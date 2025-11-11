استبعد الاتحاد الإسباني لكرة القدم لاعب برشلونة لامين جمال، من معسكر المنتخب قبل مواجهتي جورجيا وتركيا ضمن تصفيات أوروبا المؤهلة إلى كأس العالم 2026، ويعد لامين جمال (17 عاما) أحد أبرز المواهب الصاعدة في كرة القدم الأوروبية، وشارك أخيرا في مباريات برشلونة الأساسية بالدوري الإسباني ودوري الأبطال، قبل أن يعاني من آلام متكررة في منطقة العانة استدعت خضوعه للعلاج.


وأبدى الاتحاد الإسباني غضبه من تصرف نادي برشلونة بعد إبلاغه في وقت متأخر بإصابة جمال وعدم قدرته على الانضمام للمعسكر، رغم إدراجه مسبقا في القائمة النهائية للمباراتين.


وجاء في بيان الاتحاد عبر موقعه الرسمي: «تود الخدمات الطبية للاتحاد الإسباني لكرة القدم التعبيرعن دهشتها واستيائها بعد علمها في الساعة 13:47 من يوم الاثنين 10 نوفمبر، وهو يوم بدء التجمع الرسمي، بأن اللاعب لامين جمال خضع في صباح اليوم نفسه لإجراء علاجي باستخدام التردد الإشعاعي لعلاج آلامه في منطقة العانة».


وأوضح البيان أن المنتخب لم يبلغ مسبقا بالإجراء الطبي، بل تلقى تقريرا متأخرا في الساعة 22:40 مساء تضمن توصية بالراحة لمدة تراوح بين 7 و10 أيام.


وأضاف الاتحاد الإسباني: «حرصا على سلامة اللاعب ورفاهيته، تقرر إعفاؤه من المشاركة في المعسكر الحالي، مع تمنياتنا له بالشفاء العاجل والعودة السريعة إلى الملاعب».


يذكر أن المنتخب الإسباني سوف يلتقي جورجيا يوم السبت 15 نوفمبر، ثم يواجه تركيا يوم الثلاثاء 18 من الشهر ذاته، ضمن منافسات المجموعة الخامسة التي يتصدرها المنتخب الإسباني بـ12 نقطة، بفارق ثلاث نقاط عن تركيا الوصيفة.