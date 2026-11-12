أعلنت القوات المسلحة اليمنية تنفيذ 703 عمليات استهداف لمواقع وتجمعات مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية في مختلف جبهات القتال، خلال الساعات الماضية، ضمن المهام القتالية لعملية «فجر اليمن»، مؤكدة تحييد 219 من قيادات وعناصر ومشرفي المليشيا، بين قتيل وجريح وفار من المعركة.
وقال المتحدث باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية العقيد الركن ماجد النزيلي، اليوم (الخميس) إن العمليات شملت 13 غارة جوية، و67 استهدافاً بالطيران المسيّر، و42 عملية بالراجمات، و581 عملية بالمدفعية، واستهدفت تحصينات المليشيا ومصادر نيرانها وآلياتها وتعزيزاتها في جبهات الجوف ومأرب والبيضاء وتعز والجبهات الشمالية والجنوبية والجنوبية الغربية.
وأوضح النزيلي أن القوات المسلحة، بمشاركة فرق الطوارئ ودرع الوطن وألوية العمالقة والمقاومة الوطنية والمناطق العسكرية ودفاع شبوة، واصلت التصدي لهجمات المليشيا ومحاولات تسللها، خصوصاً في جبهات تعز ومأرب والجبهتين الجنوبية والجنوبية الغربية.
وأضاف أن العمليات أسفرت عن تدمير وإعطاب 103 آليات ومعدات، بينها وسائل هندسية وعربات نقل ومدرعات، إلى جانب تدمير مواقع وتحصينات تابعة للمليشيا.
وأكد المتحدث باسم القوات المسلحة اليمنية أن استهداف المليشيا الأعيان والأحياء المدنية في العاصمة المؤقتة عدن ومنازل المواطنين في تعز بالصواريخ الباليستية، ومحاولاتها إلصاق تلك الجرائم بالآخرين، لن تثني القوات المسلحة عن مواصلة مهامها القتالية، مشدداً على اتخاذ الاحتياطات اللازمة لحماية المدنيين والأعيان المدنية.
The Yemeni armed forces announced the execution of 703 targeting operations against the sites and gatherings of the Houthi terrorist militia across various combat fronts in the past hours, as part of the combat missions of Operation "Dawn of Yemen," confirming the neutralization of 219 leaders, elements, and supervisors of the militia, including killed, wounded, and those who fled from the battle.
The spokesperson for the Yemeni armed forces, Colonel Majid Al-Nazili, stated today (Thursday) that the operations included 13 airstrikes, 67 drone strikes, 42 operations with rocket launchers, and 581 artillery operations, targeting the militia's fortifications, fire sources, vehicles, and reinforcements in the fronts of Al-Jawf, Marib, Al-Bayda, Taiz, and the northern, southern, and southwestern fronts.
Al-Nazili explained that the armed forces, with the participation of emergency teams, the National Shield, the Giants Brigades, the National Resistance, military regions, and Shabwa Defense, continued to repel the militia's attacks and infiltration attempts, especially in the fronts of Taiz, Marib, and the southern and southwestern fronts.
He added that the operations resulted in the destruction and damage of 103 vehicles and equipment, including engineering tools, transport vehicles, and armored vehicles, in addition to the destruction of militia sites and fortifications.
The spokesperson for the Yemeni armed forces confirmed that the militia's targeting of civilian objects and neighborhoods in the temporary capital Aden and the homes of citizens in Taiz with ballistic missiles, along with its attempts to attribute these crimes to others, will not deter the armed forces from continuing their combat missions, emphasizing the necessary precautions to protect civilians and civilian objects.