أثارت زيارة أسطورة كرة القدم ونادي برشلونة الأرجنتيني ليونيل ميسي ضجة واسعة في كتالونيا، لما حملته من غموض وتكهنات حول دوافعها وتوقيتها، بعدما ظهر فجأة داخل ملعب «سبوتيفاي كامب نو» للمرة الأولى منذ رحيله عن النادي في صيف 2021.


ونشر ميسي صوراً له داخل الملعب عبر حسابه في «إنستغرام»، وأرفقها برسالة مؤثرة عبّر فيها عن اشتياقه للنادي وجماهيره، مؤكداً أن عودته إلى المكان كانت مليئة بالحنين والذكريات.


ورغم انتشار شائعات عن احتمال عودته إلى «البلوغرانا» في المستقبل رغم تجديد عقده مع ميامي حتى ٢٠٢٨، فإن مصادر قريبة أوضحت أن الزيارة كانت شخصية بحتة ولا تتعلق بأي خطوة فنية.


وذكرت صحيفة SPORT الإسبانية أن ظهور ليو داخل الملعب فاجأ إدارة النادي، ولم يكن واضحاً في البداية ما إذا كان لديها علم مسبق، قبل أن تؤكد لاحقاً علمها وموافقتها على الزيارة، وهو ما نفاه مقربون من اللاعب في تصريحات مختلفة، مؤكدين أن الخطوة كانت تلقائية وبمبادرة شخصية من ميسي.


أما MUNDO Deportivo فأشارت إلى أن عائلة ميسي والمقربين منه يؤكدون رغبته في العودة مستقبلاً للعمل داخل برشلونة الذي يعتبره «بيته الحقيقي»، مع استبعاد تام لأي عودة كلاعب.


وكان رئيس النادي جوان لابورتا أثناء زيارة ميسي يتابع من مدينة أخرى فوز برشلونة على سيلتا فيغو 4-2، ما زاد من غموض الموقف، وتعتقد مصادر أن لهذه الزيارة انعكاسات سياسية محتملة على انتخابات النادي القادمة، في ظل المكانة التي ما زال يحتفظ بها ميسي في قلوب الكتالونيين.