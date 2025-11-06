Chelsea of England drew with their host Qarabağ of Azerbaijan with a score of two goals each, in the match that took place last night (Wednesday) as part of the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League.

Estefao Willian opened the scoring for Chelsea in the 16th minute, but Qarabağ came back strongly to score two goals through Leandro Andrade in the 29th minute, and then Marko Janković from a penalty in the 39th minute, ending the first half with a lead of two goals to one.

In the second half, Argentine Alejandro Garnacho equalized for the "Blues" in the 53rd minute, but the English team's attempts to score a winning goal were unsuccessful, leaving the team with just one point.

Numbers Highlight Chelsea's Superiority

Despite the draw, Chelsea was the better side on the pitch, controlling the ball with a possession rate of 60% and taking 14 shots, 5 of which were on target. Meanwhile, Qarabağ took 8 shots, 3 of which were on target.

Chelsea raised their tally to 7 points in the UEFA Champions League from two wins, one draw, and one loss, which is the same total as Qarabağ, who are behind on goal difference.