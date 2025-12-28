تُوج نجم النصر، البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو، بجائزة أفضل لاعب في الشرق الأوسط لعام 2025، خلال حفل توزيع جوائز «غلوب سوكر» الذي أقيم في دبي اليوم (الأحد).

وتفوق رونالدو على كلٍ من: مهاجم الاتحاد كريم بنزيما، وقائد الهلال سالم الدوسري، ونجم الأهلي رياض محرز.

وشهد الحفل حضور نخبة من لاعبي كرة القدم، والمسؤولين التنفيذيين للأندية، إضافة إلى شخصيات رياضية بارزة من مختلف أنحاء العالم.

أرقام مذهلة

وساهم رونالدو، البالغ من العمر 40 عاماً، في تتويج منتخب البرتغال بلقب دوري الأمم الأوروبية في يونيو الماضي، إلى جانب أرقامه المذهلة مع نادي النصر.

وسجل النجم البرتغالي 40 هدفاً في 2025، ليصل إلى هذا الإنجاز للمرة الـ14 في مسيرته الاحترافية، مؤكداً استمراريته في صناعة التاريخ رغم تقدمه في العمر.