أعلن نادي فيورنتينا الإيطالي تعيين باولو فانولي مديراً فنياً للفريق الأول لكرة القدم، خلفاً للمدرب ستيفانو بيولي.
وأوضح النادي في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني أنه عين فانولي مدرباً جديداً للفريق الأول، دون الكشف عن مدة وتفاصيل العقد.
وسبق لمدرب فيورنتينا الجديد تدريب منتخبات إيطاليا تحت 16 و18 و19 عاماً، إضافة إلى سبارتاك موسكو، الذي فاز معه بكأس روسيا، وفينيزيا وتورينو.

إقالة بيولي بعد نتائج كارثية

وكان النادي الإيطالي قد أقال ستيفانو بيولي الثلاثاء الماضي بعد فشله في قيادة الفريق لتحقيق أي فوز في أول 10 جولات من منافسات الدوري الإيطالي.
وتولى بيولي تدريب فيورنتينا في يوليو الماضي، بعد أسابيع قليلة من إقالته من تدريب نادي النصر السعودي، حيث فشل في قيادة «العالمي» للعودة إلى منصات التتويج في موسم 2024-2025.
ويتذيل فيورنتينا جدول ترتيب الدوري الإيطالي برصيد 4 نقاط فقط، متأخراً بنقطة واحدة عن هيلاس فيرونا، بعد أن حقق 4 تعادلات و6 هزائم.