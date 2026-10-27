أكد وزير الدفاع الباكستاني خواجة آصف أن تعزيز الدفاعات السعودية يعد واجباً على بلاده.
وقال في مقابلة مع قناة «جيو نيوز» (الثلاثاء)، إن بلاده ستقف إلى جانب السعودية في المشاركة في اعتراض الهجمات أو الاعتداءات التي تستهدف السعودية، مشدداً على أن المساهمة في تعزيز الدفاعات الجوية السعودية يمثل بالنسبة إلى إسلام آباد أهمية لا تقل عن الدفاع عن الأراضي الباكستانية.
وشدد وزير الدفاع على أن بلاده ملتزمة بتعهداتها الدفاعية المشتركة مع السعودية وتركيا، موضحاً أن الدول الثلاث اتفقت على دعم أمن وسلامة أراضي بعضها البعض في حال تعرض أي منها لعدوان خارجي.
وكان المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن اللواء الركن تركي المالكي أكد أن الدفاع الجوي اعترض ودمر خمسة صواريخ باليستية أطلقتها المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية باتجاه المنطقة الشرقية والرياض.
The Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed that enhancing Saudi defenses is a duty for his country.
In an interview with Geo News (Tuesday), he stated that his country will stand by Saudi Arabia in participating in intercepting attacks or aggressions targeting Saudi Arabia, emphasizing that contributing to strengthening Saudi air defenses is of equal importance to Islamabad as defending Pakistani territory.
The Defense Minister stressed that his country is committed to its joint defense obligations with Saudi Arabia and Turkey, explaining that the three countries have agreed to support each other's security and territorial integrity in the event any of them faces external aggression.
The official spokesman for the Coalition Forces to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, confirmed that air defense intercepted and destroyed five ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi terrorist militia towards the Eastern Province and Riyadh.