The Spanish Football Federation has excluded Barcelona player Lamine Yamal from the national team camp ahead of the matches against Georgia and Turkey in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. Lamine Yamal (17 years old) is considered one of the most promising talents in European football and recently participated in Barcelona's main matches in La Liga and the Champions League, before suffering from recurring pain in the groin area that required treatment.



The Spanish Federation expressed its anger at Barcelona's actions after being informed late about Yamal's injury and his inability to join the camp, despite him being previously included in the final list for the two matches.



In a statement on its official website, the Federation said: "The medical services of the Spanish Football Federation would like to express their astonishment and displeasure after learning at 13:47 on Monday, November 10, which is the day the official gathering begins, that player Lamine Yamal underwent a therapeutic procedure using radiofrequency to treat his groin pain that very morning."



The statement clarified that the national team was not informed in advance about the medical procedure, but received a late report at 22:40 that included a recommendation for rest for a duration of 7 to 10 days.



The Spanish Federation added: "In order to ensure the player's safety and well-being, it has been decided to exempt him from participating in the current camp, with our best wishes for his speedy recovery and quick return to the pitch."



It is worth noting that the Spanish national team will face Georgia on Saturday, November 15, and then play against Turkey on Tuesday, November 18, as part of Group E, which is currently led by the Spanish team with 12 points, three points ahead of second-placed Turkey.