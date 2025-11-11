أعلن نادي ليل الفرنسي عزمه اتخاذ إجراءات قانونية ضد بعض مشجعيه، بعد تورطهم في إطلاق شتائم عنصرية وتعليقات كراهية خلال مباريات الفريق ضد ريد ستار بلغراد وستراسبورغ الأسبوع الماضي. وذكّر النادي في بيان رسمي أن هذه التصرفات مرفوضة تماماً وتتعارض مع قيم النادي.


وأظهرت مقاطع فيديو وشهادات متداولة على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي بعض مشجعي ليل يرددون عبارات عنصرية خلال الخسارة 2-0 ضد ستراسبورغ في الدوري الفرنسي، فيما خسر الفريق 1-0 أمام ريد ستار في الدوري الأوروبي. وأكد النادي أنه بدأ إجراءات تحديد الأفراد المتورطين بهدف تقديم شكاوى رسمية لدى السلطات والبحث عن عقوبات مناسبة بحقهم.