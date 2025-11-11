The French club Lille announced its intention to take legal action against some of its fans after they were involved in launching racist insults and hate comments during the team's matches against Red Star Belgrade and Strasbourg last week. The club reminded in an official statement that such behaviors are completely unacceptable and contradict the club's values.



Videos and testimonies circulating on social media showed some Lille fans chanting racist phrases during the 2-0 loss against Strasbourg in Ligue 1, while the team lost 1-0 to Red Star in the Europa League. The club confirmed that it has started procedures to identify the individuals involved with the aim of filing official complaints with the authorities and seeking appropriate penalties against them.