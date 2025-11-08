أشاد مدرب ليفربول الهولندي آرني سلوت بالمساهمة الدفاعية المميزة للنجم المصري محمد صلاح في صفوف الفريق خلال الفترة الأخيرة.
وخلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق مباراة ليفربول ومانشستر سيتي، قال سلوت: «لاحظت التحسن الكبير في أداء صلاح الدفاعي، وهذا ساعد الفريق بشكل كبير، عادة ما يركز الجميع على اللاعبين الذين يسجلون الأهداف، ولكن محمد صلاح يواصل التسجيل بشكل مستمر».
وتابع: «بيب غوارديولا تحدث عن ذلك في آخر مباراة لنا ضد مانشستر سيتي، من المهم أن يستمر محمد صلاح في تسجيل الأهداف، كما فعل في المباراة الأخيرة ضد السيتي في الموسم الماضي، حيث سجل هدفاً وصنع آخر، لكن الأهم من ذلك أنه ساهم بشكل كبير في الجانب الدفاعي أيضاً، وهو ما كرره هذا الأسبوع».

ليفربول في صدام مع السيتي

ويستعد ليفربول لخوض مواجهة نارية ضد مانشستر سيتي الأحد القادم، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ11 من مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز (بريميرليغ).
ويحتل ليفربول حالياً المركز الثالث في ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي برصيد 18 نقطة، متأخراً بنقطة واحدة عن مانشستر سيتي صاحب المركز الثاني.