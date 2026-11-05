The Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council announced today (Thursday) the implementation of 40,761 military targeting operations by the armed forces against the Houthi terrorist militia on various fronts, since the launch of Operation "Dawn of Yemen" on October 5th of last month. It confirmed the neutralization of about 20,000 militia leaders and members, and the destruction and disabling of more than 5,000 vehicles, emphasizing that the operation will continue until the end of the coup and the restoration of state institutions and the establishment of its sovereignty over all national territory.



The council stated, in a statement on the occasion of the one-month anniversary of the operation, that the results reflect the extent of the depletion and strikes that the militia is facing and its military capabilities, affirming that "Dawn of Yemen" is an irreversible decision, and that what has been achieved during the first month represents a milestone in the national battle to restore the state and the republican system.



The council extended greetings to the armed forces in all their formations, and to the security forces and popular resistance on the fronts, praising their steadfastness and sacrifices in defending the republic. It also specifically commended the people of Taiz Governorate, amidst the ongoing siege, shelling, and attempts to storm the governorate.



It affirmed that the right of Yemenis to their land and state will not change, and that the sacrifices of the martyrs, the wounded, the detained, and the abducted will remain present in the state's decisions, reiterating its commitment to care for the families of the martyrs, treat the wounded, and continue efforts to release the detained and abducted.



The Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council praised the Saudi position, both leadership and people, and the role of the Kingdom in supporting Yemen, backing state institutions, securing salaries for employees, ensuring the continuation of services, and alleviating humanitarian suffering. It also commended the role of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, and the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, and what they provide in terms of humanitarian and developmental projects and initiatives.



The statement emphasized that Operation "Dawn of Yemen" is not limited to military confrontation, but also includes enhancing the presence of the state alongside citizens, regularizing salaries, continuing services, aiding the afflicted, caring for the displaced, and protecting rights, in addition to mobilizing resources, maximizing the role of local authorities, and supporting the resilience of affected areas.



The council called on Yemenis in areas forcibly controlled by the Houthi terrorist militia to adhere to the republican system and equal citizenship, to protect their children from recruitment and exploitation, and to reject the conversion of homes, neighborhoods, and civilian institutions into weapons depots or military sites, or the use of residents as human shields.



The Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council renewed its pledge to the Yemeni people to restore their decision, sovereignty, and state institutions, affirming the continuation of work until the complete achievement of the operation's objectives, the restoration of the capital, Sana'a, and the end of the coup.