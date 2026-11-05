دعت وزارة البلديات والإسكان أصحاب محلات الخياطة والعاملين فيها إلى الالتزام بالاشتراطات البلدية المعتمدة، وفي مقدمتها توفير وسائل الدفع الإلكتروني، وإظهار الرمز الإلكتروني الموحد (QR) على واجهة المنشأة، وتنظيم مناطق الاستقبال والخياطة والتخزين والعرض، إلى جانب التقيد بمتطلبات النظافة والسلامة؛ لضمان بيئة عمل منظمة وآمنة وتحسين تجربة المستفيدين.
وأوضحت الوزارة أن الاشتراطات تشمل محلات خياطة وتفصيل وتطريز الملابس الرجالية والنسائية، وتلزم بتخصيص مناطق للاستقبال والمحاسبة والخياطة والتخزين والعرض، وتوفير مقعدين على الأقل للانتظار، وترك مسافات مناسبة بين وحدات العرض تتيح سهولة الحركة داخل المحل.
وشددت على ضرورة توفير وسائل دفع إلكتروني صالحة وجاهزة للاستخدام، وعدم رفض التعامل بها، ووضع الرمز الإلكتروني الموحد (QR) على واجهة المنشأة، وإتاحة الوصول إليه خارج أوقات العمل؛ لتمكين المستفيدين من الاطلاع على التراخيص والوثائق الحكومية والتحقق من بيانات المحل.
وفيما يتعلق بتنظيم المنشأة، حثت الوزارة أصحاب المحلات على عرض الأقمشة والملابس في الخزائن والأرفف المخصصة، وعدم وضع المنتجات على الأرضيات أو طاولة المحاسبة، مع إظهار أسعار السلع المعروضة للبيع، بما يسهم في ترتيب المكان وتسهيل اطلاع المستفيدين.
وأكدت أهمية استيفاء متطلبات كود البناء السعودي والوقاية والحماية من الحريق، وتوفير صندوق للإسعافات الأولية وإضاءة مناسبة لجميع المساحات، وتطبيق متطلبات الوصول الشامل للأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة، حفاظاً على سلامة العاملين والمرتادين. كما أكدت ضرورة ممارسة النشاط داخل حدود المحل المرخص، وعدم استغلال الأرصفة العامة أو مناطق الارتداد لأعمال الخياطة، أو ممارسة أنشطة إضافية غير مدرجة في الترخيص، أو تخزين مواد لا ترتبط بطبيعة العمل.
وأشارت الوزارة إلى أن الالتزام بمتطلبات الترخيص والتجهيز والتشغيل يضمن ممارسة النشاط بصورة نظامية، وينعكس على جودة الخدمة المقدمة للمستفيد، فيما تتولى الأمانات والبلديات متابعة تنفيذ الاشتراطات والتحقق من امتثال المنشآت وفق اختصاصاتها.