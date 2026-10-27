أكد وزير الدفاع الباكستاني خواجة آصف أن تعزيز الدفاعات السعودية يعد واجباً على بلاده.


وقال في مقابلة مع قناة «جيو نيوز» (الثلاثاء)، إن بلاده ستقف إلى جانب السعودية في المشاركة في اعتراض الهجمات أو الاعتداءات التي تستهدف السعودية، مشدداً على أن المساهمة في تعزيز الدفاعات الجوية السعودية يمثل بالنسبة إلى إسلام آباد أهمية لا تقل عن الدفاع عن الأراضي الباكستانية.


وشدد وزير الدفاع على أن بلاده ملتزمة بتعهداتها الدفاعية المشتركة مع السعودية وتركيا، موضحاً أن الدول الثلاث اتفقت على دعم أمن وسلامة أراضي بعضها البعض في حال تعرض أي منها لعدوان خارجي.


وكان المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن اللواء الركن تركي المالكي أكد أن الدفاع الجوي اعترض ودمر خمسة صواريخ باليستية أطلقتها المليشيا الحوثية الإرهابية باتجاه المنطقة الشرقية والرياض.