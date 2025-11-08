The Dutch Liverpool coach Arne Slot praised the outstanding defensive contribution of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah to the team in recent times.

During the press conference ahead of the Liverpool vs. Manchester City match, Slot said: "I have noticed a significant improvement in Salah's defensive performance, and this has greatly helped the team. Usually, everyone focuses on the players who score goals, but Mohamed Salah continues to score consistently."

He continued: "Pep Guardiola talked about this in our last match against Manchester City. It is important for Mohamed Salah to keep scoring goals, as he did in the last match against City last season, where he scored one goal and assisted another. But more importantly, he also contributed significantly to the defensive side, which he repeated this week."

Liverpool in Clash with City

Liverpool is preparing for a fiery encounter against Manchester City next Sunday, as part of the 11th round of the Premier League.

Liverpool currently occupies the third position in the English league standings with 18 points, one point behind second-placed Manchester City.