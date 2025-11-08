أشاد مدرب ليفربول الهولندي آرني سلوت بالمساهمة الدفاعية المميزة للنجم المصري محمد صلاح في صفوف الفريق خلال الفترة الأخيرة.
وخلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق مباراة ليفربول ومانشستر سيتي، قال سلوت: «لاحظت التحسن الكبير في أداء صلاح الدفاعي، وهذا ساعد الفريق بشكل كبير، عادة ما يركز الجميع على اللاعبين الذين يسجلون الأهداف، ولكن محمد صلاح يواصل التسجيل بشكل مستمر».
وتابع: «بيب غوارديولا تحدث عن ذلك في آخر مباراة لنا ضد مانشستر سيتي، من المهم أن يستمر محمد صلاح في تسجيل الأهداف، كما فعل في المباراة الأخيرة ضد السيتي في الموسم الماضي، حيث سجل هدفاً وصنع آخر، لكن الأهم من ذلك أنه ساهم بشكل كبير في الجانب الدفاعي أيضاً، وهو ما كرره هذا الأسبوع».
ليفربول في صدام مع السيتي
ويستعد ليفربول لخوض مواجهة نارية ضد مانشستر سيتي الأحد القادم، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ11 من مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز (بريميرليغ).
ويحتل ليفربول حالياً المركز الثالث في ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي برصيد 18 نقطة، متأخراً بنقطة واحدة عن مانشستر سيتي صاحب المركز الثاني.
The Dutch Liverpool coach Arne Slot praised the outstanding defensive contribution of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah to the team in recent times.
During the press conference ahead of the Liverpool vs. Manchester City match, Slot said: "I have noticed a significant improvement in Salah's defensive performance, and this has greatly helped the team. Usually, everyone focuses on the players who score goals, but Mohamed Salah continues to score consistently."
He continued: "Pep Guardiola talked about this in our last match against Manchester City. It is important for Mohamed Salah to keep scoring goals, as he did in the last match against City last season, where he scored one goal and assisted another. But more importantly, he also contributed significantly to the defensive side, which he repeated this week."
Liverpool in Clash with City
Liverpool is preparing for a fiery encounter against Manchester City next Sunday, as part of the 11th round of the Premier League.
Liverpool currently occupies the third position in the English league standings with 18 points, one point behind second-placed Manchester City.