أعلنت القوات المسلحة اليمنية تنفيذ 703 عمليات استهداف لمواقع وتجمعات مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية في مختلف جبهات القتال، خلال الساعات الماضية، ضمن المهام القتالية لعملية «فجر اليمن»، مؤكدة تحييد 219 من قيادات وعناصر ومشرفي المليشيا، بين قتيل وجريح وفار من المعركة.


وقال المتحدث باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية العقيد الركن ماجد النزيلي، اليوم (الخميس) إن العمليات شملت 13 غارة جوية، و67 استهدافاً بالطيران المسيّر، و42 عملية بالراجمات، و581 عملية بالمدفعية، واستهدفت تحصينات المليشيا ومصادر نيرانها وآلياتها وتعزيزاتها في جبهات الجوف ومأرب والبيضاء وتعز والجبهات الشمالية والجنوبية والجنوبية الغربية.


وأوضح النزيلي أن القوات المسلحة، بمشاركة فرق الطوارئ ودرع الوطن وألوية العمالقة والمقاومة الوطنية والمناطق العسكرية ودفاع شبوة، واصلت التصدي لهجمات المليشيا ومحاولات تسللها، خصوصاً في جبهات تعز ومأرب والجبهتين الجنوبية والجنوبية الغربية.


وأضاف أن العمليات أسفرت عن تدمير وإعطاب 103 آليات ومعدات، بينها وسائل هندسية وعربات نقل ومدرعات، إلى جانب تدمير مواقع وتحصينات تابعة للمليشيا.


وأكد المتحدث باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية أن استهداف المليشيا الأعيان والأحياء المدنية في العاصمة المؤقتة عدن ومنازل المواطنين في تعز بالصواريخ الباليستية، ومحاولاتها إلصاق تلك الجرائم بالآخرين، لن تثني القوات المسلحة عن مواصلة مهامها القتالية، مشدداً على اتخاذ الاحتياطات اللازمة لحماية المدنيين والأعيان المدنية.