تعادل برشلونة الإسباني مع مضيفه كلوب بروج البلجيكي بنتيجة 3-3 في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء أمس (الأربعاء)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الرابعة من مسابقة دوري أبطال أوروبا.
افتتح نيكولو تريسولدي التسجيل لصالح كلوب بروج بعد ستّ دقائق فقط من انطلاق المباراة، لكن الرد كان سريعاً من برشلونة، الذي أدرك التعادل بعد دقيقتين فقط بتوقيع فيران توريس.
وفي الدقيقة 17، أضاف كارلوس بورغيس الهدف الثاني لأصحاب الأرض، لينهي الفريق البلجيكي الشوط الأول متقدماً بهدفين مقابل هدف.
الإثارة تتواصل في الشوط الثاني
وفي الدقيقة 61، سجل لامين يامال هدف التعادل للبلوغرانا، ليعيد المباراة إلى نقطة البداية، لكن، بعد دقيقتين فقط، وضع المتألق بورغيس كلوب بروج في المقدمة مجدداً بهدف ثالث.
وفي الدقيقة 77، أسفر ضغط برشلونة عن تسجيل هدف عكسي من لاعب كلوب بروج كريستوس تزوليس، ليمنح الفريق الإسباني التعادل في مباراة مثيرة.
ترتيب الفريقين
بهذه النتيجة، رفع برشلونة رصيده إلى 7 نقاط من انتصارين وتعادل وهزيمة، ليحتل المركز الـ11 في جدول ترتيب دوري أبطال أوروبا، بينما وصل كلوب بروج إلى النقطة الرابعة من فوز وحيد وتعادل وخسارتين، في المركز الـ22.
Spanish Barcelona drew with its Belgian host Club Brugge 3-3 in the match that took place last night (Wednesday), as part of the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League.
Nicolò Tresoldi opened the scoring for Club Brugge just six minutes into the match, but the response was swift from Barcelona, which equalized just two minutes later with a goal from Ferran Torres.
In the 17th minute, Carlos Borges added the second goal for the home team, ending the first half with the Belgian team leading by two goals to one.
The excitement continues in the second half
In the 61st minute, Lamine Yamal scored the equalizer for the Blaugrana, bringing the match back to square one, but just two minutes later, the impressive Borges put Club Brugge back in the lead with a third goal.
In the 77th minute, Barcelona's pressure resulted in an own goal from Club Brugge's player Christos Tsoulis, giving the Spanish team the equalizer in a thrilling match.
Team standings
With this result, Barcelona raised its tally to 7 points from two wins, one draw, and one loss, placing them in 11th position in the UEFA Champions League standings, while Club Brugge reached four points from one win, one draw, and two losses, in 22nd place.