Al Nassr star, Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, was awarded the Best Player in the Middle East for 2025 during the "Globe Soccer" awards ceremony held in Dubai today (Sunday).

Ronaldo outperformed the likes of: Al Ittihad striker Karim Benzema, Al Hilal captain Salem Al-Dawsari, and Al Ahli star Riyad Mahrez.

The ceremony was attended by a select group of football players, club executives, as well as prominent sports figures from around the world.

Amazing Numbers

Ronaldo, who is 40 years old, contributed to Portugal's victory in the UEFA Nations League title last June, alongside his amazing stats with Al Nassr.

The Portuguese star scored 40 goals in 2025, achieving this milestone for the 14th time in his professional career, confirming his continued ability to make history despite his advancing age.