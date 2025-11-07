أوضح مكتب المدعي العام في إسطنبول، أنه أصدر أمر اعتقال 17 حكماً ورئيس ناد متورطين في فضيحة مراهنات هزت الوسط الرياضي التركي، و تم احتجازهم خلال مداهمات منسقة نفذت فجر اليوم (الجمعة) في إسطنبول و11 ولاية تركية أخرى، وفق التقرير الذي بثه موقع «أ ب»، ويواجه الحكام الـ 17، الذين لم تكشف هوياتهم الكاملة، اتهامات محتملة تتعلق بـإساءة استخدام السلطة والتأثير غير المشروع في نتائج المباريات.
ووفق ما نقلته صحيفة «جمهوريت» التركية، فإن التحقيق يشمل أيضاً مراد أوزكايا، رئيس نادي أيوب سبور من الدوري الممتاز، وفاتح ساراتش المالك السابق لنادي قاسم باشا، وكلاهما يخضعان للاستجواب.
من جانبه كشف رئيس الاتحاد إبراهيم حاجي عثمان أوغلو، عن أن 152 حكماً على الأقل شاركوا في المراهنة على مباريات كرة القدم، بينهم 7 حكام من الدرجة الأولى و15 حكماً مساعداً، مشيراً إلى أن بعض الحكام قاموا بالمراهنة على أكثر من 10 آلاف مباراة خلال 5 سنوات، بينما تجاوز أحدهم الرهان على 18 ألف مباراة، ما أثار صدمة واسعة ومخاوف حقيقية حول نزاهة التحكيم في كرة القدم التركية.
يذكر أن الاتحاد التركي لكرة القدم، أوقف 149 حكماً، بينهم حكام ساحة ومساعدون، إثر اكتشاف أن 371 حكماً من أصل 571 لديهم حسابات لدى شركات مراهنات.
The Istanbul Public Prosecutor's Office clarified that it issued arrest warrants for 17 referees and a club president involved in a betting scandal that has shaken the Turkish sports community. They were detained during coordinated raids carried out early today (Friday) in Istanbul and 11 other Turkish provinces, according to a report broadcast by the "AP" website. The 17 referees, whose full identities have not been disclosed, face potential charges related to abuse of power and illegal influence on match outcomes.
According to the Turkish newspaper "Cumhuriyet," the investigation also includes Murat Özkaia, president of the Ayub Spor club from the Premier League, and Fatih Saraç, the former owner of the Kasımpaşa club, both of whom are being interrogated.
For his part, the president of the federation, Ibrahim Haji Osmanoglu, revealed that at least 152 referees participated in betting on football matches, including 7 first-division referees and 15 assistant referees. He noted that some referees had bet on more than 10,000 matches over 5 years, while one had exceeded betting on 18,000 matches, raising widespread shock and real concerns about the integrity of refereeing in Turkish football.
It is worth mentioning that the Turkish Football Federation suspended 149 referees, including field referees and assistants, after discovering that 371 referees out of 571 had accounts with betting companies.