تعادل تشيلسي الإنجليزي مع مضيفه كاراباغ الأذربيجاني بهدفين لمثلهما، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء أمس (الأربعاء) ضمن منافسات الجولة الرابعة من دوري أبطال أوروبا.

افتتح إستيفاو ويليان التسجيل لتشيلسي في الدقيقة 16، لكن كاراباغ عاد بقوة ليحرز هدفين عبر لياندرو اندرادي في الدقيقة 29، ثم ماركو يانكوفيتش من ركلة جزاء في الدقيقة 39، ليُنهي الشوط الأول متقدماً بهدفين مقابل هدف.

وفي الشوط الثاني، أدرك الأرجنتيني أليخاندرو غارناتشو التعادل لصالح «البلوز» في الدقيقة 53، إلا أن محاولات الفريق الإنجليزي لتسجيل هدف الفوز باءت بالفشل، ليكتفي الفريق بنقطة واحدة.

الأرقام تبرز تفوق تشيلسي

ورغم التعادل، كان تشيلسي هو الطرف الأفضل على أرض الملعب، إذ سيطر على الكرة بنسبة استحواذ بلغت 60% وسدد 14 كرة، منها 5 على المرمى. بينما سدد كاراباغ 8 كرات، منها 3 بين القائمين والعارضة.

ورفع تشيلسي رصيده إلى 7 نقاط في دوري أبطال أوروبا من انتصارين وتعادل وهزيمة، وهو نفسه رصيد كاراباغ الذي يتأخر بفارق الأهداف.