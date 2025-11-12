استبعد رئيس نادي برشلونة، جوان لابورتا، احتمال عودة النجم الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي إلى صفوف البلوغرانا في المستقبل القريب، بعد زيارة اللاعب معقل الفريق «كامب نو».

وقال لابورتا لإذاعة كتالونيا: «التكهن بإمكانية عودة ميسي كلاعب أمر غير واقعي، فهو يلعب مع إنتر ميامي ويعلم أنه محبوب ويحظى بالتقدير من الجميع، وسيكون دائماً موضع ترحيب».

وأضاف: «لم أكن أعلم بقدومه، لكن ملعب كامب نو هو بيته، أعتقد أن زيارته كانت قراراً عفوياً، كانت تلك لحظة فخر حقيقية لبرشلونة، ومن العدل أن يُكرّم بأفضل تكريم في العالم أمام 105 آلاف مشجع للنادي».

زيارة مفاجئة لـ«كامب نو»

وفاجأ ليونيل ميسي جماهير ناديه السابق بزيارة ملعب «كامب نو» الأحد الماضي.

ونشر ميسي عبر حسابه على موقع «إنستغرام» صوراً من زيارته، التي فاجأت وسائل الإعلام الإسبانية أيضاً، وعلق قائلاً: «عدت الليلة الماضية إلى مكان أفتقده من كل قلبي، مكان كنت فيه في غاية السعادة، حيث جعلتموني أشعر وكأنني أسعد إنسان في العالم ألف مرة».

ميسي يحلم بالعودة

وأضاف: «أتمنى أن أعود يوماً ما، ليس فقط لأقول وداعاً كلاعب، وهو ما لم أتمكن من فعله في السابق».

وكان ميسي قد غادر برشلونة في صيف 2021 بعد سنوات طويلة من الإبداع بقميص الفريق، بسبب الصعوبات المالية التي واجهها النادي، ما حال دون تجديد عقده، لينتقل بعدها إلى باريس سان جيرمان في صفقة انتقال حر، وقضى هناك موسمين قبل أن ينضم إلى إنتر ميامي الأمريكي.