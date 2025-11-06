تعادل برشلونة الإسباني مع مضيفه كلوب بروج البلجيكي بنتيجة 3-3 في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء أمس (الأربعاء)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الرابعة من مسابقة دوري أبطال أوروبا.

افتتح نيكولو تريسولدي التسجيل لصالح كلوب بروج بعد ستّ دقائق فقط من انطلاق المباراة، لكن الرد كان سريعاً من برشلونة، الذي أدرك التعادل بعد دقيقتين فقط بتوقيع فيران توريس.

وفي الدقيقة 17، أضاف كارلوس بورغيس الهدف الثاني لأصحاب الأرض، لينهي الفريق البلجيكي الشوط الأول متقدماً بهدفين مقابل هدف.

الإثارة تتواصل في الشوط الثاني

وفي الدقيقة 61، سجل لامين يامال هدف التعادل للبلوغرانا، ليعيد المباراة إلى نقطة البداية، لكن، بعد دقيقتين فقط، وضع المتألق بورغيس كلوب بروج في المقدمة مجدداً بهدف ثالث.

وفي الدقيقة 77، أسفر ضغط برشلونة عن تسجيل هدف عكسي من لاعب كلوب بروج كريستوس تزوليس، ليمنح الفريق الإسباني التعادل في مباراة مثيرة.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذه النتيجة، رفع برشلونة رصيده إلى 7 نقاط من انتصارين وتعادل وهزيمة، ليحتل المركز الـ11 في جدول ترتيب دوري أبطال أوروبا، بينما وصل كلوب بروج إلى النقطة الرابعة من فوز وحيد وتعادل وخسارتين، في المركز الـ22.