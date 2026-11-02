The White House is nearing a decision regarding the resumption of military operations against Iran, amid accelerating developments related to its nuclear program and the rebuilding of its missile capabilities, while diplomatic efforts aimed at avoiding a new confrontation are faltering, according to a political official quoted by the newspaper "Israel Hayom."

The official stated that U.S. preparations for a potential attack on Iran are complete, including coordination with regional partners, foremost among them Israel, noting that hesitation still exists due to ongoing attempts to resume negotiations and reach a diplomatic settlement.

He added that the gap between the positions of the parties remains extremely wide, making the chances of resuming the attack greater than the chances of reaching an agreement, but he ruled out certainty about executing the strike immediately upon making the decision, pointing to the possibility of postponing it until the end of November.

In a related context, the "Wall Street Journal" revealed that U.S. President Donald Trump discussed scenarios for dealing with Iran with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and briefed him on the diplomatic efforts led by Qatar, Pakistan, and Turkey to prevent a renewal of war at this stage.

According to the newspaper, the proposed suggestions include conducting consultations mediated by the three countries to reach a ceasefire lasting several weeks, along with lifting the economic blockade on Iran during this period, which would allow for the resumption of negotiations and an attempt to contain the escalation.

However, Washington does not seem prepared to make any preconditions, as it demands that Iran fulfill specific commitments related to the Strait of Hormuz and the nuclear program before taking any steps to ease economic pressures or enter into new arrangements for a ceasefire.

These moves come at a time when fears are increasing that the dispute over the Iranian nuclear program could turn into an open military confrontation, especially as the nuclear negotiations are linked to other issues, including Iranian missile capabilities and the security of navigation in the Gulf.

*Trump's Calculations and the U.S. Elections*

According to the "Wall Street Journal," Tehran is betting that the possibility of the Democratic Party winning control of Congress in the midterm elections will restrict Trump's actions and reduce his ability to resume the war, as well as the likelihood of his interest in continuing military operations.

However, the White House refuses to rely on this scenario, as Trump asserts that he will continue to pursue his military and political objectives even after the elections, emphasizing that the end of voting does not mean the end of his presidential powers or his ability to make decisions related to war.

The newspaper notes that any change in the balance of power within Congress will not practically reflect until January, when the elected members take their seats, meaning that the U.S. administration will retain a wide margin for maneuvering during the interim period.

Moreover, the transfer of control of Congress to the Democrats does not necessarily mean that they will have direct tools to stop military operations, as the U.S. president's powers in managing military operations remain extensive, despite Congress having authorities related to funding, oversight, and legislation.