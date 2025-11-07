The Istanbul Public Prosecutor's Office clarified that it issued arrest warrants for 17 referees and a club president involved in a betting scandal that has shaken the Turkish sports community. They were detained during coordinated raids carried out early today (Friday) in Istanbul and 11 other Turkish provinces, according to a report broadcast by the "AP" website. The 17 referees, whose full identities have not been disclosed, face potential charges related to abuse of power and illegal influence on match outcomes.



According to the Turkish newspaper "Cumhuriyet," the investigation also includes Murat Özkaia, president of the Ayub Spor club from the Premier League, and Fatih Saraç, the former owner of the Kasımpaşa club, both of whom are being interrogated.



For his part, the president of the federation, Ibrahim Haji Osmanoglu, revealed that at least 152 referees participated in betting on football matches, including 7 first-division referees and 15 assistant referees. He noted that some referees had bet on more than 10,000 matches over 5 years, while one had exceeded betting on 18,000 matches, raising widespread shock and real concerns about the integrity of refereeing in Turkish football.



It is worth mentioning that the Turkish Football Federation suspended 149 referees, including field referees and assistants, after discovering that 371 referees out of 571 had accounts with betting companies.