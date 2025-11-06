Spanish Barcelona drew with its Belgian host Club Brugge 3-3 in the match that took place last night (Wednesday), as part of the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League.

Nicolò Tresoldi opened the scoring for Club Brugge just six minutes into the match, but the response was swift from Barcelona, which equalized just two minutes later with a goal from Ferran Torres.

In the 17th minute, Carlos Borges added the second goal for the home team, ending the first half with the Belgian team leading by two goals to one.

The excitement continues in the second half

In the 61st minute, Lamine Yamal scored the equalizer for the Blaugrana, bringing the match back to square one, but just two minutes later, the impressive Borges put Club Brugge back in the lead with a third goal.

In the 77th minute, Barcelona's pressure resulted in an own goal from Club Brugge's player Christos Tsoulis, giving the Spanish team the equalizer in a thrilling match.

Team standings

With this result, Barcelona raised its tally to 7 points from two wins, one draw, and one loss, placing them in 11th position in the UEFA Champions League standings, while Club Brugge reached four points from one win, one draw, and two losses, in 22nd place.