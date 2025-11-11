أعلن نادي ليل الفرنسي عزمه اتخاذ إجراءات قانونية ضد بعض مشجعيه، بعد تورطهم في إطلاق شتائم عنصرية وتعليقات كراهية خلال مباريات الفريق ضد ريد ستار بلغراد وستراسبورغ الأسبوع الماضي. وذكّر النادي في بيان رسمي أن هذه التصرفات مرفوضة تماماً وتتعارض مع قيم النادي.
وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو وشهادات متداولة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي بعض مشجعي ليل يرددون عبارات عنصرية خلال الخسارة 2-0 ضد ستراسبورغ في الدوري الفرنسي، فيما خسر الفريق 1-0 أمام ريد ستار في الدوري الأوروبي. وأكد النادي أنه بدأ إجراءات تحديد الأفراد المتورطين بهدف تقديم شكاوى رسمية لدى السلطات والبحث عن عقوبات مناسبة بحقهم.
The French club Lille announced its intention to take legal action against some of its fans after they were involved in launching racist insults and hate comments during the team's matches against Red Star Belgrade and Strasbourg last week. The club reminded in an official statement that such behaviors are completely unacceptable and contradict the club's values.
Videos and testimonies circulating on social media showed some Lille fans chanting racist phrases during the 2-0 loss against Strasbourg in Ligue 1, while the team lost 1-0 to Red Star in the Europa League. The club confirmed that it has started procedures to identify the individuals involved with the aim of filing official complaints with the authorities and seeking appropriate penalties against them.