استبعد الاتحاد الإسباني لكرة القدم لاعب برشلونة لامين جمال، من معسكر المنتخب قبل مواجهتي جورجيا وتركيا ضمن تصفيات أوروبا المؤهلة إلى كأس العالم 2026، ويعد لامين جمال (17 عاما) أحد أبرز المواهب الصاعدة في كرة القدم الأوروبية، وشارك أخيرا في مباريات برشلونة الأساسية بالدوري الإسباني ودوري الأبطال، قبل أن يعاني من آلام متكررة في منطقة العانة استدعت خضوعه للعلاج.
وأبدى الاتحاد الإسباني غضبه من تصرف نادي برشلونة بعد إبلاغه في وقت متأخر بإصابة جمال وعدم قدرته على الانضمام للمعسكر، رغم إدراجه مسبقا في القائمة النهائية للمباراتين.
وجاء في بيان الاتحاد عبر موقعه الرسمي: «تود الخدمات الطبية للاتحاد الإسباني لكرة القدم التعبيرعن دهشتها واستيائها بعد علمها في الساعة 13:47 من يوم الاثنين 10 نوفمبر، وهو يوم بدء التجمع الرسمي، بأن اللاعب لامين جمال خضع في صباح اليوم نفسه لإجراء علاجي باستخدام التردد الإشعاعي لعلاج آلامه في منطقة العانة».
وأوضح البيان أن المنتخب لم يبلغ مسبقا بالإجراء الطبي، بل تلقى تقريرا متأخرا في الساعة 22:40 مساء تضمن توصية بالراحة لمدة تراوح بين 7 و10 أيام.
وأضاف الاتحاد الإسباني: «حرصا على سلامة اللاعب ورفاهيته، تقرر إعفاؤه من المشاركة في المعسكر الحالي، مع تمنياتنا له بالشفاء العاجل والعودة السريعة إلى الملاعب».
يذكر أن المنتخب الإسباني سوف يلتقي جورجيا يوم السبت 15 نوفمبر، ثم يواجه تركيا يوم الثلاثاء 18 من الشهر ذاته، ضمن منافسات المجموعة الخامسة التي يتصدرها المنتخب الإسباني بـ12 نقطة، بفارق ثلاث نقاط عن تركيا الوصيفة.
The Spanish Football Federation has excluded Barcelona player Lamine Yamal from the national team camp ahead of the matches against Georgia and Turkey in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Lamine Yamal (17 years old) is considered one of the most promising talents in European football and recently participated in Barcelona's main matches in La Liga and the Champions League, before suffering from recurring pain in the groin area that required treatment.
The Spanish Federation expressed its anger at Barcelona's actions after being informed late about Yamal's injury and his inability to join the camp, despite him being previously included in the final list for the two matches.
In a statement on its official website, the Federation said: "The medical services of the Spanish Football Federation would like to express their astonishment and displeasure after learning at 13:47 on Monday, November 10, which is the day the official gathering begins, that player Lamine Yamal underwent a therapeutic procedure using radiofrequency to treat his groin pain that very morning."
The statement clarified that the national team was not informed in advance about the medical procedure, but received a late report at 22:40 that included a recommendation for rest for a duration of 7 to 10 days.
The Spanish Federation added: "In order to ensure the player's safety and well-being, it has been decided to exempt him from participating in the current camp, with our best wishes for his speedy recovery and quick return to the pitch."
It is worth noting that the Spanish national team will face Georgia on Saturday, November 15, and then play against Turkey on Tuesday, November 18, as part of Group E, which is currently led by the Spanish team with 12 points, three points ahead of second-placed Turkey.