The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has called on tailoring shop owners and their employees to adhere to the approved municipal regulations, foremost among them being the provision of electronic payment methods, displaying the unified electronic QR code on the establishment's facade, and organizing reception, tailoring, storage, and display areas, in addition to complying with cleanliness and safety requirements; to ensure an organized and safe working environment and improve the beneficiaries' experience.

The ministry clarified that the regulations include tailoring, custom sewing, and embroidery shops for men's and women's clothing, and require the allocation of areas for reception, accounting, tailoring, storage, and display, as well as providing at least two waiting seats and leaving appropriate distances between display units to allow easy movement within the shop.

It emphasized the necessity of providing valid and ready-to-use electronic payment methods, not refusing to accept them, placing the unified electronic QR code on the establishment's facade, and making it accessible outside working hours; to enable beneficiaries to view licenses and government documents and verify the shop's data.

Regarding the organization of the establishment, the ministry urged shop owners to display fabrics and clothing in designated cabinets and shelves, and not to place products on the floors or the accounting table, while showing the prices of the goods displayed for sale, which contributes to organizing the space and facilitating beneficiaries' access.

It confirmed the importance of meeting the requirements of the Saudi Building Code and fire prevention and protection, providing a first aid kit and appropriate lighting for all areas, and implementing requirements for accessibility for people with disabilities, to ensure the safety of workers and visitors. It also emphasized the necessity of conducting activities within the boundaries of the licensed shop, not utilizing public sidewalks or setback areas for tailoring work, or engaging in additional activities not listed in the license, or storing materials unrelated to the nature of the work.

The ministry pointed out that adherence to licensing, preparation, and operational requirements ensures the lawful practice of activities, which reflects on the quality of service provided to the beneficiary, while the municipalities and secretariats are responsible for monitoring the implementation of the regulations and verifying the compliance of establishments according to their competencies.