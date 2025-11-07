أوضح مكتب المدعي العام في إسطنبول، أنه أصدر أمر اعتقال 17 حكماً ورئيس ناد متورطين في فضيحة مراهنات هزت الوسط الرياضي التركي، و تم احتجازهم خلال مداهمات منسقة نفذت فجر اليوم (الجمعة) في إسطنبول و11 ولاية تركية أخرى، وفق التقرير الذي بثه موقع «أ ب»، ويواجه الحكام الـ 17، الذين لم تكشف هوياتهم الكاملة، اتهامات محتملة تتعلق بـإساءة استخدام السلطة والتأثير غير المشروع في نتائج المباريات.


ووفق ما نقلته صحيفة «جمهوريت» التركية، فإن التحقيق يشمل أيضاً مراد أوزكايا، رئيس نادي أيوب سبور من الدوري الممتاز، وفاتح ساراتش المالك السابق لنادي قاسم باشا، وكلاهما يخضعان للاستجواب.


من جانبه كشف رئيس الاتحاد إبراهيم حاجي عثمان أوغلو، عن أن 152 حكماً على الأقل شاركوا في المراهنة على مباريات كرة القدم، بينهم 7 حكام من الدرجة الأولى و15 حكماً مساعداً، مشيراً إلى أن بعض الحكام قاموا بالمراهنة على أكثر من 10 آلاف مباراة خلال 5 سنوات، بينما تجاوز أحدهم الرهان على 18 ألف مباراة، ما أثار صدمة واسعة ومخاوف حقيقية حول نزاهة التحكيم في كرة القدم التركية.


يذكر أن الاتحاد التركي لكرة القدم، أوقف 149 حكماً، بينهم حكام ساحة ومساعدون، إثر اكتشاف أن 371 حكماً من أصل 571 لديهم حسابات لدى شركات مراهنات.