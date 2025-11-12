Barcelona president Joan Laporta has ruled out the possibility of Argentine star Lionel Messi returning to the ranks of the Blaugrana in the near future, following the player's visit to the team's home, "Camp Nou".

Laporta told Catalonia Radio: "Speculating about Messi's return as a player is unrealistic; he is playing with Inter Miami and knows he is loved and appreciated by everyone, and he will always be welcome."

He added: "I wasn't aware of his arrival, but Camp Nou is his home. I believe his visit was a spontaneous decision; it was a truly proud moment for Barcelona, and it is fair that he is honored in the best way in the world in front of 105,000 club fans."

Surprise Visit to "Camp Nou"

Lionel Messi surprised the fans of his former club with a visit to "Camp Nou" last Sunday.

Messi shared photos from his visit on his Instagram account, which also surprised the Spanish media, and he commented: "I returned last night to a place I miss with all my heart, a place where I was incredibly happy, where you made me feel like the happiest person in the world a thousand times."

Messi Dreams of Returning

He added: "I hope to return one day, not just to say goodbye as a player, which I was unable to do before."

Messi left Barcelona in the summer of 2021 after many years of brilliance in the team's jersey due to the financial difficulties faced by the club, which prevented the renewal of his contract, and he then moved to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, spending two seasons there before joining American Inter Miami.