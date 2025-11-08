The Italian club Fiorentina announced the appointment of Paolo Vanoli as the head coach of the first football team, succeeding coach Stefano Pioli.

The club clarified in a statement on its website that it has appointed Vanoli as the new head coach of the first team, without disclosing the duration and details of the contract.

Vanoli, the new Fiorentina coach, previously managed Italy's under-16, under-18, and under-19 teams, in addition to Spartak Moscow, with whom he won the Russian Cup, as well as Venezia and Torino.

Dismissal of Pioli After Catastrophic Results

The Italian club had dismissed Stefano Pioli last Tuesday after he failed to lead the team to any victories in the first 10 rounds of the Italian league.

Pioli took over as Fiorentina's coach last July, just a few weeks after being dismissed from coaching Al-Nassr, where he failed to lead "the global" team back to the podium in the 2024-2025 season.

Fiorentina is at the bottom of the Italian league table with only 4 points, one point behind Hellas Verona, having achieved 4 draws and 6 losses.