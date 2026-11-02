يقترب البيت الأبيض من حسم قراره بشأن استئناف العمليات العسكرية ضد إيران، في ظل تسارع التطورات المرتبطة ببرنامجها النووي وإعادة بناء قدراتها الصاروخية، وسط تعثر المساعي الدبلوماسية الرامية إلى تجنب مواجهة جديدة، بحسب مسؤول سياسي نقلت عنه صحيفة «إسرائيل هيوم».

وقال المسؤول إن الاستعدادات الأمريكية لشن هجوم محتمل على إيران اكتملت، بما في ذلك التنسيق مع الشركاء الإقليميين، وفي مقدمتهم إسرائيل، مشيرا إلى أن التردد لا يزال قائما بسبب المحاولات الجارية لاستئناف المفاوضات والتوصل إلى تسوية دبلوماسية.

وأضاف أن الفجوة بين مواقف الأطراف لا تزال واسعة للغاية، ما يجعل احتمالات استئناف الهجوم أكبر من فرص التوصل إلى اتفاق، لكنه استبعد الجزم بتنفيذ الضربة فور اتخاذ القرار، لافتا إلى احتمال تأجيلها حتى نهاية نوفمبر الجاري.

وفي سياق متصل، كشفت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب بحث مع رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو سيناريوهات التعامل مع إيران، وأطلعه على التحركات الدبلوماسية التي تقودها قطر وباكستان وتركيا لمنع تجدد الحرب في المرحلة الراهنة.

ووفقا للصحيفة، تتضمن المقترحات المطروحة إجراء مشاورات بوساطة الدول الثلاث للتوصل إلى وقف لإطلاق النار يستمر عدة أسابيع، مع رفع الحصار الاقتصادي عن إيران خلال هذه الفترة، بما يتيح استئناف المفاوضات ومحاولة احتواء التصعيد.

لكن واشنطن لا تبدو مستعدة لتقديم تنازلات مسبقة، إذ تشترط تنفيذ إيران التزامات محددة تتعلق بملف مضيق هرمز والبرنامج النووي، قبل اتخاذ أي خطوات لتخفيف الضغوط الاقتصادية أو الدخول في ترتيبات جديدة لوقف إطلاق النار.

وتأتي هذه التحركات في وقت تتزايد فيه المخاوف من تحول الخلاف بشأن البرنامج النووي الإيراني إلى مواجهة عسكرية مفتوحة، خصوصا مع ارتباط المفاوضات النووية بملفات أخرى، من بينها القدرات الصاروخية الإيرانية وأمن الملاحة في الخليج.

*حسابات ترامب والانتخابات الأمريكية*

وبحسب «وول ستريت جورنال»، تراهن طهران على أن يؤدي احتمال فوز الحزب الديمقراطي بالسيطرة على الكونغرس في انتخابات التجديد النصفي إلى تقييد تحركات ترامب وتقليص قدرته على استئناف الحرب، فضلا عن احتمال تراجع اهتمامه بمواصلة العمليات العسكرية.

غير أن البيت الأبيض يرفض التعويل على هذا السيناريو، إذ يؤكد ترامب أنه سيواصل تنفيذ أهدافه العسكرية والسياسية حتى بعد الانتخابات، مشددا على أن انتهاء التصويت لا يعني انتهاء صلاحياته الرئاسية أو قدرته على اتخاذ القرارات المتعلقة بالحرب.

وتشير الصحيفة إلى أن أي تغيير في موازين القوى داخل الكونغرس لن ينعكس عمليا قبل يناير المقبل، موعد تولي الأعضاء المنتخبين مقاعدهم، ما يعني أن الإدارة الأمريكية ستحتفظ بهامش واسع للتحرك خلال الفترة الفاصلة.

كما أن انتقال السيطرة على الكونغرس إلى الديمقراطيين لا يعني بالضرورة امتلاكهم أدوات مباشرة لوقف العمليات العسكرية، إذ تظل صلاحيات الرئيس الأمريكي في إدارة العمليات العسكرية واسعة، رغم امتلاك الكونغرس سلطات تتعلق بالتمويل والرقابة والتشريع.