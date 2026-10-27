The Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif confirmed that enhancing Saudi defenses is a duty for his country.



In an interview with Geo News (Tuesday), he stated that his country will stand by Saudi Arabia in participating in intercepting attacks or aggressions targeting Saudi Arabia, emphasizing that contributing to strengthening Saudi air defenses is of equal importance to Islamabad as defending Pakistani territory.



The Defense Minister stressed that his country is committed to its joint defense obligations with Saudi Arabia and Turkey, explaining that the three countries have agreed to support each other's security and territorial integrity in the event any of them faces external aggression.



The official spokesman for the Coalition Forces to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, confirmed that air defense intercepted and destroyed five ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi terrorist militia towards the Eastern Province and Riyadh.