stadium, as part of the 19th round of the Spanish football league.
With this victory, Villarreal, nicknamed the "Yellow Submarine," raised their tally to (38) points in third place, while Elche's score remained at (22) points in ninth place.