The visit of football legend and Argentine Barcelona star Lionel Messi caused a wide stir in Catalonia, due to the mystery and speculation surrounding its motives and timing, as he suddenly appeared inside the "Spotify Camp Nou" for the first time since leaving the club in the summer of 2021.



Messi shared photos of himself inside the stadium on his "Instagram" account, accompanied by an emotional message expressing his longing for the club and its fans, confirming that his return to the place was filled with nostalgia and memories.



Despite rumors about the possibility of his return to "Blaugrana" in the future, even though he renewed his contract with Miami until 2028, close sources clarified that the visit was purely personal and not related to any professional step.



The Spanish newspaper SPORT reported that Leo's appearance inside the stadium surprised the club's management, and it was initially unclear whether they had prior knowledge of it, before later confirming their awareness and approval of the visit, which was denied by those close to the player in various statements, asserting that the step was spontaneous and initiated personally by Messi.



MUNDO Deportivo indicated that Messi's family and those close to him affirm his desire to return in the future to work within Barcelona, which he considers his "true home," while completely ruling out any return as a player.



Meanwhile, the club president Joan Laporta was following Barcelona's victory over Celta Vigo 4-2 from another city during Messi's visit, which added to the ambiguity of the situation. Sources believe that this visit may have potential political implications for the upcoming club elections, given the status Messi still holds in the hearts of Catalans.