The Yemeni armed forces announced the execution of 703 targeting operations against the sites and gatherings of the Houthi terrorist militia across various combat fronts in the past hours, as part of the combat missions of Operation "Dawn of Yemen," confirming the neutralization of 219 leaders, elements, and supervisors of the militia, including killed, wounded, and those who fled from the battle.



The spokesperson for the Yemeni armed forces, Colonel Majid Al-Nazili, stated today (Thursday) that the operations included 13 airstrikes, 67 drone strikes, 42 operations with rocket launchers, and 581 artillery operations, targeting the militia's fortifications, fire sources, vehicles, and reinforcements in the fronts of Al-Jawf, Marib, Al-Bayda, Taiz, and the northern, southern, and southwestern fronts.



Al-Nazili explained that the armed forces, with the participation of emergency teams, the National Shield, the Giants Brigades, the National Resistance, military regions, and Shabwa Defense, continued to repel the militia's attacks and infiltration attempts, especially in the fronts of Taiz, Marib, and the southern and southwestern fronts.



He added that the operations resulted in the destruction and damage of 103 vehicles and equipment, including engineering tools, transport vehicles, and armored vehicles, in addition to the destruction of militia sites and fortifications.



The spokesperson for the Yemeni armed forces confirmed that the militia's targeting of civilian objects and neighborhoods in the temporary capital Aden and the homes of citizens in Taiz with ballistic missiles, along with its attempts to attribute these crimes to others, will not deter the armed forces from continuing their combat missions, emphasizing the necessary precautions to protect civilians and civilian objects.