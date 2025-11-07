أعلنت رابطة الدوري الإنجليزي، اليوم (الجمعة)، فوز الكاميروني بريان مبيومو، لاعب مانشستر يونايتد، بجائزة أفضل لاعب في البريميرليغ عن شهر أكتوبر الماضي.

وحصل مبيومو على الجائزة بعد أن ساهم في تسجيل أربعة أهداف خلال فوز فريقه في ثلاث مباريات متتالية، وهي المرة الأولى التي يحقق فيها مانشستر يونايتد هذا الإنجاز في شهر واحد منذ فبراير 2024.

ويعد مبيومو أول لاعب من مانشستر يونايتد يفوز بجائزة لاعب الشهر منذ البرتغالي برونو فرنانديز في مارس الماضي.

أموريم أفضل مدرب

كما فاز البرتغالي روبن أموريم، المدير الفني لمانشستر يونايتد، بجائزة مدرب الشهر في الدوري الإنجليزي.

وتعد هذه المرة الأولى التي يحقق فيها مانشستر يونايتد جائزتين شهريتين على الأقل منذ نوفمبر 2023، منذ أن فاز هاري ماجواير وتين هاج وأليخاندرو جارناتشو بجوائز لاعب الشهر ومدير الشهر وهدف الشهر على التوالي.

إيميليانو بوينديا

أما جائزة هدف الشهر في الدوري الإنجليزي، فذهبت إلى الأرجنتيني إيميليانو بوينديا، لاعب أستون فيلا، عن هدفه الرائع في شباك توتنهام.

وفاز بوينديا، البالغ من العمر 28 عاماً، بالجائزة لأول مرة بعد تصويت الجمهور ولجنة من الخبراء.