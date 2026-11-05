أعلن مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني اليوم (الخميس)، تنفيذ القوات المسلحة 40761 عملية استهداف عسكرية ضد مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية في مختلف الجبهات، منذ انطلاق عملية «فجر اليمن» في الخامس من أكتوبر الماضي، مؤكداً تحييد نحو 20 ألفاً من قيادات المليشيا وعناصرها، وتدمير وإعطاب أكثر من 5 آلاف آلية، ومشدداً على أن العملية ماضية حتى إنهاء الانقلاب واستعادة مؤسسات الدولة وبسط سيادتها على كامل التراب الوطني.

وقال المجلس، في بيان بمناسبة مرور شهر على انطلاق العملية، إن الحصيلة تعكس حجم الاستنزاف والضربات التي تتلقاها المليشيا وقدراتها الحربية، مؤكداً أن «فجر اليمن» قرار لا رجعة عنه، وأن ما تحقق خلال الشهر الأول يمثل محطة في المعركة الوطنية لاستعادة الدولة والنظام الجمهوري.

ووجه المجلس تحية إلى القوات المسلحة بمختلف تشكيلاتها، ورجال الأمن والمقاومة الشعبية في الجبهات، مشيداً بصمودهم وتضحياتهم في الدفاع عن الجمهورية، كما خص أبناء محافظة تعز بالإشادة، في ظل استمرار الحصار والقصف ومحاولات الاقتحام التي تتعرض لها المحافظة.

وأكد أن حق اليمنيين في أرضهم ودولتهم لن يتغير، وأن تضحيات الشهداء والجرحى والمحتجزين والمختطفين ستظل حاضرة في قرارات الدولة، مجدداً الالتزام برعاية أسر الشهداء وعلاج الجرحى ومواصلة الجهود من أجل الإفراج عن المحتجزين والمختطفين.

وثمن مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الموقف السعودي، قيادة وشعباً، ودور المملكة في مساندة اليمن ودعم مؤسسات الدولة وتأمين رواتب الموظفين واستمرار الخدمات وتخفيف المعاناة الإنسانية، مشيداً كذلك بدور تحالف دعم الشرعية ومركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية والبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، وما يقدمونه من مشاريع ومبادرات إنسانية وتنموية.

وشدد البيان على أن عملية «فجر اليمن» لا تقتصر على المواجهة العسكرية، بل تشمل تعزيز حضور الدولة إلى جانب المواطنين، وانتظام الرواتب واستمرار الخدمات وإغاثة المنكوبين ورعاية النازحين وحماية الحقوق، إلى جانب حشد الموارد وتعظيم دور السلطات المحلية ودعم صمود المناطق المتضررة.

ودعا المجلس اليمنيين في المناطق الخاضعة بالقوة لسيطرة المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية إلى التمسك بالنظام الجمهوري والمواطنة المتساوية، وحماية أبنائهم من التجنيد والاستغلال، ورفض تحويل المنازل والأحياء والمؤسسات المدنية إلى مخازن للسلاح أو مواقع عسكرية، أو استخدام السكان دروعاً بشرية.

وجدد مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني عهده للشعب اليمني باستعادة قراره وسيادته ومؤسسات دولته، مؤكداً استمرار العمل حتى تحقيق أهداف العملية كاملة، واستعادة العاصمة صنعاء وإنهاء الانقلاب.