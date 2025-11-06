تعادل تشيلسي الإنجليزي مع مضيفه كاراباغ الأذربيجاني بهدفين لمثلهما، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء أمس (الأربعاء) ضمن منافسات الجولة الرابعة من دوري أبطال أوروبا.
افتتح إستيفاو ويليان التسجيل لتشيلسي في الدقيقة 16، لكن كاراباغ عاد بقوة ليحرز هدفين عبر لياندرو اندرادي في الدقيقة 29، ثم ماركو يانكوفيتش من ركلة جزاء في الدقيقة 39، ليُنهي الشوط الأول متقدماً بهدفين مقابل هدف.
وفي الشوط الثاني، أدرك الأرجنتيني أليخاندرو غارناتشو التعادل لصالح «البلوز» في الدقيقة 53، إلا أن محاولات الفريق الإنجليزي لتسجيل هدف الفوز باءت بالفشل، ليكتفي الفريق بنقطة واحدة.
الأرقام تبرز تفوق تشيلسي
ورغم التعادل، كان تشيلسي هو الطرف الأفضل على أرض الملعب، إذ سيطر على الكرة بنسبة استحواذ بلغت 60% وسدد 14 كرة، منها 5 على المرمى. بينما سدد كاراباغ 8 كرات، منها 3 بين القائمين والعارضة.
ورفع تشيلسي رصيده إلى 7 نقاط في دوري أبطال أوروبا من انتصارين وتعادل وهزيمة، وهو نفسه رصيد كاراباغ الذي يتأخر بفارق الأهداف.
Chelsea of England drew with their host Qarabağ of Azerbaijan with a score of two goals each, in the match that took place last night (Wednesday) as part of the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League.
Estefao Willian opened the scoring for Chelsea in the 16th minute, but Qarabağ came back strongly to score two goals through Leandro Andrade in the 29th minute, and then Marko Janković from a penalty in the 39th minute, ending the first half with a lead of two goals to one.
In the second half, Argentine Alejandro Garnacho equalized for the "Blues" in the 53rd minute, but the English team's attempts to score a winning goal were unsuccessful, leaving the team with just one point.
Numbers Highlight Chelsea's Superiority
Despite the draw, Chelsea was the better side on the pitch, controlling the ball with a possession rate of 60% and taking 14 shots, 5 of which were on target. Meanwhile, Qarabağ took 8 shots, 3 of which were on target.
Chelsea raised their tally to 7 points in the UEFA Champions League from two wins, one draw, and one loss, which is the same total as Qarabağ, who are behind on goal difference.